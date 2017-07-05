Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Leno Clean
If you want to keep your Jeep as clean as Jay Leno keeps his entire car fleet, now you can. Jay Leno’s Garage Advanced Vehicle Care Kit includes all the products and accessories needed to clean and maintain any vehicle in any garage. Each kit includes vehicle wash, hand wax, tire and trim care, quick detailer, a foam applicator, and a microfiber towel. Leno is said to have spent eight years working with his detailing team, in-house product engineers, and chemists to develop easy-to-use formulations that offer superior shine and protection with minimal effort. Information: Jay Leno’s Garage, 888/930-8743, lenosgarage.com
Anti-Rust
Once rust starts, it’s nearly impossible to stop. The 3M Auto Rust Preventer Spray may be the one-step solution you need to preemptively combat rust from the inside out. Rust Preventer Spray can be applied to internal auto frames and body panels to help take on winter weather, high humidity, road salt, and exposure to other damaging elements. A pliable applicator and 360-degree wand is inserted into small crevices and drain holes in body work for application in even the hardest to reach areas. Information: 3M Auto, 877/666-2277, 3mauto.com
Mud Runner
Firestone introduces the Destination M/T2 mud-terrain tire. It features an all-new tread compound and aggressive tread design. The new Firestone tire is said to be designed for and tested in deep mud, rock, and sand, delivering increased traction in the most demanding off-road conditions. Tread features include 20 percent more biting edges, stone and mud ejectors, and 23-degree attack angles. The sidewalls are protected by a 3-ply construction and a more aggressive upper sidewall tread. The Firestone Destination M/T2 is available in 29 sizes for 15- to 22-inch wheels. Information: Firestone, 844/252-4326, firestonetire.com
Train Blast
Kleinn Air Horns has created the HK9-Slimline air horn kit in response to feedback from customers. The kit features all of the same components as the original HK9, except a slim-design 3-gallon tank is included rather than the larger 5-gallon tank. The smaller diameter tank is said to be easier to mount in tight spaces. Like all Kleinn HK kits, the HK9-Slimline is a single box solution to installing a complete train horn system. Everything you need is in the kit. Each kit includes The Demon 730 black triple train horns and a waterproof 100 percent duty-cycle air compressor rated to 200 psi. A quick-connect tire inflator and coil hose is also included in the kit. Information: Kleinn Air Horns, 520/579-1531, kleinn.com
SCOUT About
Smittybilt introduces the SCOUT Trailer Kit. It features a load capacity of 1,763 pounds and independent trailing arm suspension with dual shocks and 12 inches of ground clearance. The main compartment measures 47x44x21 inches and offers 33 cubic feet of storage space. A telescopic rack system makes even more carry space and the generator drawer features a mesh bottom for more air circulation. Other features include a tongue storage box, parking brake, electric breakaway system, and more. Information: Smittybilt, 888/717-5797, smittybilt.com
Slick Soft Top
Bestop has added two new versions of the Trektop NX. The expanded line includes the fully convertible Trektop NX Glide and the Trektop NX Plus. The Trektop NX Glide features a folding-frame design to allow for cruising in bikini mode, as a convertible, or with the top fully closed. The Trektop NX Plus builds on the standard Trektop NX with new features that are said to make installation, removal, and operation easier than ever. The Sunrider feature in this soft top is accessible while seated inside the Jeep and Bestop has incorporated the Fabric Install & Tensioning System on the four-door Trektop NX Plus model for a better fit. Information: Bestop, 800/845-3567, bestop.com
Grand Stepping
ARIES Automotive has expanded its rocker step applications beyond the Jeep Wrangler JK with the addition of 74 truck and SUV applications, including the current model Grand Cherokee. The steps are said to be designed to provide a combination of running board functionality and rocker guard protection. They are all steel with welded mounting brackets and come with a textured black powdercoat finish. Information: ARIES Automotive, 877/287-8634, ariesautomotive.com
Dual Load Joint
Skyjacker introduces the Rock Ready Ball Joint. The new design is said to better distribute the load between both the upper and lower ball joints, significantly lengthening the life of the joints. Each joint features a USA-made tapered roller bearing, which carries axial and radial loads. Other features include a polyurethane wiper seal, HEXAD grease system, and proper clearance for RCV axles without modification. Applications include Jeep JK, WJ, XJ, ZJ, TJ, LJ, and YJ. Information: Skyjacker, 318/388-0816, skyjacker.com
Bead Look
Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels has added the new Sidebiter Lock to its line of street performance wheels. The Sidebiter Lock wheel features a machined lip, cast-in beadlock ring, and a satin black finish. Each wheel comes with your choice of a cover cap or open lug cap, depending on wheel size. Sidebiter Lock wheels are available in a variety of sizes from 15x8 to 20x12 with popular bolt circles and backspacing measurements. Information: Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels, 330/928-9092, mickeythompsontires.com
Ti Knife
DPx Gear has unveiled its titanium HEST/F (Hostile Environment Survival Tool/Folding) knife. Each knife is 100 percent USA sourced and manufactured and features a 6Al4v titanium frame with a stonewashed finish, a CPM S35V stainless steel blade on a caged-bearing pivot, a bottle opener, a pot holder, and an integral 1/4-inch hex drive. Other features include wire strippers, frame lock, tungsten carbide glass breaker, and a reversible deep carry pocket clip. Information: DPx Gear, 888/233-3924, dpxgear.com