New Products For Your Jeep

Fresh Air
S&B Filters introduces the Cold Air Intake kit for the ’12-’17 Jeep Wrangler JK with the 3.6L V-6 engine. It is designed with a secondary inlet, which is said to increase airflow more than 46 percent over a stock intake. A silicone plug is included for those who prefer to pull in air only from the fender inlet. Each kit is 50 State CARB legal, configurable with S&B’s signature clear lid or included silicone hood seal, and is available with a cleanable cotton filter or a dry extendable filter. Information: S&B Filters, 909/232-8901, sbfilters.com
Baja Brights
Baja Designs now offers the new LP9 LED light system. The LP9 is based on the company's popular La Paz 8-inch HID/Halogen light. However, a completely new housing was designed to marry the high intensity long distance pattern features found in the original La Paz light with Baja Designs’ latest LED lighting technology. The engineering team incorporated new technologies to deliver close range, cornering, and nearfield comfort zone visibility for the LP9. The LP9 has three lighting function options that include amber backlit, low, and high. A Racer Edition configuration is also available, which produces a tighter spot pattern for increased distance illumination. The LP9 comes with or without a four-position controller switch and wiring harness. Information: Baja Designs, 877/260-7605, bajadesigns.com
707hp Swap
Mopar introduces the Hellcrate 6.2L supercharged crate Hemi engine and optional engine kit. The supercharged 6.2L twists out 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Each Hellcrate Hemi engine kit includes a powertrain control module (PCM), power distribution center, engine wiring harness, chassis harness, accelerator pedal, ground jumper, oxygen sensors, charge air temperature sensors, and a fuel pump control module. The PCM is unlocked and set to the factory 707 horsepower calibration. It’s said to be optimized for use with manual transmissions. An accessory drive kit, which includes an alternator, power steering pump, belts, pulleys, and more is also available. The Mopar Hellcrate Hemi engine assembly and engine kit feature a three-year/unlimited mileage warranty when purchased together. Information: Mopar, moparhemicrate.com
Compact Cooler
CleverMade now offers the SnapBasket collapsible cooler. The cooler is said to keep ice along with up to 50 cans of your favorite beverage cold for 36 hours. It features soft sides and an insulated leakproof interior. When empty, the cooler folds down to less than 3 inches tall. Other features include an integrated bottle opener, padded top handles for light loads, side handles for heavier loads, a zippered front pocket, a back mesh pocket for dry storage, and a 55-pound weight capacity. Information: CleverMade, 760/814-3577, clevermade.com
Transmission Cooling
Flex-A-Lite introduces a new line of transmission coolers. They feature an all-aluminum construction for minimum weight and maximum strength and are said to be optimized for typical modern oil viscosities. The dimpled plate and fin design is said to improve cooling efficiency while minimizing transmission oil pressure drop. The transmission coolers are available in 12-, 17-, 23-, and 30-row models. They are available with either -6 AN fittings or 3/8-inch barbed fittings. Information: Flex-A-Lite, 253/922-2700, flex-a-lite.com
Soft Top Truck
Rampage Products has released a new TrailView Tonneau Top for the ’07-’17 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This top is for JK owners who want the look of a truck, without having to wait for the new upcoming JT platform. The TrailView Tonneau Top is constructed from 30-ounce black diamond sailcloth and features a fold-back sunroof that can be opened from within the Jeep. The rear rain-tight curtain includes tinted side windows for better visibility. The rear window can be zipped open, delivering even more of the open-air experience. The tonneau cover zips into the rear curtain and can be easily removed. All three components can be used individually or in conjunction with each other. Each Rampage Products TrailView Tonneau Top comes with all necessary parts, hardware, and a 3-year warranty. Information: Rampage Products, 800/241-7219, rampageproducts.com
Seventeens
ICON Alloys introduces the Rebound 17-inch wheel. It features sharp lines and a concave spoke design. Like all ICON Alloys wheels, the Rebound is said to have been engineered to maximize brake caliper clearance and optimize wheel position for unhindered suspension travel and steering function. The aluminum wheel features a 2,750-pound load rating, making it the strongest ICON Alloys wheel to date. They are available in satin black, bronze, and titanium finishes with color-matched rock ring bolts. Information: ICON Alloys, 951/689-4266, iconalloys.com
Off-Road Mapping
Magellan announces the arrival of two new products to its portfolio of off-road–specific GPS navigators. The TR5 and TR7 ease access to Magellan’s TRX software, map, trails, points of interest, and cloud-connected map website. The TR5 features a 5-inch HD touch screen instead of the larger (7-inch) HD touch screen of the TRX7. Designed for enclosed Jeeps, SUVs, and pickup trucks, these new Magellan navigators come with a windshield mounting suction cup included. Each unit is ready to go out of the box and comes preloaded with a U.S. and Canada base map with more than 115,000 OHV trails and 6.6 million points of interest. The TR5, like the TR7, is a standalone GPS unit that does not require a data connection, and it operates on the same software as the ruggedized water- and dust-resistant TRX7. Information: Magellan, 877/255-4161, magellangps.com
Cooler XJ
Mishimoto introduces the new direct-fit performance radiator for the ’89-’01 Jeep Cherokee XJ. The radiator features an all-aluminum TIG-welded construction and coolant capacity is increased by 90 percent. The two-row core features 100 percent more fin surface area than the OEM unit, and the radiator tanks include provisions for early XJs with closed coolant systems as well as later models with an open coolant system. As with all Mishimoto Jeep performance parts, this Jeep Cherokee XJ radiator is covered under the Mishimoto Lifetime Warranty. Information: Mishimoto, 877/GOMISHI, mishimoto.com
Touch Screen Switches
ARB introduces LINX, a touch screen interface that enables control of existing and new 4x4 accessories. LINX eliminates the need for numerous switches and centralizes the command of devices in one smart touch screen display, effectively decluttering the dashboard of any Jeep. It’s built on an expandable platform so it can continue to evolve as your on- and off-road driving habits and accessories change. LINX can be used to control driving lights, ARB Air Lockers, dual batteries, air compressors, and more. LINX offers a single point of control via its Bluetooth-enabled touch screen display, while the main control hub can be hidden out of sight. Each LINX comes with six pre-installed modules which include front and rear traction, compressor control, accessory switchboard, battery monitor, speedometer, and air suspension control. Information: ARB, 866/293-9078, arbusa.com