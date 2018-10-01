Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Spare Hole Vision
Jeepster Guru introduces the spare-tire cover with a donut-hole cutout. The tire cover is said to protect expensive tires from dry rot while still showing off the custom wheel. The center cutout also makes it possible for the backup camera on newer Jeeps to remain functional. There are many colors to choose from and the cover can be special-ordered for larger tire diameters. It’s designed to fit a Jeep, but can be used on trailer spare tires as well. Information: Jeepster Guru, 303/946-3313, jeepsterguru.com
Bumper Step
AMP Research now offers the new BedStep for the ’18 Jeep Wrangler JL. It mounts to the frame under the rear bumper and folds up out of the way when off-roading with the nudge of a foot. The BedStep will support up to 300 pounds and is designed to make loading and unloading the trunk and top-mounted cargo rack easier, especially on lifted Wranglers. Each BedStep includes a die-cast aluminum linkage assembly and a composite step for corrosion protection and weight reduction. The hinge points are stainless steel with press-fit bushings. It is compatible with the OE bumper as well as most aftermarket bumpers. The bolt-on installation can be done with basic handtools. Information: AMP Research, 800/309-6823, amp-research.com
Hitch Tow Point
Rugged Ridge introduces the new Hitch Thimble and Halo Rope Shackle. The Hitch Thimble and Halo Rope Shackle are said to be engineered to serve as a temporary recovery point for vehicles equipped with a standard 2-inch tow hitch—eliminating the need for a secondary frame-mounted tow point. The Hitch Thimble for the 2-inch receiver is tooled from T6 aluminum and finished with a textured black powdercoat. It inserts into any 2-inch hitch, secures with a standard hitch pin, and serves as the anchor for the rope shackle. The Halo Rope Shackle is constructed of 7/16-inch-diameter HMPE rope and features a 6,750-pound working load limit and a 27,000-pound ultimate break strength. Each Rugged Ridge Hitch Thimble and Halo Recovery Rope is backed by a 5-year limited warranty. Information: Rugged Ridge, 770/614-6101, ruggedridge.com
JL Lifting
Dynatrac now offers the new EnduroSport 2-inch suspension lift system for all ’18 Jeep Wrangler JLs. The kit is said to fit up to 37-inch tires on Rubicon models and 35-inch tires on Sport and Sahara models, while increasing wheel travel and improving ride quality, handling, and stability. Tires are said to fit with zero cutting and zero tire rub in all wheel positions. The kit is completely bolt on and 100 percent made in the USA. The EnduroSport suspension system includes Fox 2.0 Performance Series IFP smooth-body shocks with Dynatrac EnduroSport exclusive valving, four new coil springs, laser-cut brake line extension brackets, new sway bar links, and bumpstop extensions—all packed in a reusable canvas bag embroidered with the Dynatrac logo. Information: Dynatrac, 714/596-4461, dynatrac.com
JL Sway Control
Hellwig Products introduces a new bolt-on rear sway bar for the ’18 Jeep Wrangler JL. The Hellwig sway bar is said to be the quickest way to improve both the handling and safety of the Wrangler on- and off-road. Lifted Wranglers and JLs with rooftop accessories such as cargo systems and rooftop tents are said to require more body roll control when cornering. The 7/8-inch-diameter rear sway bar is a bolt-on replacement for the undersized factory sway bar. It is forged from 4140 chromoly steel, heat-treated, and features a forged two-hole adjustable end to allow you to tune the bar to your driving style, suspension modifications, payload, and terrain. Each sway bar is finished with a powdercoat and includes polyurethane bushings. The factory sway bar end links and mounting points are retained. All parts and hardware needed for installation are included. Information: Hellwig, 800/435-5944, hellwigproducts.com
Wireless Electronics
Advanced Accessory Concepts now offers the Trigger Six Shooter wireless accessories controller for wiring 12V to 24V accessories. The system eliminates the need to run wires under the vehicle dash or through the firewall, simplifying the wiring process. Each Trigger Six Shooter features six solid-state channels, including two 30-amp, two 10-amp, and two 5-amp solid-state circuits. The waterproof controller makes it possible to cut costs when installing LED and conventional lighting, E-Lockers, race radios, compressor systems, whips, cooling fans, and more. Each accessory can be controlled from inside or outside the vehicle with the RF Remote, or with a mobile device using the Trigger ACS Plus app. The RF Remote assembly included with every Trigger Six Shooter features a mounting base, detachable backlit toggle switch assembly, and is programmable for security or use with additional remotes. Information: Advanced Accessory Concepts, 951/339-1460, aacbrands.com
Spray Gunk Away
AmsOil has added Mudslinger, Engine Degreaser, and Glass Cleaner sprays to its oil and chemical lineup. Mudslinger is a pretreatment specifically formulated to leave a non-stick surface that is said to provide a protective layer of armor against the accumulation of mud, dirt, and snow on your Jeep. The protective layer is also said to cause mud and dirt to release easier with low-pressure water, making cleanup faster. AmsOil Engine Degreaser is formulated with powerful degreasing solvents that are said to be safe to use on all engine components without leaving a residue. AmsOil Glass Cleaner is said to cut through grease and grime. Its ammonia-free formulation is said to be safe on all glass including tinted windows. Information: AmsOil, 800/777-8491, amsoil.com
Four-Footed Support
New from 911 Motorsports is the four-point Jack Adapter. It converts floor and transmission jacks to safely hold front and rear solid axles, fuel tanks, transfer cases, third members, manual transmissions, bumpers, doors, and just about anything that is large, heavy, and awkward. The modular design gives you the ability to reconfigure the feet for proper support. Telescopic main bars adjust from 16-28 inches wide, and the threaded bars adjust from 6-20 inches. Information: 911 Motorsports, 541/480-6269, 911motorsports.net
Micro-Jumper
Uncharted Supply introduces The Zeus, a flashlight and dual USB charger with enough power to jump-start even the largest Jeeps on the road dozens of times. It features a high-level voltage multiplier, which is said to enable all four battery cells to work together at the same time. Meaning it can do anything from simply charging up your phone or tablet to jump-starting your Jeep, motorhome, or even a small airplane. The Zeus measures in at 7.16x3.35x1.76 inches and comes with a car jump-starter, car charger, power adapter, user manual, cigarette lighter, USB charging cable, and battery clamps. Information: Uncharted Supply, 435/631-1113, unchartedsupplyco.com
Historic Wheels
Drake Automotive Group now offers the Carroll Shelby Wheels CS25 for the Jeep JK and JL Wrangler. The one-piece alloy wheels feature a five-spoke design. The CS25 is available in a 17x9 with a 5-on-5 lug pattern and 4.5 inches of backspacing. They are available in black or a gunmetal finish with a machined ring. Each wheel comes with a center cap with 41 on it, celebrating the first year the original Jeep was manufactured. Information: Drake Automotive Group, 702/853-2060, drakeautomotivegroup.com