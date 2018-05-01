Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Elite Exhaust

Gibson Performance Exhaust introduces the new Black Elite Series product line. The T-304 4.0 stainless tip is offered with a premium black finish and the engine exhaust is pushed through a stainless steel Superflow Muffler. Each Black Elite Series exhaust system is manufactured in the USA from high-quality stainless steel tubing and features a clampless tip connection, bolt-on installation, zinc-plated hangers and clamps, and a lifetime limited warranty. Current applications include late models of Jeeps. Information: Gibson Performance Exhaust, 800/528-3044, gibsonperformance.com

Work Lit

Baja Designs now offers the new XL80 work/scene light. It’s said to put out 9,500 lumens, making it ideal for illuminating work spaces, campsites, and anything in between. The XL80 is designed to output a 120-degree pattern that is said to project well past the 400-foot mark, while providing usable light to a minimum of 250 feet. Each XL80 is offered with its own specific bracket that is designed to provide maximum adjustability. Similar to the rest of the premium members of the XL series, the XL80 offers an optional 20 percent dimming feature. As always, Baja Designs offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and a limited lifetime warranty. Information: Baja Designs, 800/422-5292, bajadesigns.com

Drop-In LED

PIAA introduces the G3 LED lights. They feature pulse width modulation control to eliminate flickering in most applications; an adjustable beam; a re-engineered fan, which is said to increase cooling and reduce noise by 40 percent; a thinner circuit board for a seamless beam; and a plug-and-play design. The G3 LEDs are available in all of the most common bulb types including H4, H7, H8, H9, H11, H13, H16, 9005, 9006, and 9012. Each bulb is backed by a five-year warranty. Information: PIAA, 800/525-7422, piaa.com

Custom Clearance

Hauk Offroad now offers JL tube fenders. The complete set of four fenders is said to be designed to offer maximum clearance and strength in a fully customizable package. The bolt-on fender skins can be painted, coated, or wrapped to create a unique one-of-a-kind look. For added strength and clearance, the fenders feature a double tube design that ties into the Jeep subframe. Each set of fenders comes with stainless steel hardware and instructions. Optional low-profile turn signals and side markers are also available. Information: Hauk Offroad, 855/339-2915, haukoffroad.com

Electric Control

If you’re looking to add more electrical accessories to your Jeep, the sPOD BantamTM solid-state power distribution system might be just want you need. The BantamTM is a small, eight-circuit expandable control system that provides a clean way to operate 12V or 24V DC accessories. Only one Ethernet cable is wired into the cab. Each circuit is capable of handling up to 30 amps with a maximum 100-amp capacity. The switches are function-programmable for dimming, strobe, flash, and momentary use. It also gives you the ability to add multiple controller types such as a touchscreen, HD smart controller, hard rocker switches, and to wirelessly use the BantamTM app on a smart phone, tablet, or any Bluetooth LE enabled device. Information: sPOD, 661/775-7799, 4x4spod.com

Off-Road Radio

Alpine Electronics introduces the X209-WRA-OR, a 9-inch touchscreen system with off-road features for the ’11-’18 Jeep Wrangler JK. The X209-WRA-OR is an AM/FM/CD/DVD receiver with Bluetooth wireless technology and embedded navigation on a 9-inch WVGA capacitive touchscreen with a matching Wrangler-fitted dash bezel. To protect against the elements when off-roading, the entire system has a weather resistant rating of IP53 for protection against dust with limited ingress and vertical fresh water spray up to 60 degrees. Off-Road Mode records information about trails, which can be shared with friends. A navigation database includes points of interest for popular vehicular recreational areas, FunTreks trailheads, and campsites across the U.S. It can be used with a variety of rear and/or front Alpine cameras and infotainment features including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto with the Google Assistant, a built-in HD Radio receiver, Pandora control, and FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Control) music playback via USB. Information: Alpine Electronics of America, 800/257-4631, alpine-usa.com

Sporty Seating

Recaro Automotive Seating introduces the Sportster GT seat. It’s said to combine the best strengths of a sports seat and a purebred racing seat. It features a lightweight shell, sleek backrest with Recaro’s victory design, and advanced performance materials ranging from high-grade leather to sport cloth. The hybrid seat design incorporates a metal base with an ultra-thin reinforced polymer-based backrest. The integrated headrest, belt pass-throughs, and pronounced bolstering are reminiscent of racing seats. The Recaro Sportster GT seat will be offered in three suede insert colors of red, Cloud Grey, or blue. Information: Recaro Automotive Seating, 800/873-2276, recaro-automotive.com

Back Rack

Rugged Ridge now offers the new Recovery Tool Rack for various Jeep applications. The Rugged Ridge Recovery Tool Rack is engineered for the Jeep owner who wants to equip their vehicle for off-roading or any outdoor adventure. The design is said to focus on practical and convenient storage of tools while not sacrificing interior space. The Recovery Tool Rack is stamped from steel plate and is finished with a black powdercoat to protect the body of the rack from rust and corrosion. Each rack is fitted with three individual slots in which a variety of tools can be mounted for transport. The tool handles are secured via the included retention straps. The rack utilizes a universal built-in plate that attaches directly behind the rear-mounted spare tire and is compatible with all Jeep wheel bolt patterns. Information: Rugged Ridge, 770/614-6101, ruggedridge.com

Lifting JL

ICON Vehicle Dynamics introduces a 2.5-inch suspension lift system for the ’18 Jeep Wrangler JL. It’s said to drastically improve on- and off-road ride quality and features dual-rate coil springs, 2.0 Aluminum Series shocks, link arms, front and rear bumpstops, sway bar end links, and all necessary hardware for a complete install. Wheel travel is increased by more than 30 percent and the lift allows for up to 35-inch tires on non-Rubicon models and up to 37-inch tires on Rubicon models when the correct bumpstop extensions are installed. The system is 100 percent bolt-on for an easy install and the coil springs come with a lifetime guarantee against sagging and breakage. Information: ICON Vehicle Dynamics, 951/689-4266, iconvehicledynamics.com

JL Axle Upgrades

Dana now offers aftermarket drivetrain upgrades for the Jeep Wrangler JL. The line of drivetrain upgrades includes Ultimate Dana 60 front and rear axles, Spicer Performance nodular iron differential covers, chromoly axleshafts, bearing kits, and expanded gear ratios. The Ultimate Dana 60 axles are bolt-in replacement upgrades for the front and rear axles on the Jeep Wrangler JL. They are available with 3.73, 4.10, 4.88, and 5.38 ratios and come with an Eaton ELocker. The axles feature 35-spline, nickel chromoly steel axleshafts, genuine Spicer ring-and-pinion gearing, SPL 70 U-joints, full-float design, and heavy-duty brakes with a plug-and-play antilock braking system. Information: Dana, 800/621-8084, danaaftermarket.com