Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Turnkey Jeep

To celebrate 20 years in business, AEV Conversions has created a 20th Anniversary edition of the Jeep JK350 Wrangler. It features a unique design scheme and exclusive content only available with the anniversary package. Components include AEV front and rear bumpers, heat reduction hood, snorkel, 4 1/2-inch lift, Borah Wheels, differential covers, floor and cargo liners, a Warn Zeon winch, 37-inch BFG tires, IPF LED lights, 4.56 axle gears, 20th anniversary badging, stitching, and body graphics, and more. Production will be limited to only 20 Jeeps. Information:, 248/926-0256, aev-conversions.com

JK Slider

Westin introduces Snyper skidplates for the Jeep JK Wrangler. Each Snyper skidplate is made of 7-gauge steel. They feature a laser-cut Snyper logo and other openings to help minimize weight. Snyper skidplates are said to be completely bolt-on and have formed edges for increased strength. Skidplates are available for the Wrangler gas tank, oil pan/transmission, transfer case, evap canister, and the muffler. Information:, 800/345-8476, westinautomotive.com

Long-Distance Diesel

If you need increased fuel capacity for your tow rig, Transfer Flow now offers a 40-gallon in-bed pickup auxiliary fuel tank system. The design of the 40-gallon tank is said to make it compatible with almost any fullsize diesel truck, including 1/2-ton pickups, trucks with utility beds, RamBox equipped trucks, or those with a factory-installed Fifth-wheel prep package. The low overall height is said to allow it to fit under most standard tonneau bed covers. Fuel is automatically transferred to the main tank via a pump at pre-determined fuel levels. A dash-mounted LCD display is included with the system, which shows the percentage of fuel in each tank, while also notifying you when a fuel transfer is in progress. The tank is made from American-made 14-gauge aluminized steel, comes powdercoated satin black, has internal baffles to prevent fuel slosh, and comes complete with all the parts needed for installation. Information:, 800/442-0056, transferflow.com

Rope Tow

Rugged Ridge introduces the new Soft Rope Recovery Shackle. It’s constructed of High Modulus Polyethylene Fiber (HMPE) rope. The Soft Rope Recovery Shackles have a 7,500-pound working load limit. The rope is 7/16-inch in diameter and woven into a noose that is said to be stronger than a comparable steel D-ring shackle, while gaining infinite flexibility over the rigid steel counterpart. One-piece construction eliminates the chance of losing shackle pins. The light weight allows the rope shackle to float, making them perfect for use in watery applications. If dropped in mud, it’s said that they will sit on top rather than sink to the bottom. Each Rugged Ridge Soft Rope Shackle is backed by a five-year limited warranty. Information:, 770/614-6201, ruggedridge.com

LCD PSI

ARB now offers the Digital Tire Inflator. A large LCD digital screen features a blue backlight and multiple measurements of 0-200 psi, 0-14 bar, and 0-1400 kpa. A 23 1/2-inch dual-swivel PVC-coated braided hose and push-on chuck connect to the tire. The thumb-operated inflator button and a simple deflator bleed button are used to adjust tire pressure. Other features include a battery life indicator, a rubber bump guard to protect against unexpected drops, a coated thumb trigger, and accuracy to +/-1 psi within the 25-75 psi range. Information:, 866/293-9078, arbusa.com

Jeep Cleaner

A clean Jeep makes it easier to tell when something may be wrong. Mean Green Super Strength Cleaner & Degreaser can help you keep your Jeep clean to help spot small leaks more easily before they become big problems. Mean Green Super Strength Cleaner & Degreaser is said to be the strongest and most effective product you can buy for the money. It’s said to eliminate the toughest messes the first time on everything from carpets to engines. Mean Green Super Strength Cleaner & Degreaser is available in 16, 32, 40, and 128-ounce containers. Information:, meangreendegreaser.com

Remote Stopping

Wilwood introduces the new Compact Remote Tandem Master Cylinder. The new master cylinders offer an expanded range of mounting options for hard-to-access or space-limited applications. Each cylinder features left- and right-hand pressure outlets and can be fed with either direct mount or remote-feed fluid reservoirs. Four bore sizes include 7/8, 15/16, 1, and 1 1/8-inch that can be matched to a range of brake caliper combinations in either power or manually actuated systems. The Compact Remote Tandem Master Cylinders are offered with a protective black E-coat finish or a media-burnished bright finish for a polished look. Each kit includes a pair of 7-ounce capacity plastic reservoirs and all necessary hardware. Billet-aluminum reservoirs and stainless braided line kits are also available. Information:, 805/388-1188, wilwood.com

Easy EFI

Holley Performance Products now offers an all-new EFI filter and regulator assembly. It’s a fuel filter and fuel regulator in one convenient package. The unit is said to simplify the entire EFI installation process, saving weight and eliminating the need to run a return line from the front of the vehicle back to the fuel tank. As a result, it saves money and time on fittings and lines that are no longer necessary. The lightweight filter/regulator assembly mounts close to the tank and houses a 10-micron fuel filter that flows 175 gallons per hour. The built-in regulator is preset at 59.5 psi and is available with either 3/8-NPT or -8 AN fittings. Polished aluminum and black-anodized mounting brackets are also available. Information:, 866/464-6553. holley.com

Winch Switch

Painless Performance introduces the Jeep JK Trail Rocker Winch Control switch. This switch allows for in-cab operation of many name brand winches with your Painless Performance Trail Rocker. It features a momentary on/off/on operation along with custom engraved winch controls on it. Installation is as simple as removing one of your old switches and installing this one in its place. Your Trail Rocker kit comes with winch control wires preinstalled for you at the switch panel and out of the fuse/relay center. The switch is weatherproof and comes with two flag terminals for connection. Information:, 817/244-6212, painlessperformance.com

Night Reach

Baja Designs introduces the OnX6 Hi-Power light bar systems. Each light bar is said to feature Baja Designs' MoistureBlock Technology and the industry's only anodized aircraft-grade aluminum extruded housing with a CNC-machined anodized billet aluminum bezel. All lenses are made of high-impact, hard-coated polycarbonate material and are user replaceable. The lens/reflector assemblies are O-ring sealed and are submersible, waterproof, and dust-resistant. The OnX6 Hi-Power LED light bar combines long range spot and flood beam patterns onto a single platform. The OnX6 Hi-Power light bars start with the 10-inch size and are also available in 20-inch, 30-inch, and 40-inch lengths. A special Racer Edition is also available. Information:, 760/560-2252, bajadesigns.com