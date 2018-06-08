Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Bling Swing
74 Weld has introduced its billet aluminum JL door hinges to help your ’18 Wrangler stand out from the crowd. Each hinge is whittled right here in the USA from 6061 aluminum on a five-axis mill and features a non-intrusive machined 74 Weld logo. The hinge pins are made from 304 stainless steel and have the same offset height as the factory hinge pins to ease door removal and installation. All kits come complete with stainless steel hardware. The 74 Weld billet aluminum JL door hinges are available in raw machined aluminum or anodized black. Information: 74 Weld, 619/286-6656, 74weld.com
Cover Up
B&M now offers a Hi-Tek differential cover designed to fit the Dana 30 and Dana 44 axles found in many Jeeps. They are made right here in the USA from heavy-duty nodular iron. They feature black powdercoating with a clear gloss finish and a machined B&M logo. The reinforcing ribs are said to help strengthen the cover. Other features include a magnetic drain plug and a fill port with an O-ringed magnetic dipstick. All hardware and installation instructions are included. Each cover is backed by a lifetime limited warranty. Information: B&M, 707/544-4761, bmracing.com
Cool Cutout
Daystar introduces the JK hood vent kit. The extra ventilation through the hood is said to help keep your JK engine running cooler. It’s designed to fit the ’07-’17 Jeep JK Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited. Each kit includes two side vents and one center hood vent. Temperatures are claimed to decrease by up to 14 percent while still retaining your hood’s factory insulation and structural integrity. Templates are provided for ease of installation on your JK or other custom application. Information: Daystar, 800/595-7659, daystarweb.com
1000hp Grand Cherokee
Livernois Motorsports is said to be the first to market with ’18 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk performance upgrades. Tuner kits are available to provide power increases of up to 250 hp and 205 lb-ft of torque for the factory supercharged Jeep. The three different Trackhawk packages are said to be designed to improve all-around performance with enhanced throttle response and greater power. Each kit features a PCM unlocking service and dyno-proven air and fuel adjustments, along with an EvenFlo thermostat, Innovators West harmonic balancer upgrade with an overdrive crankshaft pulley, Innovators West crankshaft pinning system, and a new serpentine belt. Installation and custom dyno tuning is performed at Livernois Motorsports’ facility and comes with a one-year warranty. Information: Livernois Motorsports, 313/561-5500, livernoismotorsports.com
Lifting Easy
ARB introduces Jack, a new hydraulic long-travel jack. Jack features a large pivot base that can be rotated a full 360 degrees for optimal placement on unstable ground. The forged aluminum hook can be locked into one of nine hooking points on the extruded outer body of Jack. Each full pump of the Jack handle will raise the vehicle half an inch. The ergonomic handle is positioned at the top of the Jack, allowing the operator to remain upright. The hydraulic design allows quick and short partial cycles of the handle rather than full strokes to achieve the same result. The ARB Jack features an approved working capacity of 4,409 pounds with a lift height of 48 inches. Information: ARB, 866/293-9078, arbusa.com
Six-Pack Camping
Looking for a camp trailer to take with you when venturing off-road? The Opus Off-Road may be just what you are looking for. It’s said to provide the comfort and space of the original Opus Camper with an upgraded all-terrain chassis, slide-out kitchen, and an onboard water system. It sleeps up to six people. Other features include two double beds, a leatherette club lounge, a portable table, plenty of storage, and a portable toilet. A refrigerator option is available. The Air Opus inflating tent is said to assemble in just five minutes for easy setup; and the camp trailer is available in four different colors including metallic grey, matte black, blue, and orange. Information: Opus, 925/215-7315, opuscamper.us
JL Correction
Dakota Customs now offers the JL Live Mod Calibration tool. There is no longer a reason to go to the dealer to have your computer reprogramed to accept your aftermarket modifications. You simply plug in the interface module to bypass the OBD firewall, plug the Live Mod module into the OBD connector, and then start inputting all the settings of your modified JL Wrangler. Modifiable settings include tire size, axle gear ratio, low range ratio, TPMS settings, disable start stop, disable traction control, activate factory options, set DRL, activate light show using the factory headlights and blinkers, 0-60 time mode, and much more. Information: Dakota Customs, 605/858-0092, dakota-customs.com
72-Hour Bag
Uncharted Supply Company introduces the Seventy2 Survival System. It’s said that 95 percent of all survival situations are resolved within 72 hours, but the first 72 hours are extremely critical. Having the right gear can mean the difference between life and death. With that in mind, the company worked closely with first responders, doctors, Special Forces operators, mountain guides, and other experts to develop the Seventy2 Survival System. Everyone from the city-dweller to families to the extreme adventurer were said to be kept in mind while developing the Seventy2 Survival System. Each kit includes comprehensible directions and organization for each of the 35 items in the pack, which is said to give even the most inexperienced the confidence that they can navigate an emergency. Information: Uncharted Supply Company, 435/631-1113, unchartedsupplyco.com
Micro Welder
Premier Power Welder now offers the new compact Mini Under Hood Welding System. It gives you the ability to arc-weld, MIG-weld, or TIG-weld just above engine idle. The high-frequency pulsating current created by the Premier Power Welder is said to allow you to weld with two thirds of the amperage that a conventional welder requires. It can also be used to charge a battery. Each kit includes a high-amperage alternator and the new control box with all switches on top, so it can be mounted in the dash as well as under the hood. Only six wires need to be connected for the Premier Power Welder to function. Standard mounting for the throttle control is under the hood, but an optional longer throttle control cable is available. The Premier Power Welder control box is backed by a one-year warranty. Information: Premier Power Welder, 800/541-1817, premierpowerwelder.com
Double Step
Aries introduces the new ActionTrac powered running boards for the ’18 Jeep Wrangler JL. They feature a patented step-within-a-step design, offering a total of two steps to ease ingress and egress. The hidden step inside the main step deploys automatically when the door opens. The boards offer up to 15 inches of drop from the vehicle doorsill depending on model. This can be very helpful on lifted vehicles built and customized for off-road use. The main step has a non-skid surface to help access cargo or other items on the roof. The single rotary motor, electronics, pivot points, and the retractable step itself are all shielded within the main housing of the boards for protection against water, dirt, grime, and abrasions. No drilling or splicing into the factory wiring harness is required. They are made right here in the USA from powdercoated aluminum, feature a 650-pound static weight rating, and come with a limited lifetime warranty. Information: Aries, 877/287-8634, ariesautomotive.com