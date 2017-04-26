Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Heat Shielded

Zircotec introduces ZircoFlex Gold heat shielding. It’s said to combine high reflectivity with ceramic thermal behavior for show-quality heat management. The material is available in several thicknesses on an aluminum substrate. It can be self-supporting, but is also available with an adhesive backing. It’s said to be capable of withstanding temperatures of more than 930 degrees. The design of the foil is said to make it easy to manipulate and bend into shape. ZircoFlex Gold is available in three different sizes including a 297x210mm 1/4-sheet, a 450x550mm half sheet, and a 900x550mm full sheet. Information:

Luminous LED

ARB introduces the Intensity LED Light Bar. The new lightbar features 40 individual LEDs (two rows of 20) encased in a polycarbonate lens. It is available in either a combo beam or spot beam configuration. The combo pattern is made up of 24 10-degree spot lenses/reflectors and 16 20-degree flood lenses/reflectors. This light is designed to increase long distance and peripheral illumination. The spot pattern is made up of 40 10-degree spot lenses/reflectors, which provides more distance and a narrower improvement to peripheral illumination. Both patterns feature a 9,200 raw-lumen output. A built-in mounting system allows integration of the lightbar onto the vehicle’s bull bar or roof rack. The light is engineered in Australia and manufactured in the United States. Information:, 866/293-9078, arbusa.com

Anywhere LED

Baja Designs now offers Rock Light and Dome Light LEDs. Both lights are compact and designed to be useful in a wide variety of applications. They share the same light source, a 208-lumen, 180-degree optic for full-field illumination, and use the Baja Designs signature 5,000K daylight bulbs for natural lighting. The Rock Light can be used for wheelwell lighting, under-hood lighting, bed lighting, interior lighting, and exterior trailer lighting. It can be mounted on a flat surface or on a curved surface like a rollbar. The light is enclosed in a waterproof and dustproof hard black-anodized CNC-machined aircraft-grade billet-aluminum housing. The Dome Light is similar in design but features a built-in switch. Both LED lights can be mounted via stainless steel fasteners or nylon cable ties, which are included. All Baja Designs lighting systems products are designed and assembled in the USA. Information:, 760/560-2252, bajadesigns.com

Night Light

Custer Products introduces Never Night off-road LED lightbars. They are said to provide nighttime illumination, while using very little battery power. Each lightbar combines a wide flood beam pattern, for the close proximity lighting needed for low speed technical driving, with a far-reaching spot beam pattern for high-speed driving. Curved light-bars are available for even greater light spread. The lightbars feature die-cast aluminum housings, high-impact polycarbonate lenses, and are certified with an IP67 rating for water and dust intrusion. Eleven different models are available ranging 7 inches to 51 inches in length. All light systems include mounting hardware. Information:, 800/490-3158, custerproducts.com

Wrangler Straighter

PSC Motorsports headed to the drawing board to re-engineer a new direct bolt-in, high-torque, heavy-duty replacement steering gear for all Jeep Wrangler JK applications. It’s not uncommon to see JK steering gears being pushed to the point of failure due to increased torque loads from larger tires, heavier axles, and locking differentials. PSC wanted a solution. The new PSC JK-XD steering gear replaces the 70mm stock piston with a larger 80mm piston, providing more turning torque to steer up to 37-inch-tall tires without the need of a ram-assist. More material was added to the case, but most importantly, the sector shaft diameter has been increased from 35mm to 42mm for a 35-percent increase in strength. The JK-HD kit comes with a new factory drop pitman arm, nut, and washer to match the larger sector shaft. Information:, 817/270-0102, pscmotorsports.com

Firewall Wiring

Daystar now offers the urethane Firewall Boot. It’s designed to safely run wires, hoses, and other lines through your vehicle’s firewall or other body panel. The universal design allows for a good seal around wiring and hoses of different diameters. The boot requires a 1 1/4-inch-diameter hole to mount. Once installed, you can trim the boot to the desired diameter, run your lines, and then cinch it with a zip tie for a good seal. The Daystar Firewall Boot is made in the USA. Information:, 800/595-7659, daystarweb.com

Noise Isolation

The new Rugged Ridge D-Ring Isolators are said to eliminate the rattling, banging, and clanging caused by D-rings mounted to the recovery points on bumpers. Each D-Ring Isolator is molded of sturdy polyurethane, making them resistant to harsh environments, abrasions, and impacts. The three-piece design incorporates a collar that clips to the outside perimeter of the shackle, as well as two washers that insulate between the shackle pin and the bumper mount. They can be installed in only a few minutes and are available in black, yellow, green, pink, and red. Rugged Ridge D-Ring Isolators are sold in pairs of two for 3/4-inch and 7/8-inch recovery shackles. Each isolator is backed by a five-year limited warranty. Information:, 770/614-6101, ruggedridge.com

Plastic Magic

Do you hate that the fender flares and other plastic bits on your Jeep look dull and chalky? Stoner Car Care may have just what you need in Trim Shine. Trim Shine is a spray-on coating that is said to instantly shine and brighten dull or faded plastic, vinyl, rubber, and other surfaces. It can be used to restore color and brilliance to bumpers, running boards, door trim, convertible tops, dashboards, seating, AC vents, hoses, door gaskets, and more. It even hides ugly white wax marks on black exterior trim. Trim Shine will not harm paint and is available in a 12-ounce aerosol can, 22-ounce spray bottle, and in handy wipes. Information:, 800/227-5538, stonercarcare.com

Fender Free

TrailMods introduces its newly redesigned removable and foldable fender flares. The flares are said to be able to be removed or put back on your Jeep in seconds. It might be the perfect solution for you if you want to go four-wheeling but don't want to rip off or ruin your flares when driving on tough terrain and over huge boulders. The removable flares make it possible to keep the tires covered in states that require it for your Jeep to remain street legal, while still providing off-road friendly clearance. Each folding flare comes with a built-in carry handle. Information:, 801/300-9491, trailmods.com

Big Cooling