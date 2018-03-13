Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Melt Metal

Harbor Freight Tools now offers the Vulcan Master Welder Series, a new line of welding equipment. Each Vulcan welder features inverter technology, which is said to allow for better arc control, higher efficiencies, and make the unit lighter overall. The new lineup includes the Vulcan OMNIPRO 220, PROTIG 200, PROTIG 165, MIGMAX 140, MIGMAX 215, and the COMMANDER 225. All welders in the Vulcan Master Welder Series come with a one-year risk-free trial. A full line of Vulcan accessories and consumables, including TIG torches, MIG guns, spool guns, wire, rods, electrodes, gloves, and helmets, is already available. Information: Harbor Freight Tools, 800/444-3353, harborfreight.com

Communication Nation

Midland introduces the MXT275 Micromobile two-way radio. The full 15-watt two-way GMRS radio features an integrated handheld microphone and can broadcast over 15 GMRS channels, plus eight high-powered repeater channels. The MXT275 also gives you the ability to tune into NOAA weather radio to get weather updates from the National Weather Service. It’s compatible with all Midland GMRS handheld walkie-talkies and includes a mounting bracket, a 12V power cord with car adapter, detachable antenna, magnetic antenna mount, microphone holder, quick-start guide, and an owner’s manual. Information: Midland, 816/241-8500, midlandusa.com

1-Ton Steering

RuffStuff Specialties now offers the Jeep Heavy Duty Steering kit. The new Y-link 1-ton bolt-on steering kit fits XJ-, TJ-, LJ-, ZJ-, and MJ-model Jeeps. Replacing the factory inverted-T steering linkage with the knuckle-to-knuckle Y-link is said to eliminate the constant toe in/toe out motion. Tie-rod roll and death wobble is eliminated with the use of the RuffStuff The Cure bushing. The kit is designed as a bolt-in replacement for factory steering on Jeeps with up to a 4-inch lift and will work on up to a 6-inch lift with a drop pitman arm and extended track bar. All tubing included for both the tie rod and drag link are 1020 1.5-inch 0.250-wall DOM. Information: RuffStuff Specialties, 916/600-1945, ruffstuffspecialties.com

Montana Mapping

Western and Southwestern Montana offer miles of four-wheel-drive trails to remarkable scenic overlooks, high mountain lakes with great fishing, historical towns and mining sites, as well as some terrific camping locations. Plan your Jeep vacation in Montana with the help of Grizzly Gulch Publications 4x4 Routes of Southwestern Montana, by Willie and Jeanne Worthy. This all-new book is said to cover the areas around Dillon, Jackson, and Melrose with extensive histories of the notable towns and long-forgotten mining sites, as well as identifying locations of parking areas and campsites for larger RVs and trailers. The 4x4 routes are described using mile-to-mile, turn-to-turn points with landmarks, odometer readings, and GPS coordinates to keep you on path. Information: Grizzly Gulch Publications, 406/825-4126, montana4x4trails.com

Locking Seal Solution

Permatex introduces SEAL+LOCK, which is said to combine the power of sealant and thread locker in one thread compound. The two-in-one solution is said to create an air and watertight seal up to 1,000 psi, locks to 120 lb-in, and resists temperatures from 60 degrees Fahrenheit to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Permatex SEAL+LOCK Thread Compound is designed to resist solvents and common shop fluids and is removable with hand tools. In addition to automotive uses, it can also be used in garage and plumbing applications. Key applications include threaded freeze plugs, oil pressure sensors, threaded fuel injectors, coolant temperature sensors, A/C and hydraulic system connections, metal plumbing connections, and pipe plugs. Information: Permatex, 877/376-2839, permatex.com

