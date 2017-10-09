Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Cargo Retention

HandETrack offers up a new cargo management bolt-down fitting for use on common logistic rails. It fits the existing E-track, A-track, or X-track rails found in many applications such as enclosed trailers, truck beds, cargo vans, and semi-trailers. The bolt-down fitting connects to the track system providing a connection point with two hardened steel 1/4-20 or 5/16-18 threaded bolt-down points. They can be relocated across the various anchoring slots of the rails and feature a flush-mount fit. The HandETrack gives you the ability to bolt-down everything from spare tires and tools, to custom fixtures for mounting unique items that complement your job or lifestyle. Every HandETrack is engineered and manufactured in the USA. Information: HandETrack, 602/620-1544, handetrack.com

Outdoor Sound

Power Acoustik introduces the ATV6 all-terrain audio system. The ATV6 and ATV6L are said to be easy to install and include marine-grade waterproof 6.5-inch coaxial speakers and 1-inch extended-frequency tweeters. The ATV6L includes LED lighting as standard equipment. Each unit is equipped with Bluetooth for audio streaming from mobile devices. The 1-inch extended-frequency-range titanium dome tweeters are said to reduce dead zones. Other features include ABS construction, 400-watt MAX power class A/B audio amplifier, coated PCB and waterproof connections, heavy-duty mounting hardware, built-in RGB LED light rings, and a remote control. Information: Power Acoustik, 323/722-3333, poweracoustik.com

Smart Track Bar

Steer Smarts now offers the new YETI XD adjustable track bar for the ’07-’17 Jeep Wrangler JK. It features forged ends connected by a 2-inch adjuster sleeve. The forgings are both A-coated and powdercoated for corrosion resistance. The XD Track Bar is forged right here in the USA just like the rest of the YETI XD line. Other features include OE-style bushings and extreme-duty adjuster clamps. The massive 2-inch-diameter track bar is said to have been designed with CAD to ensure proper fitment and clearances. Information: Steer Smarts, 734/748-5603, steersmarts.com

Quick-Release Camper

Most of us don’t need our rooftop tents mounted to our 4x4 every day. Removal typically requires tools and wrenching in tight spots. Front Runner’s new Quick Release Tent Mount Kit makes quick and easy tent removal possible. No tools are needed to remove or install the tent. Once the four quick-release brackets have been mounted onto the roof rack and the base brackets have been installed, the tent base can be slid into the brackets and latched. Removal is just as simple. The tent is said to stay latched into place with no rattles. The brackets are small and can be left on the roof rack when the tent is not mounted. They are made of stainless steel and powdercoated. Information: Front Runner, 866/840-0321, frontrunneroutfitters.com

Big Brake

Alcon offers up the latest addition to its motorsport caliper lineup. The new Alcon R5 caliper is said to be the most competitive in weight and stiffness on the market. The design allows for integrated cooling features and stainless steel ventilated piston endcaps for better heat management. The calipers fit a disc range of 300 mm to 355 mm. Each caliper is internally drilled so there are no external crossover pipes to be damaged in harsh off-road environments. The four-piston radial-mount calipers are machined from aerospace-grade aluminum billet and feature differential piston diameters that are said to minimize pad taper wear. Information: Alcon, 704/799-2723, alcon.co.uk

Dash Cam

Want to record dash cam video of your Jeep adventures and daily commute? Waylens might have just what you need with the Secure360 automotive security camera. The Waylens Secure360 provides a full-circle point of view in and around your Jeep. Unlike other cameras that stitch together images from various perspectives, the Waylens Secure360 has a real-time view with images that are captured and saved to the cloud. Thanks to the mobile app, you can also monitor your 4x4 and its environment in real time 24 hours a day. Information: Waylens, waylens.com

Hotfoot Sound Solution

Decreasing heat and unwanted sound inside a Jeep usually requires the installation of two separate products, or one product that’s bulky and heavy. Heatshield Products introduces an alternative. The db Stealth Armor controls both heat and noise, weighs only 12 ounces per square foot, and is 0.176-inch thick. It’s said to offer the acoustic damping properties of Heatshield Products db Armor with the thermal-barrier properties of Stealth Shield. A built-in adhesive backing sticks to any clean surface and simplifies installation. The db Stealth Armor is made in the USA, can be cut to fit, and can be applied to Jeep floors, trunk areas, firewalls, roof panels, and more. Information: Heatshield Products, 844/723-2665, heatshieldproducts.com

Lighted Bolt Breaker

Liquid Wrench Pro Penetrant and Lubricant is now available with a built-in LED light. The new FlashSight LED light is located directly above the spray nozzle, enabling users to see where they spray, improving lubricity accuracy in low-light areas. Liquid Wrench Pro Penetrant and Lubricant is said to break down built-up rust; cut through tough grease; provide corrosion protection on all metals including copper, brass, and bronze; and the low-VOC formula is safe on metal, painted surfaces, plastic, and rubber. The 11-ounce cans feature a locking on and off collar and can be sprayed with or without a straw. Information: Liquid Wrench, 866/973-6247, liquidwrench.com

Stop Like a Pro

Baer Brake Systems introduces the new Pro+ braking system for the Jeep JK Wrangler. Both the front and rear systems feature Baer 6P six-piston calipers mounted to 14-inch two-piece slotted, drilled, and zinc-plated rotors. The Baer Jeep Pro+ brakes are said to fit inside many of the popular aftermarket 18-inch wheels to provide the improved stopping power needed with bigger tires. Each kit includes Corvette C5/C6 brake pads. The Baer Pro+ Jeep Wrangler JK brake systems are said to be completely bolt-on with no modifications necessary. Information: Baer Brake Systems, 602/233-1411, baer.com

Steering Straighter

ICON Vehicle Dynamics announces the release of the new 100 percent bolt-on Centerline Steering Stabilizer for the ’07 to current Jeep Wrangler JK. It’s said to provide consistent steering damping via a through-shaft design. It features nine levels of adjustability that can be custom tailored to your desired steering feel. Other features include high-clearance mounting, a rotatable reservoir for custom fitment, clear anodized 2-inch-diameter 6063 aluminum shock body, 5/8-inch chrome-plated hardened-steel shaft, and a high-temperature long-wear seal pack. The CNC-machined billet aluminum 1 3/8-inch tie-rod clamp and rod end house FK bearings. Information: ICON Vehicle Dynamics, 951/689-4266, iconvehicledynamics.com