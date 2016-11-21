Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Shocking

TeraFlex introduces the Falcon Shocks. They are said to be an entirely new product range of high-performance shocks developed exclusively for the Jeep Wrangler. All Falcon shocks feature a 2 1/4-inch 6061 aluminum body, 3/4-inch hardened chrome shaft, and an internal oil gas separator. They are available in Series 2.1 Monotube, Series 3.1 Piggyback, and Series 3.3 Adjustable Piggyback models. A front offset stud creates additional frame clearance and each shock is fully rebuildable. Other features include Lucas Oil full synthetic shock oil and a three-year warranty.

Information: TeraFlex, 801/713-3314, teraflex.com

Anti-Vibe

Heatshield Products now offers the db Shield, which is said to provide twice the interior noise damping ability at less than half the weight of traditional damping materials. The db Shield vibration-damping sheets are made in the USA, heat-moldable, paintable, and can handle continuous temperatures up to 250 degrees. The material is said to stretch up to 40 percent so that it can be molded to conform to irregular surfaces, while achieving a complete bond.

Information: Heatshield Products, 844/723-2665, heatshieldproducts.com

Treaded Protection

Remington Industries announces its recent partnership with BFGoodrich Tires and its entry into the off-road automotive accessories category. Automotive floor protection under the BFGoodrich Tires brand name will be first product off the line. BFGoodrich Tires floor protection will be available in stores in 2017. A line of other interior accessories is also being designed for production in 2017.

Information: Remington Industries, 423/238-3455, remingtonind.com

Roof Backpack

Rhino-Rack introduces the Master Fit Cargo Box for securely carrying extra gear. The interior of the Master Fit Cargo Box allows for up to 19.7 cubic feet of additional space. Made from impact-resistant materials, this storage unit is said to have a 165-pound off-road load rating. It’s been designed to protect your belongings from all kinds of weather while you’re on- or off-road. The dual opening system lets you access your gear from both sides. The Cargo Box can be used for carrying large items like snowboards and skis (less than 74 inches long) as well as all those other items you have trouble fitting in the back of your Jeep. Two load-securing straps are included for added cargo stability.

Information: Rhino-Rack, 303/706-9700, rhinorack.com

Flagship MT

Maxxis introduces the company’s new flagship mud-terrain tire, the RAZR MT. The RAZR MT is said to have been engineered with the knowledge gained from involvement in off-road racing. Each RAZR MT tire features a dual-cord casing ply with intertwined reinforcement fibers. The tread compound is made with new chemical fillers, which are said to improve tear and chip resistance as well as tread life. The new tread pattern features deeply sculpted center blocks for mud traction, and the stone and mud ejectors are said to improve self-cleaning and minimize rock retention. Each tire comes with a 40,000-mile treadwear warranty. Sizes range from 30 to 40 inches in wheel diameters for 15-inch and larger wheels.

Information: Maxxis, maxxis.com

Top Rack

Highly Driven Products now offers the Sto-R-Tops. It allows owners of Wrangler and Renegade Jeeps to store the Freedom Top (Wrangler) or My Sky (Renegade) roof panels and carry them in the vehicle while driving or protect them at home when off the vehicle. The collapsible rack system features articulating arms to insure no abrasion or scratches can occur. The system is secured in the back of the Jeep via bungee straps that attach to the back floor hooks in each vehicle. Each rack is made from steel tubing and is powdercoated for protection from rust and oxidation.

Information: Highly Driven Products, sto-r-tops.com

Bass Addition

Alpine Electronics introduces a way for Jeep Wrangler owners to upgrade the bass in their sound systems without taking up valuable cabin space. The new PWE-S8-WRA bass upgrade system is said to provide enhanced sound to a factory or aftermarket sound system. It is compatible with ’11-current four-door Jeep Wranglers that do not have the premium OEM sound system with the factory subwoofer, or it can be used with an aftermarket system. Each kit consists of the PWE-S8 8-inch subwoofer paired with a built-in 120-watt amplifier, a custom mounting bracket, a subwoofer level knob, and a Wrangler-specific wiring harness for a plug-and-play installation. The cast aluminum enclosure mounts under the driver’s seat so it does not take up usable cabin space.

Information: Alpine Electronics, 800/257-4631, alpine-usa.com

Piston Dementia

Gibtec Pistons now offers a piston crown measuring instrument. It’s said to give engine builders the ability to verify the piston crown thickness, the thickness under the valve pockets, and it accomplishes the task in seconds. It is built on a solid 6061 aluminum base and features a black anodized 5/8-inch-diameter steel post, which supports a dial indicator gauge that is calibrated in one thousandth of an inch. The lower pointer projecting upward from the base is made of stainless steel.

Information: Gibtec Pistons, 303/243-3340, gibtecpistons.com

Cowl Lit

Cliffride Products introduces the new Cleghorn Light Bar Cowl. It is a molded factory replacement to the vehicle’s OE windshield wiper cowl on Jeep JK Wranglers. The design incorporates a 31-inch, single-row LED lightbar. The assembly is mounted to the vehicle’s inner hood-hinge bolts using steel powder-coated brackets provided in the installation kit. The cowl is manufactured from ABS plastic and comes ready to be painted to match the exterior color of the vehicle. Installation utilizes the factory hardware, and it is said to not interfere with the operation of the vehicle’s windshield wipers, hood, or obstruct the driver’s view. Each kit includes a 31-inch single-row LED lightbar, a weather proof harness, a fuse, a relay, wire connectors, and a switch.

Information: Cliffride Products, 909/841-3845, cliffride.com