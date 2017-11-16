Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Pro Wire

Painless Performance Products introduces the new Pro-Series chassis wiring harnesses. Each Pro Series kit comes with new built-in circuits and included connectors/terminals that allow for customizing into a direct-fit harness. The harnesses are available with and without a bulkhead connector. Ample length is said to be provided for each circuit to give you the freedom to route and hide your wiring how you choose. The 6-gauge charge wire is designed to keep up with today’s high-amperage alternators, and front and rear ground harnesses are provided to simplify lighting circuits. All circuits are protected with LED ATC bladed fuses, which will light up if blown, making troubleshooting electrical gremlins much easier. Information: Painless Performance Products, 800/423-9696, painlessperformance.com

Cleaner Stoppers

3M Auto introduces High Power Brake Cleaner. The ultra-powerful cleaner is designed to remove oil and other contaminants from brakes and other components. High Power Brake Cleaner is said to spray away oil and containments at a substantially faster rate, while using less product per job. The technology behind 3M’s new high-VOC brake cleaner is said to remove oil up to two times faster than the previous 3M formulation of equivalent VOC level, and the new low-VOC brake cleaner works up to eight times faster. Information: 3M Auto, 877/666-2277, 3mauto.com

Twenties

Method Race Wheels now offers the 600 Series wheels. The 600 Series is said to blend clean and simple styling with more aggressive oversize applications. The MR610 Con 6 is available as a 20x10 with a 4.55-inch backspacing and a 20x12 with 4.5-inch backspacing. A bolt-on aluminum center cap and a snap-in cap comes with 5- and 6-lug applications. A separate bolt-on piece is available to cover 8-lug applications. Each wheel features a debossed Method logo in one of the spokes and the new Street-Loc lip with removable stainless steel bolts all around. The MR610 comes in bronze with a matte black lip and all matte black. Information: Method Race Wheels, 866/779-8604, methodracewheels.com

High-Watt ’Coms

Rugged Radios introduces the new 100-watt RM100-V VHF mobile radio. The RM100-V is said to reach out to distances of up to 50 miles on your favorite VHF channels. It’s compact and said to require less power than the old 100-watt radios of the past. All RM100-V radios come pre-programmed with your favorite off-road channels, plus they have the ability to hold up to 200 channels. The digital display keeps four of your favorite channels available at the press of a button. Other features include DCS/CTCSS tone code capability, channel scan, adjustable squelch, channel edit, tone code scan, adjustable power level, keypad lockout, hand mic, vehicle voltage indicator, time-out-timer, and busy channel lockout. Information: Rugged Radios, 888/541-7223, ruggedradios.com

Adventure Tent

Get out of the weather with the new Slumberjack Roadhouse Tarp. It features three primary pitch configurations to create a shelter that provides protection from rain and sun for hunting, camping, and overland adventures. To accommodate a variety of needs, it can be set up as a single-pole A-frame with a Jeep, as a dual-pole awning with a Jeep, or as a dual-pole A-frame without a Jeep. Each Slumberjack Roadhouse Tarp includes a 168-square-foot 68D polyester tarp, two 96-inch steel poles, stakes, guylines, and a carry bag. Information: Slumberjack, 800/233-6283, slumberjack.com

Lift Add-On

Unstable farm-style jacks can be hazardous in off-road conditions. The JakJaw is said to be designed to help eliminate jack and vehicle instability to prevent operator injury and vehicle damage. The JakJaw features a wide and deep cradle to provide a safer way to join your jack and vehicle. Also, the design relocates the jack further from the body of the vehicle, preventing damage to the sheet metal, fenders, or body cladding. Each JakJaw is engineered and machined-formed in the USA from heavy-duty laser-cut steel. The JakJaw is compact enough to fit into most recovery bags. Information: JakJaw, 909/794-6524, jakjaw.com

Boosted Cell

If you can’t stand being out of cell range, the weBoost Drive Sleek signal booster may be what you need. The single-user cradle is said to improve 4G LTE and 3G cellular signals and is compatible with all mobile phones and wireless carriers in the U.S. and Canada. It’s also said to improve cellular connection by a maximum of 23 decibels, which is the strongest amount the FCC allows. The Drive Sleek is compatible with multiple phones and case sizes. A low-profile design provides a variety of mounting options in places most people store their phones. Each Drive Sleek includes the Drive Sleek cradle, Drive Sleek booster, aerodynamic outside antenna, power supply, and a magnetic vent clip. Information: weBoost, 866/294-1660, weboost.com

Fab Fittings

Earl's Performance Plumbing has unveiled a huge assortment of new products. The new products include LS/LT GM V-8 oil cooler and oil filter adapters, one-way check valves, LS oil pressure gauge adapters, LS oil cooler block-off plates, Swivel-Seal banjo hose ends, brake adapters, metric Uni-Flare adapters, metric brake tees, and LS dry sump adapters. The new line of products is designed to help make Jeep engine, axle, and brake swaps go smoother and keep your plumbing leak free. Information: Earl’s Performance Plumbing, 866/464-6553, holley.com

New Oil

AmsOil has launched a new formulation of its Signature Series synthetic motor oil. The Signature Series line is said to now offer Jeepers a new level of engine protection that exceeds new and upcoming engine oil specifications. It’s also said to provide 75 percent more engine protection against horsepower loss and wear than required by a leading industry standard, which extends the life of vital components like pistons and cams. AmsOil Signature Series synthetic motor oil is available in seven viscosities which include 0W-20, 0W-40, 5W-20, 0W-30, 5W-30, 10W-30, and 5W-50. Information: AmsOil, 800/777-8491, amsoil.com

Tube Mounted

Daystar introduces Pro Mounts with Kevlar-infused Polyurethane Spacers. They are designed to mount a variety of accessories such as fire extinguishers, flashlights, lightbars, as well as anything else to most tubular roll bars. Each kit includes two 6061 billet aluminum rollbar clamps and eight Kevlar-infused polyurethane spacers. The spacers fit 7/8-inch, 1-1/2-inch, 1-3/4-inch, and 2-inch tubing. Pro Mounts are available in anodized silver, black, blue, and red finishes. Information: Daystar, 800/595-7659, daystarweb.com

Spare Tire Stop

Rugged Ridge introduces the Circular LED Third Brake Light for ’87-’17 Jeep Wrangler YJ, TJ, LJ, and JK models. The Circular LED Third Brake Light mounts directly behind the spare tire assembly, positioning it at a lower height that is comparable to the factory brake light assembly on non-lifted Jeeps. It features 93 red LED elements around the perimeter. The glow projects through the wheel opening, creating an attention-grabbing display that can’t be ignored. Each Circular LED Third Brake Light is constructed of a thermoplastic and is drilled with a dual bolt pattern making it compatible with both 5-on-4.5 and 5-on-5 lug patterns. It is IP68 waterproof-rated, and the weather-tight connector plugs directly into the existing wiring on ’07-’17 Wranglers. Information: Rugged Ridge, 770/614-6101, ruggedridge.com