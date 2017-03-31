New Products For Your Jeep

Dirt Nav
Rugged Routes introduces its high-resolution satellite maps loaded on an SD card designed exclusively for Lowrance GPS devices. These devices require no Internet connection, cell service, or preplanning of routes. The map can be adjusted to show full-width vehicle forest service trails, 50-inch track OHV trails, or 24-inch track motorcycle trails, all with colored trail ratings. The maps display hiking trails, group campsites, group campgrounds, equestrian campgrounds, individual campsites, and mountain peaks. Bureau of Land Management roads and boundaries, U.S. Forest Service routes and boundaries, and nearby highways are also displayed. A Lowrance GPS is said to be far more durable than using an app on a phone. It’s also said to track speed and positioning far more accurately. Information: Rugged Routes, 909/547-4651, ruggedroutes.com
Baja Jeep Seating
Corbeau now offers the all-new Baja JP suspension seat. It is said to be a direct bolt-in to CJ and YJ Jeeps and will fit in other Jeeps with Corbeau custom brackets. Standard features include a powdercoated tubular steel frame, reinforced nylon inner liner, military-grade suspension cords, integrated full body support, harness belt capability, and low side bolsters for easy entry and exit. Corbeau offers a full line of custom brackets for installation in many Jeep models. Information: Corbeau Seats, 801/255-3737, corbeau.com
JK Coverage
Bushwacker introduces reinforced aluminum fender flares for the ’07-current Jeep Wrangler JK. The lightweight aluminum flares are said to stand up to off-roading and trail-crawling abuse. The flares feature a 1 1/2-inch diameter tubing frame and come finished in a black lightly textured powdercoated finish, which is ready to use as is or can be painted to match your Jeep. The complete set comes with four flares. All mounting hardware and heavy-duty back plates are included. The aluminum flares are backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Information: Bushwacker, 800/234-8920, bushwacker.com
Fatigue-Free Welding
Miller Electric now offers the new T94 Series welding helmets. They are said to be designed to reduce neck strain and fatigue, while improving operator comfort, visibility, and productivity. The T94 Series welding helmets have a chiseled shell design that provides skin coverage and accommodates half-mask respirators. An aluminum heat shield and silver shell is said to reflect heat to keep both the lens and operator cooler. Other features include ClearLight lens technology, multiple operating modes, half-shade lens settings, shade 5.0 side windows, and what is said to be the largest integrated grind shield in the industry. The four operating modes are weld, cut, grind, and X-Mode, plus InfoTrack 2.0 data monitoring technology. Information: Miller Electric Manufacturing, 800/426-4553, millerwelds.com
Four-Oh Flywheel
Centerforce introduces the new high-inertia steel flywheel for Jeeps equipped with the 4.0L inline six-cylinder engine and a manual transmission. The flywheel is said to help maintain engine rpm in rough terrain and improve highway fuel economy. This 40-pound billet steel flywheel is said to be a direct replacement for the stock unit and delivers significant improvements in both on- and off-road drivability, especially on Jeeps equipped with large tires. Each Centerforce flywheel is CAD/CAM designed, CNC machined, and SFI-approved. Centerforce will soon offer complete upgrade kits that include a high-inertial steel flywheel, clutch disc, pressure plate, and throwout bearing. Information: Centerforce, 928/771-8422, centerforce.com
Off-Road Sound
Polk Audio now offers the next-generation line of Mobile Monitor One (MM1) series car audio and marine speakers. The MM1 series coaxial and subwoofer speakers feature an IP56 dust and water resistant rating. Other features include low-protrusion 1-inch Terylene tweeter, lightweight neodymium motor structure, UV-tolerant titanium plated composite cones, glass fiber formers, oversized voice coils, and high-temp conex spiders. Non-corrosive fiberglass reinforced ABS baskets, epoxy coated crossovers, and weep holes among other features help maintain water resistance. Each speaker is salt, fog, and UV tested. SMM1 speaker and subwoofer sizes include 5 1/4-inch, 6 1/2-inch, 5x7-inch, 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch versions. Information: Polk Audio, 800/377-7655, polkaudio.com
Weld Protection
Heatshield Products introduces the HP Torch Blanket to help protect components and systems during welding. It’s said to make welding and repairs on vehicles and equipment easier by eliminating the need for complete disassembly. The HP Torch Blanket is made of Heatshield Products Stealth Felt, which is said to be more durable and longer-lasting than traditional welding blankets and up to 10 times more durable when compared to leather blankets. It features magnets sewn into the corners, making it easier to hold the HP Torch Blanket in place while you’re welding. Each blanket is black with a dark-gray binder, is capable of withstanding 1,800 degrees of continuous heat, and is made in the USA. Three off-the-shelf sizes are available and custom-sized HP Torch Blankets can be made upon request. Information: Heatshield Products, 844/723-2665, heatshieldproducts.com
Collapsible Container
HydraPak now offers the collapsible 1-liter Stash Bottle. It’s said to be large enough to handle all-day hydration. It can be expanded when in use and crushed back down to the size of a hockey puck when empty. The HydraPak Stash Bottle is said to be compact, flexible, and 50 percent lighter than hard bottles, maximizing space in your Jeep for every adventure. It’s available in four different colors of Malibu, Mammoth, Mojave, and Sequoia. Information: HydraPak, 510/632-8318, hydrapak.com