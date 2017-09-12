Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Roof Tools

Keep your shovel and other large tools out of your Jeep and make more space inside with the Rhino-Rack pioneer shovel/spade/axe mounting bracket. The Rhino-Rack mounting bracket attaches directly onto the Rhino-Rack Vortex crossbars or Rhino-Rack Pioneer systems. It is said to allow for easy tool installation and removal and can be used in multiple mounting configurations. The mounting brackets can be inverted to position the tool above or below the tray, and the hinged design allows mounting of a wide variety of handles. Each mounting bracket is made of steel, has a powdercoated finish, and is backed by a three-year warranty. Information: Rhino-Rack, 303/706-9700, rhinorack.com

Broken Stem Solution

Colby Valve introduces several new valve stem replacements. They are designed to be installed and replaced without breaking down the tire, which could keep a broken valve stem from putting a damper on your off-road adventure. The Colby Valve Emergency Valve requires no tools for installation, and the winged-spacer design is said to make tightening the valve as easy as twisting a wing nut. Colby Valves are made from solid brass bar stock, fit any 0.453-inch valve stem hole, and are said to be 20 times stronger than standard valve stems. Every Colby Valve is made in the USA. Information: Colby Valve, colbyvalve.com

All-Around LED

Baja Designs now offers the new XL80 LED light. Each XL80 is rated at 9,500 lumens. They are available in several user-changeable beam patterns. The driving/combo pattern includes two wide cornering beams and two spot beams. The wide cornering pattern is said to be specifically engineered for cornering and dusty or foggy conditions. Other features include a powdercoated aluminum housing, a hard-anodized billet aluminum bezel, a 316-grade stainless steel bracket with stainless steel hardware, and a high-impact, replaceable hard-coated polycarbonate lens with an O-ring seal. The XL80 LED light housing is submersible, waterproof, and dust-resistant. Information: Baja Designs, 760/560-2252, bajadesigns.com

Creep Low

OEMTools now offers the Professional 41-inch 6 Wheel Creeper. The concave design provides more room to creep in under low-slung vehicles. The six heavy-duty casters are resistant to oil, grease, and abrasion. The 6 Wheel Creeper features a headrest, foam shoulder pad, four storage trays, and the slot handle can be used to carry or hang the creeper up and out of the way on your shop wall. It’s rated with a 300-pound weight capacity. Information: OEMTools, 800/457-0600, greatnecksaw.com/oemtools

Plug Protectors

Heatshield Products introduces Insul-Boot spark plug boot heat socks. They are designed to protect spark plug wires from exhaust heat exposure. They are especially useful on vehicles with tight-fitting headers. The boots are said to withstand up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. Insul-Boots can also help prevent misfires caused by plug wire burnout. The double-wall construction is said to provide ambient heat protection, while the special coatings reflect and dissipate heat. The universal design fits most spark plug boot angles, and Insul-Boots are available in natural tan and ceramic red, blue, and black. Information: Heatshield Products, 844/723-2665, heatshieldproducts.com

JK Hood Defender

Rugged Ridge now offers the new Hood Bra for ’07-’17 Jeep Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited models. It’s said to protect the hood of the JK Jeep from bugs, rock chips, and other debris. The Hood Bra is made from crush-grain vinyl. It’s a one-piece design that secures to the factory JK hood footman loop. The inner lining of the bra helps shield the paint from scuffs and scratches. The Rugged Ridge Hood Bra is said to not interfere with factory or aftermarket hood catches. Each Hood Bra is backed by a five-year limited warranty. Information: Rugged Ridge, 770/614-6101, ruggedridge.com

Rear-Facing LED

Lazer Star Lights introduces the LED ChaseTail rear lightbar designed exclusively for recreational users. It provides rear-facing illumination in dusty and other low-visibility conditions. The 20-inch lightbar includes six 3-watt LED lamps per color. The amber lights can be wired into the vehicle as turn signals, a strobe, or solid dust lights. The red LED segments offer dual wires for running light and brake light functions. The center six white LED lights can be wired in conjunction with the Reverse lights or controlled manually via a switch. Information: Lazer Star Lights, 800/624-6234, lazerstarlights.com

Roller Cooler

Canyon Coolers now offers the Mule cooler. It features two 6-inch wheels and a telescoping metal handle for transport. The 30-quart Mule cube cooler is said to be the most insulated cooler of its size. Every Mule cooler has 3 inches of pressure-injected foam in all six walls. Other features include a drain plug, marine-grade latches and hinge, a built-in bottle opener, and a bungee net top for loose items. The wheels are recessed into the cooler to save space. The Mule also has eight tie down points and two built-in cup holders. Information: Canyon Coolers, 866/558-3267, canyoncoolers.com

Multi-Color Top

Bestop is now offering select soft tops in five new colors. In addition to the traditional black, the new soft top colors include Crushed Red Pepper, Navy Blue, Granite Grey, Pebble Beige, and Oak Tan. Currently, the new top colors are only available for the ’07-’17 Jeep JK Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited. Colored top models include the Supertop, Trektop NX Glide, Trektop NX Plus, Trektop NX, and the Trektop Pro. Each colored soft top is made from acrylic twill and comes with window panels and all necessary hardware. Colored window panels are sold separately so you can mix and match to your liking. Information: Bestop, 800/845-3567, bestop.com

Keep Warm Jeeping

Milwaukee Tool may have what you need if you’re looking to keep warm this winter. The company now offers a full line of work gear, which is said to be designed to outperform and outlast traditional workwear in demanding environments and extreme weather. The new jackets and bibs are made from Gridiron rip stop polyester, which is said to deliver superior durability without the bulk of cotton duck. Other features include large riveted and reinforced utility pockets, tarnish-resistant metal zippers, Freeflex stretch panels across the back, articulated elbows, and lighter materials in areas that require mobility. Information: Milwaukee Tool, 800/729-3878, milwaukeetool.com

Master Camp Kitchen

The Master Cook Station is the perfect addition to your off-road camping adventure. Designed with GCI’s patent-pending SLIM-FOLD Technology, it sets up and breaks down easily with a hassle-free one-piece design. Packed with features, the Master Cook Station features an aluminum counter top, a lower rack for storage, four plastic side tables, a telescopic lantern pole, and a soft-shell sink with a drain that collapses when the unit is folded up. Side table features include: beverage holders, stem glass holders, and hooks that can be used as a garbage bag or paper towel holder and also to hang cooking utensils. The frame is constructed of sturdy, powdercoated steel, and the countertop is made from heat-resistant aluminum. It folds flat and includes a carry handle. Information: GCI Outdoor, 860/345-9595, gcioutdoor.com