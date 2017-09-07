Cool New Products For Your Jeep

HD CV

Are you the kind of aggressive driver that throws driveshafts like a five-year-old flings boogers? Tom Wood's Custom Drive Shafts may have the solution to your problem. The company introduces bolt-in 1410 CV driveshafts that can be built for almost any application. These extreme-duty driveshafts are ideal for heavy Jeeps with large tires. There’s even a 1410 CV driveshaft application available for the rear of a JK. Information: Tom Wood's Custom Drive Shafts, 877/497-4238, 4xshaft.com

Pitstop Polish

Mothers now offers the new Speed Line of car care products. These products are said to be specifically designed to provide fast results with very little effort. The new line includes the Speed Clay 2.0, Speed Spray Wax, Speed Interior Detailer, Speed All-Purpose Cleaner, Speed Foaming Glass & Screen, and Speed Tire Shine. All of these new products will be available in time for the spring 2017 car care season. Information: Mothers, mothers.com

Drier Air

Flex-a-lite introduces the 200 Dehumidifier. It’s designed to help keep your garage dry all year. Less moisture in the air will help protect cars and tools from rust, mold, mildew, and other issues caused by excessive moisture. The Flex-a-lite 200 Dehumidifier is said to remove up to 74 pints of water per day at 80 degrees and 60 percent humidity. It features an on-board humidistat, rotomolded housing, and a built-in automatic pump that allows condensed water to be routed to a drain. Information: Flex-a-lite, 253/922-2700, flex-a-lite.com

Crate Cummins

The new Cummins Repower program from Cummins was developed specifically for the enthusiast market. It will offer brand-new Cummins diesel engines from the factory, direct to the consumers that want them. The first Cummins Repower engine available will be the R2.8 Turbo Diesel. The major components needed to get the engine running will be included to ease the installation process. Documentation to make the swap 50-state-emissions-compliant is also included with each engine. Information: Cummins Repower, 800/343-7357, cumminsrepower.com

Cargo Capacity

Have you run out of interior storage space in your Jeep JK? The TeraFlex Alta Cargo Rack may be just what you need. It is designed to increase storage space for extended overland adventures and sits above the spare tire to keep the cargo out of harm’s way. The Alta cargo rack is available in black and black with silver trim. It is compatible with the TeraFlex JK HD carrier and tire mounting kit as well as the Mopar JK HD tailgate hinge system. Information: TeraFlex, 801/713-3314, teraflex.com

Sleeve Beef

The new Jeep JK Wrangler DHD Drag Link Sleeve from Dynatrac offers extended steering adjustment range. It’s said to be more than double the strength of the factory stamped sleeve, which is a common steering failure point on lifted Jeeps with larger tires. The DHD Drag Link Sleeve is made from billet 4130 heat-treated chromoly steel, is threaded to mate with the stock draglink components, and comes complete with heavy-duty clamps. As with all Dynatrac products, the DHD Drag Link Sleeve is 100 percent made in the USA. Information: Dynatrac, 714/596-4461, dynatrac.com

Waterproof Wiring

If you need a switch panel and are harder on electronics than salt mist, sPOD may have what you need. The company now offers yet another option for controlling the eight-circuit SE system, the sPOD HD. It’s a smart eight-switch power control system panel that is said to have been designed and engineered for harsh environments. The water-resistant sPOD HD is encased in an aluminum billet machined housing and features tactile switches encapsulated in silicone. It comes with a built-in Bluetooth LE, which allows you to program and control your system with any smartphone, iPad, iPad Mini, Android tablet, and so on via the free integrated sPOD HD mobile app. Information: sPOD, 661/775-7799, 4x4spod.com

Anti-Gas Stink

The scent of even the smallest fuel spill on you or your clothes can follow you for the whole day. Briggs & Stratton now offers Gas Off to help get rid of the fuel stink. Gas Off is said to safely remove diesel and gas odor and residue from your hands, equipment surfaces, fabrics, auto upholstery, and more. It’s available in single-use wipes, 15-pack wipes, and 8-ounce spray bottles. Information: Briggs & Stratton, briggsandstratton.com

Four-Door Air

Kleinn introduces the JKOBA Onboard Air System for the Jeep JK Wrangler Unlimited. The JKOBA mounts between the frame rails and includes the only waterproof 12V air compressor for automotive use. A 1.76-cfm compressor is plumbed into a 2.8-gallon tank, which can be used to power air horns, air lockers, air tools, and inflate tires. Vitals are protected by a steel cage and skid plate. The JKOBA is 100 percent bolt-on using common hand tools with no drilling, cutting, or welding required. Each kit includes a remote quick-connect mount, tire inflator with gauge, and a 30-foot hose with a storage bag. Information: Kleinn, 520/579-1531, kleinn.com

Off-Road Timepiece

Reactor introduces the Gryphon, a hybrid watch which is said to be designed to withstand nearly any outdoor situation. It features a Nitromid polymer case with a stainless steel core. The result is said to be a watch with improved durability and impact resistance that has the watertight capabilities of a fully stainless steel version at half the weight. Other features include a 10-year lithium power cell, quartz movement, and a depth rating of 200 meters. The Gryphon watchband is made from nylon webbing co-molded with a proprietary silicone and natural rubber compound. It’s available in black, blue, orange, red, flat dark earth, and urban camo. Information: Reactor Watch, 800/291-6600, reactorwatch.com