Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Slide-In Kitchen

MORryde introduces the Trail Kitchen. It’s said to be designed to fit in the back of the JK Wrangler and help convert your Jeep into a rolling kitchen. Each MORryde Trail kitchen incorporates a sliding tray and a collapsible table that can be paired with several different outdoor appliances including a refrigerator/freezer, cooking grill, or a sink. Information: MORryde, 574/293-1581, morryde.com

Spray Shine

Permatex now offers Spray Nine Glass & Chrome Cleaner. The new spray is designed to outperform and eliminate the need for traditional polishes and pastes and cleans a variety of surfaces. It’s said to be strong enough to remove tough dirt, dust, fingerprints, smudges, and light grease from interior and exterior automotive glass, chrome, stainless steel, mirrors, plastics, and many other surfaces throughout the garage and home. The cleaner features a clinging foaming action that leaves a refreshing lemon scent. Spray Nine Glass & Chrome Cleaner is offered in a 19-ounce aerosol can. Information: Permatex, 877/376-2839, spraynine.com

Compact Pressure

Campbell Hausfeld has expanded its line of Quiet Air Compressors with the new Quiet Suitcase Air Compressor. It’s said to be ideal for inflation, hobby painting, stapling, and fastening. It weighs in at only 29 pounds, so its compact size lends itself to being packed away in tight spaces. It features a 1.3-gallon tank, 1.0hp 120V motor, oil-free compressor, and it operates at 68 dBa. Each compressor delivers a maximum of 125 psi and produces 1.2 cfm at 90 psi and 2.0 cfm at 40 psi. Information: Campbell Hausfeld, 800/543-6400, thequietcompressors.com

Affordable Diagnosis

Harbor Freight Tools introduces Zurich, a new line of four automotive diagnostic tools. The Zurich OBD2 code readers are said to provide precise measurements and readings, making complex vehicle diagnostic systems easy to understand and repair. All Zurich readers diagnose and clear trouble codes and lights on virtually every foreign and domestic car, light truck, minivan, SUV, and hybrid manufactured since 1996. The Zurich ZR4 is ideal for service writers and weekend mechanics. The Zurich ZR8 is best for the more serious do-it-yourselfer, and the Zurich ZR11 and Zurich ZR13 are said to be designed for master technicians who work on domestic, European, and Asian cars. Information: Harbor Freight Tools, 800/444-3353, harborfreight.com

Extreme Mud

Nexen Tire introduces the all-new Roadian MTX (Mud Terrain Xtreme) tire. The Roadian MTX features two different reversible sidewalls. One side is designed to be more aggressive with sidewall traction, while the other is meant to provide a more traditional look. Other features include a three-ply sidewall, large open tread lugs, and a rim protector bar on sizes for 20-inch wheels. The Roadian MTX is available for wheel sizes of 16 to 20 inches in diameter and in flotation sizes from 33 to 37 inches. Information: Nexen Tire, 800/576-3936, nexentireusa.com

Bead Buster

Method Race Wheels introduces the 106 beadlock, which is said to be optimized for the Jeep platform. The 17x9 wheel features a deep-dish split six-spoke face design, 3.5 inches of backspacing, a forged 6061 aluminum beadlock ring, a Method logo debossed into the wheel at the end of one of the spokes, and the same beefy inner-lip design as the 101 beadlock that has conquered everything from Baja to King of the Hammers. Excess material has been removed for weight savings and the beadlock hardware is recessed to help eliminate sheared bolts on rocks and other trail obstacles. The 106 beadlock is available in a bronze or matte black finish in 5-, 6-, and 8-lug applications. Blanks are available to accommodate other lug patterns. Information: Method Race Wheels, 866/779-8604, methodracewheels.com

JL Lockdown

Bolt Locks now offers lock products with one-key technology for the ’18 Jeep Wrangler JL and Jeep Renegade. Each lock is made specifically for these popular Jeep models and works with the Jeep center-cut keys. Available locks include receiver locks, coupler pin locks, padlocks, cable locks, and off-vehicle coupler locks that can be used to secure trailers as well as other gear. Each Bolt Lock features one-key lock technology to permanently program the lock to the factory Jeep ignition key the very first time the key is inserted into the lock cylinder. To help deter theft, Bolt Locks are said to resist picking and bumping and are made with an electroless nickel-plated carbon steel pin or shaft assembly. Information: Bolt Locks, 844/972-7547, boltlock.com

Jack Beef

Having been let down by failures of the factory farm-jack top plate several times on more than a few jacks, Davis Fabrication came up with Jack Beef, a heavy-duty farm-jack top replacement. Each Jack Beef jack top is cut from 1/2-inch-thick T1 plate steel. The grooves are milled with a radiused inside corner, which securely positions the plate in either direction on the jack for pulling, using as a winch, clamping, and grabbing anything in its teeth without slipping. It locks on 5/16-inch or 3/8-inch chain, and can accept up to a 1 1/8-inch clevis/shackle pin for pulling in either position or direction. The Jack Beef is sold in raw steel and can be painted any color you desire, or can be ordered with an optional powdercoat. Information: Davis Fabrication, 707/263-5858, davisfabdesigns.com

Billet Pedal Pads

New Century Manufacturing introduces aluminum pedal pads to replace the OEM rubber pads on your Jeep. They are machined from 6061 billet aluminum and feature an anodized gray finish. Each pad is said to be designed to offer increased grip and is slightly thicker than the OEM pads to bring the pedal closer to your feet without your steering wheel in your lap. New Century Manufacturing aluminum pedal pads are available for JK, TJ, and XJ models for both manual and automatic transmissions. Like all New Century Manufacturing products, the pedal pads are manufactured right here in the USA. Information: New Century Manufacturing, 616/891-0774, newcenturymfg.com