Heat Your Seats

Rugged Ridge announces the availability of its new Elite Ballistic Heated Seat Covers for ’07-’18 Jeep JK Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited models. The covers are made of a resilient 1,200-denier polyester material with a ballistic weave. They are fitted internally with dual-zone heating elements located in the seat bottom and backrest to provide warmth on chilly winter mornings. Each Elite Ballistic Heated Seat Cover is said to install easily and fit securely over the factory seat. A two-wire installation is made possible by the three-position control switches built into the seat covers. No cutting or mounting switches onto the dashboard is required. Information: Rugged Ridge, 770/614-6101, ruggedridge.com

Clear Welding

Miller Electric has expanded its ClearLight lens technology to all Miller digital welding helmets. ClearLight lens technology is said to enhance clarity by allowing more colors to come through the lens. Where other lenses often produce a view with a greenish-yellow or blue tint, a ClearLight lens provides truer colors during the welding operation. This means operators see more contrast among objects in the viewing area, resulting in reduced eye strain and fatigue. Previously only available in Miller T94 Series auto-darkening helmets, ClearLight has now been expanded to all Miller digital helmets to include Digital Infinity, Digital Elite, and Digital Performance models. Information: Miller Electric, 800/426-4553, millerwelds.com

Roof Storage

Rusty’s Off-Road introduces its new roof racks as a cure for the limited storage space in Jeep vehicles. Each roof rack frame is constructed of 1/8-inch-thick laser-cut steel with dimpled holes for additional strength and decreased weight over traditional roof racks. All of the steel components have a gloss black powdercoated finish. The floor of the rack consists of aluminum box tubing. The modular design allows the racks to be shipped in compact boxes, which saves on shipping, and the entire rack is assembled with stainless steel fasteners. The Rusty’s roof rack measures 46.5x40.25x3.25 inches. Mounting brackets are currently available for ’84 to ’01 Jeep XJ Cherokees and ’93 to ’98 ZJ Grand Cherokees. Mounting brackets for other models are in the works. Like all of Rusty’s suspension products, the new Roof Racks are made in the USA. Information: Rusty’s Off-Road, 256/442-0607, rustysoffroad.com

Spacy JL

ReadyLIFT now offers a 2.5-inch SST lift kit for the all-new ’18 Jeep JL Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon, Sport, and Sahara. The kit is designed to deliver increased stance and the ability to install larger wheels and tires, all while maintaining the factory ride comfort. The 2.5-inch SST lift kit provides 2.5 inches of lift in the front and 2.0 inches of lift in the rear, offering clearance for up to 37-inch tires on the Rubicon models and up to 35-inch tires on Sport and Sahara models. Each kit features four laser-cut plate steel coil spring spacers with integrated spring isolation keeper plates, allowing retention of the factory coil springs. Information: ReadyLIFT, 877/759-9991, readylift.com

Three-Way JL Lift

Skyjacker introduces the 1-1.5-inch, 2-2.5-inch, and 3.5-4-inch lift systems for the ’18 Jeep Wrangler JL. Each kit features dual-rate long-travel coil springs designed specifically for the JL for on- and off-road use. The Skyjacker suspension systems include extended sway bar endlinks and bumpstop extensions. Long-travel front and rear shocks are said to be length-fitted to offer the maximum extension allowable for full articulation. Lift systems are available with either M95 monotube or Black Max long-travel shocks. The 3.5-4-inch lift system also includes an adjustable front track bar, eccentric cam bolts, and a rear upper frame-mounted track bar relocation bracket. Information: Skyjacker, 318/388-0816, skyjacker.com

Exhausting JL

MagnaFlow now offers a full exhaust lineup for the ’18 Jeep Wrangler JL. The system is available in six different configurations, including the MF Series in a polished or black finish available as an axle-back or after-cat system, the Off-Road Pro Series system, and a Rock Crawler Series system designed to give owners more clearance for extreme off-road use. All MagnaFlow exhaust systems come with a lifetime warranty and each kit includes all the necessary hardware and components for a complete bolt-on installation. As with all MagnaFlow products, the new JL exhausts are made in the USA. Information: MagnaFlow, 800/990-0905, magnaflow.com