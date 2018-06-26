Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Big-Tire JL
Superlift Suspension introduces the new 2.5-inch lift kit for the ’18 Jeep Wrangler JL. The kit features location-specific coil springs, shock extension brackets or Fox 2.0 shocks, compression stop spacers, and extended sway bar links. The lift is said to provide clearance for 35- to 37-inch tires and give the Jeep JL a level stance. Each kit is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Information: Superlift Suspension, 800/551-4955, superlift.com
D-Ring Retention
Ever had your steel D-ring randomly disappear from one of your recovery points? Rough paved roads and off-road travel can cause the D-ring bolt to loosen over time. Daystar Products may have the solution to lost D-rings with the new Locking D-Ring Isolator. It snaps on to any standard 3/4-inch D-ring and keeps it from banging against your bumper while also protecting your bumper’s finish. The built-in lanyard loops though the hole in your D-ring bolt, preventing it from unscrewing on its own. The Daystar Products Locking D-Ring Isolator is made in the USA from polyurethane and is available in 10 different colors. Information: Daystar Products, 800/595-7659, daystarweb.com
Wrangler Sound-Off
DynoMax Performance Exhaust has added a new Jeep Wrangler JL performance exhaust system to its product line. The DynoMax JL performance exhaust system fits four-door ’18 Jeep Wrangler JL 3.6L V-6 models. Inside the DynoMax Super Turbo muffler are spun-locked heads and flow-director technology. Each exhaust is constructed from stainless steel; the muffler includes a polished, 304-grade stainless steel cover that provides a mirror finish. The new kit includes 2.5-inch stainless steel mandrel-bent piping to help extend protection against corrosion, and it was engineered to maintain factory emissions routing for form, fit, and ease of installation. The system is finished with a pair of 4-inch stainless steel buffed and polished exhaust tips embossed with the DynoMax logo. All necessary hardware, hangers, clamps, and other accessories plus highly detailed, step-by-step installation instructions are included. Information: DynoMax Performance Exhaust, 734/384-7806, dynomax.com
JK Blow-By
Mishimoto now offers the new Baffled Oil Catch Can for the ’12-’18 Jeep Wrangler. The 2-ounce can is said to reduce the amount of harmful blow-by oil that coats the intake tracts and cakes your valves with carbon deposits. Internal air diverters slow the incoming air for more effective air/oil separation as a 50-micron bronze filter helps filter that air, and an internal aluminum baffle prevents any caught content from being recirculated back into the system. The one-piece, 2.5mm-thick steel bracket was said to be specially engineered to withstand a heavy amount of movement and abuse. The mount is secured on the chassis. Each kit includes black rubber hoses, a black powdercoated bracket, and is backed by a lifetime warranty. Information: Mishimoto, 302/762-4503, mishimoto.com
JL Winch-Adder
Warn Industries introduces a winch carrier for the new ’18 Jeep JL Wrangler. This carrier is said to be engineered specifically for the JL Wrangler Rubicon’s winch-ready bumper. The factory bumper is an optional accessory for the JL, and is identified by the removable center cover and outer wings. This all-new carrier for the JL is said to be engineered and certified to withstand 12,000-pound pulls and is designed to fit the Warn Zeon, Zeon Platinum, VR, M8, and XD9 as well as the Mopar Rubicon Winch. The JL carrier is said to position the winch to improve airflow and deliver zero interference with the vehicle grille. It’s designed, tested, and manufactured in the USA and made from 1/4-inch steel. Installation requires no cutting, grinding, or drilling. Information: Warn Industries, 800/543-9276, warn.com
All-Terrain Tire
Bridgestone announces its next-generation Bridgestone Dueler A/T Revo 3 tire for crossovers, SUVs and pickup trucks. The Dueler A/T Revo 3 is said to be engineered for smooth handling on the highway while also offering off-road capability. The Dueler A/T Revo 3 features all-new Traction Claw technology for better off-road handling and snow performance. A new tread pattern with large tread blocks and staggered shoulder lugs gives the tire an aggressive look and is said to provide longer-lasting performance. The Dueler A/T Revo 3 is designed with open shoulder slots to help reduce the risk of hydroplaning. It is available in 37 sizes and is backed by a 60,000-mile limited treadwear warranty. Information: Bridgestone, 844/261-2837, bridgestonetire.com
Digital Communication
Rugged Radios introduces the RDH-16C digital 5-watt handheld two-way radio. It features 16 channels and automatic error correction to cancel out loud-engine background noise and rebuild voice data if a signal becomes corrupted. The digital voice transmissions are said to carry through to distances where analog radios start to fade, ensuring that your message is still heard loud and clear. The RDH-16C radio is capable of both digital and analog signals and comes pre-programmed with a selection of both analog and digital channels. Available in either UHF or VHF, the RDH-16C handheld radio reaches distances of 1-3 miles depending on the terrain. It also comes with a standard two-pin accessory port making it compatible with Rugged Radios’ current accessory line. Information: Rugged Radios, 888/541-7223, ruggedradios.com
Switching Switches
Painless Performance Products now offers the Trail Rocker Switch Panels. They feature weatherproof LED-lit switches enclosed in a powdercoated steel housing. The Trail Rocker Switch Panels are available in 4-, 6-, or 8-switch variations. Mounting options include a dash mount, a rollbar mount for 1 5/8-inch and 1 3/4-inch tube, or a flanged underdash mount. Each kit is said to be designed to be a plug-and-play system so everything required to wire and mount the switches is included. Optional winch wiring is also provided. Information: Painless Performance Products, 817/244-6212, painlessperformance.com
Shelby Jeep
Drake Auto Group introduces the new CS15 Carroll Shelby wheels for Jeeps. The CS15 is Drake Auto Group’s first production-ready aluminum cast wheel for the Jeep crowd. They are available as a 17x9 for both the JK and JL Wrangler. The wheels are said to handle up to 37-inch tires and are available in a black or gunmetal finish. The 41 reference on the center cap is a hat-tip to the birthdate of the Jeep’s 1941 production, which is coincidentally the same year that Carroll Shelby went into the service for the Army Air Force as a pilot. Information: Drake Auto Group, 800/999-0289, drakeoffroad.com
Stretch Recovery
VooDoo Offroad now offers kinetic recovery ropes with integrated soft shackle ends for easy attachment to nearly any open- or closed-loop recovery point. Each recovery rope features an 11,700-pound breaking point and will stretch up to 28 percent for more pulling power. VooDoo Offroad ropes are made in the USA and feature a water-, UV-, and abrasion-resistant polyurethane coating. These 1/2-inch, 12-strand nylon, single-braid ropes are made in the USA and are available in VooDoo green or black and in lengths from 10 to 30 feet. Information: VooDoo Offroad, 844/866-3661, voodoooffroadropes.com