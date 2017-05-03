Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Stroking 4.0L

Looking to replace your tired Jeep 4.0L inline-six engine or do you just want more punch when you mash the throttle? Golen Engine Service may have what you need. Golen offers a direct-replacement 4.6L long-block for any Jeep that came from the factory with a 4.0L. Your stock Jeep 4.0L intake, throttle body, header, exhaust, and ECU fit the Golen 4.6L stroker. A carbureted and aftermarket fuel-injected 4.6L engine is also available for the earlier model CJ. Each engine is said to produce 270 hp and 300 plus lb-ft of torque without sacrificing drivability or fuel economy. The Golen 4.6L stroker comes with a three-year warranty. Information:, 800/591-9171, golenengineservice.com

JK Beadlock

AEV Conversions introduces the all-new A356 T6 cast aluminum alloy 17x8.5 Borah DualSport wheel for the Jeep Wrangler JK. The Borah is available in a variety of configurations with either a fully-functional beadlock ring for running very low tire pressures off-road, a protection ring designed for street use as well as wheel protection off-road, or no ring for a minimalist look. Both the beadlock and protection rings are interchangeable, giving you the ability to run a protection ring on the street or upgrade to a functional beadlock ring for off-road use. The Borah is available in either an onyx black or onyx black with a machined finish. The optional beadlock ring and protection ring feature a silver finish that can be painted for a custom appearance. Information:, 248/926-0256, aev-conversions.com

Pinstripe Hood

The Miller Electric Classic Series Helmet is now available with Rise Graphic. The Classic Series is said to be Miller’s most economical variable-shade helmet. It features independent arc sensors for improved arc detection, it provides impact protection, and offers a clear view for grinding. Each Classic Series helmet meets ANSI Z87+ and CSA standards and comes with a two-year warranty from Miller. Other features include light weight and auto on/off power control. Information:, 800/426-4553, millerwelds.com

Reeling In

Jegs now offers electric recovery winches in three different sizes. The compact utility winch with a 3,000-pound pull rating features a 1.2hp motor, 32 feet of winch cable, a 153:1 gear ratio, and a four-way roller fairlead. The heavy-duty 8,000-pound and 9,500-pound winches both have a 5.5hp motor, 92 feet of 5/16-inch winch cable, a three-stage planetary reduction with a 218:1 gear ratio, and a four-way roller fairlead. All Jegs winches come complete with wiring and mounting hardware. Information:, 800/345-4545, jegs.com

Long-Arm Lift

Rancho Suspension introduces the performance Crawler long-arm lift kit for the Jeep Wrangler JK. The new Crawler long-arm suspension system provides 4 inches of lift and includes front and rear progressive rate coil springs and fully adjustable extended-length heavy-duty Rancho control arms. Each control arm features new Rancho D2 synthetic high-articulation bushings. The Crawler system also includes new heavy-duty front and rear adjustable track bars with D2 bushings, heavy-duty tubular-style front radius arms with adjustable upper links that allow for caster adjustment, a rear axle mounted track bar bracket, front and rear coil springs, upgraded front and rear bump stop spacers, and front and rear extended-length brake lines. The suspension system is said to be 100 percent bolt on and fits up to 37-inch tires. Information:, 734/384-7806, gorancho.com

Jack Mount

Hi-Lift Jack Company now offers the Roll Cage Mount for Hi-Lift jacks. It gives you the ability to mount your Hi-Lift Jack horizontally within easy reach on the roll cage of a Jeep Wrangler JK. The mount is also compatible with other Jeep Wrangler models when the top is removed. No drilling is required for installation. The mounts attach directly to the factory rollcage tubing using the included U-bolts. Each mount is manufactured from 6061 T6 structural aluminum and anodized for corrosion protection. Information:, 800/233-2051, hi-lift.com

Deployable Shelf

Bestop introduces the new Roughrider Tailgate Shelf. It was developed specifically for ’07-’17 Jeep two-door Wrangler and four-door Wrangler Unlimited models. It can be converted into a shelf or a bin, yet still fits onto the inside of the rear gate. The RoughRider Tailgate Shelf is made from a heavy-duty composite housing and includes a polyester mesh pouch that can be removed to create a traditional shelf or to turn your Jeep’s tailgate into a work space. It’s said to open with one free hand by simply pushing a button. The spring-loaded shelf then automatically deploys. It measures 25 by 14 by 4 1/2 inches when closed and can be installed with no drilling. Information:, 800/845-3567, bestop.com

Fender Armor

Rugged Ridge now offers a new line of Armor Fenders for ’07-’16 Jeep Wrangler models. The new front and rear fenders attach high on the body for increased tire clearance and feature beveled edges with hidden weld seams. Armor Fenders are constructed of a steel plate and finished with a black powdercoat. The front fenders are notched to allow use of both OE and aftermarket hood latches and are stamped with a screened vent behind the wheel opening to help vent engine heat. The two-piece rear fenders feature a separate rear tail light guard for added protection. Each Rugged Ridge Armor Fender is backed by a five-year limited warranty. Information:, 770/614-6101, ruggedridge.com

Axle Alignment

Synergy Manufacturing introduces a heavy-duty, adjustable, front track bar designed as a factory-style replacement for Jeep TJ, LJ, XJ, ZJ, and MJ applications. It mounts directly to the OE tapered track bar mount on the frame, but requires the axle mount to be drilled to 9/16-inch for added strength. A recommended weld-on gusset is included for axle bracket reinforcement. The track bar fits Jeeps with lifts of 0 to 4 inches. Each track bar is made in the USA from 1 3/8-inch 1018 cold-rolled solid round bar stock and includes new grade 8 mounting bolts and hardware. The Synergy double-adjuster sleeve and pinch bolt assembly allows for adjustment of the track bar length without removal from vehicle. A powdercoat finish provides corrosion resistance. Information:, 805/242-0397, synergymfg.com

Remanufactured Splitter

Summit Racing Equipment now offers UMC ReTech remanufactured transfer cases for nearly all popular Jeep models. Each transfer case is said to meet or exceed OE-specs. The remanufacturing process begins with an OEM core that’s prepped using UMC ReTech’s Hydro Blast process. The case halves are wet sanded to ensure perfect mating surfaces and then sealed with Loctite gasket eliminator and primer. Each case receives backlash, mesh load, leak, and rotational torque testing. Some transfer cases are available with a slip-yoke eliminator kit already installed. Each UMC ReTech transfer case comes with a 12-month/12,000-mile warranty. Information:, 800/230-3030, summitracing.com