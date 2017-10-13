Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Photographers: Courtesy of Manufacturers

Winching Around

Rugged Ridge introduces the new Steel Winch Plate to fit the JK Wrangler vehicle packages equipped with the Mopar 10th Anniversary Rubicon front bumper. This includes the Rubicon X, Rubicon 10th Anniversary, and Rubicon Hard Rock. The winch plate is also compatible with JK Wranglers that have been upgraded with a Mopar 10th Anniversary Rubicon front bumper. The plate features a two-piece gusseted design that covers the vehicle’s frame for a cleaner look. It incorporates high-strength Class 10.9 mounting hardware and the winch plate is E-coated and powdercoated for corrosion resistance.

Rugged Ridge

770/614-6101

ruggedridge.com

iJeep Stereo

Alpine Electronics now offers a 9-inch Apple CarPlay System for the ’11-current Jeep Wrangler. The i109-WRA is said to feature the largest Apple CarPlay touch screen in the aftermarket. The system is designed to be a smarter and safer way to use your iPhone in your Jeep. You can make and receive calls, access text messages, play music, and get directions optimized for traffic conditions. Apple CarPlay features Siri voice control in addition to working with touch screen controls. Corresponding audio, driving directions, and phone calls are played through the vehicle’s speaker system. A dash bezel replaces the Jeep Wrangler OEM radio area for a clean finish, and a vehicle-specific wiring harness is included for plug-and-play installation.

Alpine Electronics

310/326-8000

alpine-usa.com

Grabby

Rapto Worx’s introduces heavy-duty front grab handles for Jeep JK Wranglers. They are manufactured in the USA from 6061 billet aluminum and said to be ergonomically designed and built to provide a solid anchor point to help get in or out of a lifted Jeep. The handles bolt onto existing holes in the factory rollcage and are available with an anodized coating in red, blue, or black. Each grab handle kit comes with high-grade stainless steel hardware, spacers, and everything necessary for installation. Additional grab handles for rear passengers and four-door Unlimited models are available separately, as well as sold as a complete vehicle kit.

Rapto Worx

707/624-6781

raptoworx.com

Recycled MT

TreadWright now offers the Claw II MT series remolded tires, which are said to have a tread pattern with enhanced traction features designed to handle the most extreme mud, gravel, and snow-driving conditions. TreadWright tires are made in the USA with 70 percent recycled content. The Claw II series tires are said to get the same mileage as most premium OEM LT/SUV tires on the market. Each environmentally friendly Claw II MT series tire is said to be produced using 65 percent less oil than standard tires, as well as less energy consumed in the manufacturing process. All TreadWright tires are backed by a two-year workmanship warranty. The Claw II MT tires currently available in diameters up to 35 inches for wheels up to 20 inches in diameter.

TreadWright

877/439-0759

treadwright.com

Coilover Tuned

Skyjacker now offers bolt-on LeDuc Series coilover kits and coilover shocks for the Jeep Wrangler JK. The coilover shocks have been tuned and tested by off-road racing legend Curt LeDuc. Each application features specific valving. You can purchase a complete kit or a coilover shock upgrade. Optional nitrogen bumpstops are also available. The Skyjacker LeDuc Series coilovers feature direct bolt-on capabilities, adjustable ride height, adjustable secondary spring rate engagement, and increased articulation. All coilover shocks are made in the USA and come with coil springs that feature a lifetime guarantee.

Skyjacker

318/388-0816

skyjacker.com

Exhaust Blocker

Heatshield Products introduces the Thermaflect Sleeve to help prevent vapor lock issues and protect wiring and fluid lines from heat. It’s also been used on air intake tubes to keep air-inlet temperatures low for added engine power. The Thermaflect Sleeve is available as a fully sewn sleeve or with a hook-and-loop seam, allowing it to be put over lines and wires that are already installed in a vehicle. Capable of reflecting up to 90 percent of radiant heat, the sleeve withstands 1,100 degrees continuous radiant heat and 500 degrees direct heat. It’s made in the USA and available in diameters ranging from 1/2-inch up to 5 inches.

Heatshield Products

844/723-2665

heatshieldproducts.com

Mini Inner

EVO Manufacturing now offers Mini Liners for the Jeep Wrangler JK. The liners provide protection on Jeeps where the front fender liners have been removed to accommodate aftermarket fenders or suspensions. Mini Liners are said to also encourage engine compartment airflow for improved cooling. They are specifically designed to provide protection for the vulnerable wiring harness connector. Mini Liners are made from laser-cut aluminum and are CNC press-brake formed. They are shipped in raw aluminum and come with all necessary mounting hardware.

EVO Manufacturing

714/879-8913

evomfg.com

Anywhere Electric

Briggs & Stratton introduces the P2200 PowerSmart Series inverter generator for those that need AC power on the trail. The P2200 is equipped with parallel capabilities, which allows it to be tethered together with either a second P2200 or a P3000 generator. The PowerSmart Series P2200 features a control panel with two 120V outlets, one 12V DC battery-charging outlet, and a USB adapter. The generator supplies 1,700 running watts, 2,200 starting watts, and is said to be up to 45 percent lighter than traditional camping generators.

Briggs & Stratton

800/743-4115

briggsandstratton.com

TJ Bumper Beef

OR-Fab introduces the full-width steel front bumper for ’97-’06 Jeep TJ Wranglers. The bumper is manufactured from CNC press-braked laser-cut 3/16-inch-thick steel and then hand welded. It’s available with or without a 2-inch diameter grille hoop and light mount tabs. Both versions come with integrated winch and fairlead mounts. Each bumper features two 3/4-inch heavy-duty D-ring mounts and D-rings. An optional heavy-duty black powdercoat wrinkle finish is available. Like all OR-Fab Trail Ready products, the new bumper is manufactured right here in the USA.

OR-Fab

928/636-3100

orfab.com

Engineered Coils

When designing the coil springs for the new Superlift Jeep JK Wrangler lift kit, the company worked behind the scenes with OEM engineers. The result is said to be the best ride and handling characteristics of any 4-inch-lift coil available. They are preset to minimize settling and guarantee a consistent ride height. The lift kit includes an adjustable front track bar with forged ends and lifetime warranted dual-durometer REFLEX bushings. Other components include replacement rear sway bar links, adjustable cam-bolts, brake line extension brackets, a rear frame mounted track bar relocation bracket, and Superlift Superide shock absorbers. Options include front and rear REFLEX control arms, front sway bar quick disconnects, and a rear REFLEX adjustable track bar.

Superlift

844/671-5438

superlift.com