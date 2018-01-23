Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Photographers: Courtesy of the manufactures

Air Chair

Tired of toting around clumsy camp chairs that take up too much space in the back of your Jeep? The CleverMade QuikFill AirChair outdoor recliner might be just what you need. The AirChair is said to inflate in seconds into a contoured recliner-style chair. It’s made of nylon ripstop fabric, features a mesh seat for breathability, and has a side pocket for storage. The AirChair can be quickly deflated and stored away in the included cinch sack when not in use. Included stakes can be used to secure it to the ground in windy conditions.

CleverMade

760/814-3577

clevermade.com

Deep Grease

The B’laster Corporation introduces a full line of penetrating and traditional lubricating greases. The penetrating grease is said to combine the original PB B’laster with a high-quality synthetic grease. All B’laster greases are designed to serve a wide variety of applications, especially in corrosive environments. The time-release formulation is said to allow the proprietary PB B’laster to wick its way into rusted or corroded areas over time, while the grease remains in place to provide superior lubrication and act as an antiseize. The new greases include PB Penetrating Grease, Extra Tacky Red Grease, Pro-Grade Multi-Purpose Grease, Waterproof Marine Grease, and Maximum Heavy-Duty Grease. The PB Penetrating Grease is available as a cartridge, aerosol spray, brush-top tub, and squeeze tube. The four traditional greases are all available as cartridges.

B'laster Corporation

800/858-6605

blastercorp.com

Get Stuff Done

Campbell Hausfeld introduces the new Get Stuff Done (GSD) series of air tools. They are said to be designed for comfortable ease of use without compromising output, performance, or durability. The composite housings of the new GSD tools decrease overall tool weight to help reduce fatigue and improve user comfort. The rubberized over-moldings on the tools are designed to reduce the effects of tool vibration and the soft grip material is placed at common contact and grip points on the tools. The new GSD series of air tools includes a 1/2-inch impact wrench, a 3/8-inch impact wrench, an air hammer, a 3/8-inch reversible drill, a 3/8-inch reactionless ratchet, a 3-inch cut-off tool, a 6-inch orbital palm sander, an angle die grinder, and a straight die grinder.

Campbell Hausfeld

800/543-6400

campbellhausfeld.com

Shine On

Wizards Products now offers The Wizard 12 Big Throw Mini, a 12mm throw dual-action orbital polisher. It’s designed for use with 3- and 4-inch faced pads to reach tight areas and style lines where standard 6-inch pads won’t allow full access. The Big Throw Mini is said to be much faster than traditional smaller orbitals because of its larger 12mm orbit, and safer to use than a rotary polisher that can burn the paint quickly if the user is not experienced. The Wizard 12 Big Throw Mini can be used for removing swirls, buffer marks, and imperfections. Features include 12mm orbit, soft start/locking trigger, 2,500-5,500 OPM with constant speed control, speed dial with adjustments from 1-6, and a 16.5-foot rubber cord. Each Big Throw Mini is supplied with a 3-inch backing plate designed to operate with 3- or 4-inch faced pads.

Wizards Products

800/356-7223

wizardsproducts.com

Four-Oh Skidder

MetalCloak introduces the new oil pan skidplate for the ’97-’06 Jeep 4.0L engine. It’s designed to fit the TJ, LJ, MJ, YJ, and some XJ models with modification. It’s said to protect the vulnerable, low-hanging oil pan on your Jeep. It is made in the USA from laser-cut, CNC-formed 7-gauge steel and attaches to factory mounting locations for a bolt-on installation. It features a cutout for access to the drain plug and is finished with a clear zinc coating.

MetalCloak

916/631-8071

metalcloak.com

H2O Flashlight

Tired of replacing dead batteries in your camp flashlight? The HydraLight may be the solution to your dead flashlight battery problem. The HydraLight flashlight runs on water thanks to its fuel-cell technology. You simply dip the HydraLight fuel cell in water and it is said to power the light for 100 continuous hours. Each fuel cell can provide up to 300 total hours of light with multiple water dips and has a 25-year shelf life. The HydraLight features a rubberized armor coating and easily converts from a flashlight to a lantern for more dispersed lighting needs.

HydraLight

844/734-3650

hydralight.com

JK Protection

Rugged Ridge introduces the new Steel Body Armor Cladding for ’07-’17 Wrangler JK and JK Unlimited models. The Steel Body Armor Cladding is built from heavy-duty 3mm-thick steel plate and is treated to a black powdercoat to protect it from corrosion. Included stainless button-head hardware attaches the armor to the body. The body cladding is said to be designed to provide a high level of protection to the vulnerable rocker panels. Some drilling is required for installation, but the Steel Body Armor Cladding can be used with OE or aftermarket flares as well as Rugged Ridge Armor Fenders.

Rugged Ridge

770/614-6101

ruggedridge.com

Curvy Light

Rigid Industries now offers the Radiance Plus Curved lightbar line. It’s said to feature improved LED technology and more light output than ever before, while consuming a fraction of the power compared to incandescent lighting. The Rigid Radiance Plus Curved is built with the same aluminum alloy housing as the legendary RDS-Series and features Broad Spot optics, which combine the attributes of a spot and flood beam pattern. The Radiance Line has backlighting available in white, amber, red, blue, or green. Rigid Radiance Plus Curved lightbars are available in 20-inch to 54-inch lengths.

Rigid Industries

855/760-5337

rigidindustries.com

Out Bag

Speedmaster introduces the 10-piece 4WD Winch Recovery Kit Plus. Each kit includes a 5-Ton winch extension strap, an 8.75-ton snatch strap, a tree trunk protector, an 8-ton snatch block, tow bow shackles, a pair of heavy-duty leather gloves, a winch cable dampener, and a foldable shovel that all fit into a reinforced recovery bag.

Speedmaster

speedmaster79.com

Braking Wrangler

Dynatrac now offers the new bolt-on ProGrip II brake system for the ’07-’18 Jeep Wrangler JK. The kit is said to double the braking force of the stock system, while also improving brake-pedal feel and reducing pedal travel. The ProGrip II system is a complete four-wheel kit that is said to deliver balanced braking for lifted Jeep Wranglers and significantly reduce nosedive under braking. Each kit includes lightweight 13.5-inch front rotors, 14.25-inch rear rotors that retain the integral parking brake system, forged six-piston front and forged four-piston rear brake calipers, ProGrip front and rear brake pads, and new caliper brake lines and mounting hardware. It is available with the original wheel bolt pattern as well as the larger, 5-on-5.5 bolt-pattern and fits Jeep Wranglers with 18-inch-or-larger wheels.

Dynatrac

714/596-4461

dynatrac.com