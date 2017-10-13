New Products For Your Jeep

Photographers: Courtesy of Manufacturers

5-Ton Hub

If your Jeep is rolling on massive tires beyond 44-inches in diameter, then you likely have some extremely hefty axles, maybe even Rockwell 5-tons. To make these axles more streetable, Boyce Equipment now offers a manual locking hub set with CTIS adapters. The locking hubs fit the BMY Harsco 5-ton 900 Series A2 model with the central tire inflation system. A locking hub kit for the non-CTIS axle is also available.

Boyce Equipment

800/748-4269

boyceequipment.com

No Limit Disconnect

EVO Manufacturing introduces the No Limits on Demand Rubicon Swaybar Disconnect for the Jeep Wrangler JK Rubicon models. It replaces the failure-prone factory Rubicon electric sway bar disconnect with an air-actuated disconnect mechanism. The EVO No Limits on Demand is said to give you the ability to disconnect and reconnect the sway bar at any time, in any gear, and with any amount of articulation. It’s said that there is no need to bounce the vehicle, no pins to pull, no fighting to reinstall, no sway bar links to remove, and no punctured tires from loose flinging sway bar links. The EVO No Limits on Demand requires on-board air (not included). It’s said to work well with an ARB compressor and solenoid.

EVO Manufacturing

714/879-8913

evomfg.com

Exhausted JK

MRT Performance now offers a cat-back exhaust system for the ’07-’14 Jeep Wrangler JK. The exhaust is made from 304 stainless steel and features CNC mandrel bends. It’s said to increase exhaust flow for improved performance. Installation doesn’t require cutting or welding. Factory hanger locations are retained and each system includes a limited lifetime warranty. Like all MRT Performance exhaust systems, the new Wrangler system is designed, engineered and manufactured at the MRT facilities in Plymouth, Michigan.

MRT Performance

734/455-5807

shopmrt.com

Rainbow Doors

Steinjager introduces its tube doors for ’81-’86 CJ-7 and CJ-8 Jeeps. The main construction of the door is 1 1/4-inch tubing. Custom-machined door hinges are said to allow for easy switching from your stock door to the tube door. The factory CJ mirror can be swapped over to the new tube door with the supplied hardware and a few common hand tools. A quick release detent pin is held to the door with a weather resistant cable to ensure that you don't lose your door latch pin. The doors are made in the USA and available in a rainbow of different colors to match your Jeep.

Steinjager

309/772-3163

steinjager.com

Under Beef

OR-Fab now offers the HD Crossmember for the ’07-’16 Jeep Wrangler JK. The crossmembers are made from 3/16-inch-thick steel plate and feature full box-welded construction. It is a direct bolt-on replacement for the factory unit and is said to be 50-percent stronger. Additional rigidity and strength come from the provided hardware and DOM inserts used on the mounting points of the frame. The slim design is said to provide 1/4-inch more ground clearance than the factory unit. All crossmembers are made in the USA and feature a black textured powdercoat finish.

OR-Fab

928/636-3100

orfab.com

Anywhere Welding

Scully Offroad introduces Trail Weld, a kit that gives you the ability to use 12 volt batteries in series to arc weld almost anywhere. Trail Weld provides the means to connect two or three batteries in series for 24V or 36V welding. The kit is designed to work with common automotive batteries and includes a 12-foot welding lead with a rod clamp, a 12-foot ground lead with a ground clamp, two 1-foot battery leads to connect batteries in series, six premium crimp-style battery terminals, E7018 1⁄4-inch welding rod, a rod container, auto-dim compact welding goggles, and a military ammo can for kit storage.

Trail Weld

trailweld.com

Step Up

Bestop introduces the Powerboard and Powerboard NX automatic electric running boards for the Jeep Wrangler JK. The Powerboard is said to utilize a torsion bar design to deliver smooth operation and a factory-quality fit against a Wrangler’s rocker panel. The Powerboard NX applies wireless technology to sense when the boards should deploy or retract. This is said to greatly simplify the wiring and reduce installation time. Linkage arm thickness is said to have been increased by 70 percent for stability and strength. The rod pins and self-lubricating linkage bearings have increased in size too.

Bestop

800/845-3567

bestop.com

Dual Gripper

Centerforce now offers a Dual Friction Kit for the 3.8L V-6 engine found in the ’07-’11 Jeep Wrangler JK. Heavy use and the addition of larger tires can significantly decrease the life of the stock clutch. The Centerforce Dual Friction Kit is said to improve JK clutch life. It’s also said to be engineered to be street-friendly while improving low-speed off-road performance. A new heavy-duty 50-pound billet steel flywheel replaces the factory flywheel to help maintain engine rpm in rough terrain. Each flywheel is balanced and meets SFI competition specifications, while the Dual Friction clutch is said to provide greater holding capacity. The Dual Friction Jeep JK clutch kits are said to be a direct-replacement for the stock parts. Each kit comes complete with an alignment tool, pressure plate, friction disc, flywheel, pilot bearing, throw-out bearing and bolts.

Centerforce 928/771-8422

centerforce.com

Dogproof Cargo

Rugged Ridge introduces the new C3 Rear Cargo Covers to provide protection for the rear cargo area of the ’07-’16 Jeep JK Wrangler. The covers are constructed of a tear- and water-resistant woven ballistic fabric to help protect the carpet and plastic trim areas of your Jeep from damage, scratches, pet claws, dirt, and other debris. The split fold feature allows for 40-60 rear seat lowering, and offers coverage with your rear seat up, partially lowered or fully lowered. A flip out cover flap keeps dirt from falling into the rear tailgate door gap. The built-in front curtain wall helps to keep items and pets from entering the front seat area. A side retention system helps ensure that the cover stays in place as you load or unload. Rugged Ridge C3 Rear Cargo Covers are available for both the two- and four-door JK.

Rugged Ridge

770/614-6101

ruggedridge.com

60 Covered

Rancho has expanded the RockGEAR line to include a RockGEAR heavy-duty differential cover for the Dana 60 axle. The new cover is made from high-strength nodular iron. It features an oversized fill plug and an external ribbed construction for improved approach and departure angles. Each Rancho differential cover is finished in classic Rancho red powdercoat and comes with a limited one-year warranty. All Rancho diff covers include full-color detailed installation instructions.

Rancho

734/384-7804

gorancho.com