Cool New Products

Bolt-On Horsepower

Holley has expanded the Hooker BlackHeart exhaust line with more applications for Jeep vehicles. Stainless steel BlackHeart shorty headers are now available for the ’07-’11 Jeep Wrangler JK. They are said to draw more than 10 extra horsepower and 11 lb-ft of torque from the 3.8L V-6 engine. The 1 1/2-inch primary tubes have a tuned-length to help promote increased exhaust flow, improved throttle response, and provide a broader torque curve. They are made from heavy-duty 14-gauge stainless steel and feature true mitered-merge collectors designed to maximize exhaust velocity and scavenging. Each header set comes with header gaskets and double-layered ACCEL fiberglass spark plug boot insulators. They are said to be 100 percent bolt-on with absolutely no cutting or fabrication required. Information:, 866/464-6553, holley.com

Silicone Cooling

HPS Silicone Hoses introduces its high-temp three-ply reinforced silicone radiator and heater hose kit for the ’07-’11 Jeep Wrangler. The OEM rubber coolant hoses are said to be prone to cracking and leaking over time, and the HPS hose kit replaces them all. HPS Silicone coolant and heater hoses are made from multi-ply silicone and are reinforced with polyester, which is said to reduce the risk of component failure and allow higher temperatures and pressures to be maintained. Hoses are rated for a temperature range of negative 65 degrees to positive 350 degrees. Each hose kit is available in red, blue, or black, includes 100 percent stainless steel clamps, and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Information:, 866/576-2832, hps-siliconehoses.com

Shop Light

OEMTOOLS now offers the Professional Rechargeable Flashlight. It is a dual-function LED and UV inspection light. It can be used as a 500-lumen ultra-slim flashlight and then changed to a 450-lumen handheld flashlight or converted to a UV light to detect leaks. It’s made from anodized aluminum and the 500-lumen flashlight casts a 170-meter beam. The attachable ultra-slim inspection light lets you get into tight spaces and casts a 30-meter beam. The tip of the inspection light also has three high-output True UV LED lights to make fluorescent dyes glow brightly, making it easier to spot leaks and reduce inspection time. Each flashlight uses Lithium-ion battery technology for longer charge times. The boxed set comes with a detachable swivel hook that has two magnets and rotates in any direction. Information:, 800/457-0600, greatnecksaw.com/oemtools

Conformed Seating

Coverking introduces Molded Seat Covers. They are manufactured using 3D scanning to better fit the curves and contours of the factory Jeep seats. They are said to provide a new look and additional protection for the upholstery in your Jeep. They are designed so that there is no additional stitching required. Coverking Molded Seat Covers are available for a wide variety of popular Jeep models and feature a mesh polyester outer layer that’s water resistant, breathable, and protects the factory upholstery from UV rays. Underneath is a foam laminate for increased comfort and support. Each Molded Seat Cover comes with a two-year repair/replace warranty. They are currently available in black, gray, and taupe colors to match most popular interior colors. Information:

Meter Reader

Auto Meter now offers the DashLink plug-n-play, a virtual dashboard display system. It fits most ’96-and-newer OBDII compliant Jeeps, and it turns your Apple iOS device into an advanced display and monitoring system. You can monitor vehicle and engine performance, track fuel economy levels, read and clear vehicle trouble codes, and manage check engine lights. You can also data log your vehicle 0-60 mph time, 1/4 mile time, horsepower, and braking performance. It gives you the ability to map where your vehicle has been, how it performed, and how many G’s you experienced with real-time track mapping. The DashLink system comes with the OBDII module ready to work out of the box along with a quick start guide. The DashLink app is available on the iOS App Store. Information:, 866/248-6356, autometer.com

Light Air

Campbell Hausfeld introduces the new lightweight 4.6-gallon Quiet Compressor. The 4.6 gallon twin-stack air compressor model joins the 6- and 8-gallon models already in the Quiet Compressor product lineup. The new air compressor is designed to take on many common jobs such as airing up tires and inflating water toys. It’s said to weigh about half as much as other air compressors, so users can easily go wherever the work is. The low-noise design of the Quiet Compressor is said to produce about half the sound output of conventional air compressors. It features a 120V 1hp motor and produces a max psi of 125. It weighs in at 38 pounds and creates 2.2 cfm at 90 psi and 3.2 cfm at 40 psi. Information:, 800/543-6400, campbellhausfeld.com

Crud Guards

ICON Vehicle Dynamics now offers the Modular Fender Liner Kit for the Jeep Wrangler JK. The fender liners are made from laser-cut and CNC-formed 5052 aluminum, making them lightweight, yet able to keep mud, dirt, rocks, and other debris out of the engine bay while off-road. The modular design is said to allow for a precise fit when installed on a Jeep JK running any ICON Vehicle Dynamics suspension system and/or an ICON hydraulic bumpstop kit. They will also fit a stock JK. Some lifted applications may require alteration. The Modular Fender Liners are available in a raw aluminum or a black powdercoat finish. Kits are made in the USA and include driver and passenger-side liners, as well as all hardware necessary for installation. Information:

Cool Gold

Heatshield Products now offers Cold-Gold Shield thermal barrier to help reduce the effects of ambient heat on vehicle occupants and various components. Cold-Gold Shield Products have a specially formulated thermal barrier gold finish, which not only has a brilliant luster, but is said to not fade or degrade after constant heat exposure like thermal barriers made from Mylar balloon material. Flame-resistant Cold-Gold Shield can withstand direct-contact heat of up to 500 degrees, can take constant ambient temps of up to 1,100 degrees, and intermittent ambient temps of 2,000 degrees with a 1-inch air gap. A self-adhesive backing simplifies installation and the fiberglass-based backing material acts as a fire barrier for extra protection. Cold-Gold Shield is available in precut sizes and bulk rolls. Specific sizes can be special ordered. Information:, 844/723-2665, heatshieldproducts.com

Calling All Cars

Rugged Radios introduces the new RM50-MB Multi-Band Radio. It merges VHF, UHF, CB, HAM, AM, and FM all into one unit, which makes for an extremely versatile communication system. The CB is great for your road trips, VHF is for off-road friends, UHF is for short course, HAM is for intense radio enthusiasts, and the AM/FM feature provides a little downtime radio listening. The RM50-MB feature a remote head so it can be installed in virtually any Jeep, even if space is limited. The main radio body can be mounted out of sight under a seat or behind the dash and the compact remote head can be mounted in a convenient location using the supplied 16-foot extension cable. The radio offers up to 50 watts of output depending on the frequency band used, providing a communication range of up to 30 miles. Information:, 888/541-7223, ruggedradios.com

Mod Squad