Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Open-Door JL
Rugged Ridge introduces new front and rear tube doors for the ’18 Jeep Wrangler JL. The doors feature a single-piece tube around the outer perimeter of the door and a contoured latch plate. Rotary-style latches and rubber bumpers are said to be designed to make the doors rattle free. Each door is made from 50mm steel tubing and 12-gauge steel plate, all of which is finished with a black textured powdercoat for rust resistance. The doors are sold in pairs and are available with or without side mirrors. Each door is backed by a five-year limited warranty. Information: Rugged Ridge, 770/614-6101, ruggedridge.com
Fueled Drill
Milwaukee Tool introduces the new M18 FUEL cordless 1/2-inch Drill Driver, 1/2-inch Hammer Drill, and 1/4-inch Impact Driver. The tools are said to be up to two times faster and have 60 percent more power. These M18 FUEL tools feature a Powerstate brushless motor, Redlithium battery pack, and Redlink Plus intelligence. Each delivers 1,200 lb-in of torque. They are shorter than the leading competitors, giving users more access into tight spaces. Other features include chucks with black oxide jaws and an updated sleeve knurl pattern for improved bit retention. They are available in kits with cases and extra batteries or as bare tools. Information: Milwaukee Tool, 800/729-3878, milwaukeetool.com
Light Blast
Vision X Lighting now offers the all-new ADV Adventure Series LED Light Cannons. The ADV 8700 8.7-inch light is 140 watts and produces 14,980 lumens, while the ADV 6700 6.7-inch light is 80 watts and produces 8,560 lumens. The Iris Reflector technology with widespread elliptical optics produce a combination/driving beam said to be designed to shine through the night beyond 2,297 feet. A smoothback-lit halo provides on-demand DRL illumination and doubles as a near-vehicle camp light. A four-bolt steel powdercoated trunnion bracket offers 45 degrees of aiming adjustment, and the slim 4-inch aluminum housing allows for greater placement options where a shallow mounting depth is a key consideration. The ADV Adventure Series lights also accept a snap-on polycarbonate cover system to change beam color to amber, red, blue, or clear for various driving conditions. Every Vision X ADV light is backed by a lifetime limited warranty. Information: Vision X, 888/489-9820, visionxusa.com
Super Speedo
Superchips introduces the Flashcal for the new ’18 Jeep Wrangler JL. Each JL Flashcal includes a new jumper module in addition to the handheld unit itself. The jumper gives you the ability to take advantage of all the Flashcal features. Adjustable parameters include tire diameter from 25 to 40 inches; TPMS on/off, gear ratio adjustment for 2.73, 3.07, 3.21, 3.55, 3.73, 4.10, 4.56, 4.88, 5.13, and 5.38; transfer case low range adjustment for 2.72, 3.00, 3.80, 4.00, 4.10, 4.30, and 5.00; sway bar disconnect in 2HI; one-touch lane change on/off; foglight dropout on/off; daytime running light dropout on/off; auto park on/off; and more. It also gives you the ability to read and clear diagnostic trouble codes. Information: Superchips, 888-227-2447, superchips.com
Rinse Anywhere
If you need to get clean when away from a traditional water source, the RinseKit Plus may be just what you need. The RinseKit Plus features a pressure chamber and ports to accommodate the new lineup of accessories. The system’s hard exterior protects the portable shower system. The optional Hot Rod is said to quickly and safely heat the water in a RinseKit Plus to a comfortable shower temperature. The RinseKit Plus provides pressurized spray for up to six minutes and holds two gallons of hot or cold water. It can be filled from hose spigot or sink and the heater and pump accessories can be used simultaneously. The RinseKit Plus comes complete with a hose nozzle, 6-foot hose, hose bib adapter, hot water sink adapter, on/off valve, and a quick connect. Information: RinseKit, rinsekit.com
JL Booster
Daystar introduces a new 2-inch lift kit for the ’18 Jeep JL Wrangler. The lift is said to provide more room for larger tires and increased articulation. Each kit comes with four Kevlar-infused polyurethane spacers and new lower control arms. Other features include new sway bar links and extended bump stops. The Daystar 2-inch lift is said to allow up to 35-inch tires on non-Rubicon models and up to 37-inch tires on Rubicon models. Like all Daystar kits, it is made in the USA and comes with the Daystar Go Everywhere Warranty. Information: Daystar, 800/595-7659, daystarweb.com
Strap-On H2O
PRP now makes it easier than ever to stay hydrated during long, hot days on the trail with the Hydro Pouch. The new PRP Hydro Pouch can be mounted to the harness bar behind the seats, giving you easy access to water. The quick-release hook and loop attachments give you the ability to mount it to nearly any interior tubing or remove it and take it with you. Each Hydro Pouch is made with closed-cell thermal insulating foam and holds up to 140 ounces when loaded with two 70-ounce bladders. Information: PRP, 800/317-6253, prpseats.com
Knobby Tread
Yokohama Tire introduces the all-new Geolandar X-MT mud-terrain tire. The X-MT tread blocks are said to be optimized to provide extreme off-road traction, superior crawling, and self-cleaning capabilities. A new high-density triple-polymer compound is said to offer longer-lasting performance, exceptional wear and off-road traction, while resisting cuts and chips that can shorten the life of other tires. Every Geolandar X-MT features Yokohama’s new Geo-Shield construction, which includes a full nylon cover, three-ply construction, and extra-thick sidewall protection. The initial size lineup includes 10 flotation sizes up to 40 inches in diameter for wheel sizes of 17 to 20 inches. Information: Yokohama Tire, 800/722-9888, yokohamatire.com
Compact Mask
Miller Electric has expanded on the Weld-Mask series with the introduction of Weld-Mask 2, a first-of-its-kind alternative to traditional welding helmets for the welding market. Weld-Mask 2 is said to be engineered specifically for the unique hazards prevalent for construction and ship welders and other operators who weld in tight, non-traditional spaces, like under a Jeep. It features a low-profile lightweight design, large singular lens, close-fitting soft eye covering, auto darkening with shades of 5 to13, and X-Mode technology, which continuously detects the arc even when the sensors are blocked. Information: Miller Electric, 800/426-4553, millerwelds.com