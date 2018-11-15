Cool New Products for Your Jeep

Steering in Style
PRP now offers a full line of steering wheels. Like all of PRP’s products, the new steering wheels are said to be specifically built for off-road use. Each is made from high-strength aluminum with a matte black finish and comes with a PRP emblem plate. They are available in flat and deep-dish models with either a suede or leather grip. You can choose from red, blue, silver, or orange stitching. The steering wheels feature a six-point bolt pattern, which is said to be the most common for off-road quick-release adapters. Information: PRP, 800/317-6253, prpseats.com
Country-Terrain Tire
Dick Cepek Tires & Wheels introduces the Trail Country EXP. It’s based on the original Trail Country tire, but it features a two-ply sidewall and new all-terrain hybrid tread pattern with an 18.5/32-inch depth, along with a 45,000-mile limited warranty. The Trail Country EXP is available for a variety of 15- to 22-inch wheels, including plus sizes for leveled and lifted applications. Other features include large surface area tread elements, wide voids, ultra-thin interlocking siping, stone-ejector ribs, notched and stepped outer lugs, and a silica-reinforced tread compound to increase treadwear and improve cut and chip resistance along with wet handling and braking performance. Information: Dick Cepek Tires & Wheels, 800/222-9092, dickcepek.com
Spare Lock
Bolt Lock now offers a redesigned Jeep JK spare-tire lock to fit larger aftermarket tires and wheels. Like all Bolt locks, it features the same one-key lock technology, which permanently programs each individual lock to the vehicle’s ignition key upon the first insertion and rotation. This new spare-tire lock is now half an inch longer to better fit larger spare tires. In addition, Bolt Lock includes a spacer, so it is capable of fitting almost all factory and aftermarket wheel sizes. For extra security, a stainless steel spinner has been added. The weatherproof spare-tire lock replaces one lug nut on the spare carrier and also features a double ball bearing locking mechanism, a plate tumbler sidebar to prevent picking and bumping, and a stainless steel lock shutter to keep out dirt and moisture. Each Bolt Lock comes with a limited lifetime warranty. Information: Bolt Lock, 844/972-7547, boltlock.com
Compressed Wheel
Icon Alloys announces the arrival of the new 17-inch Compression wheel. It features a concave spoke design and Icon-optimized dimensions. They are available in satin black, bronze, and titanium finishes with color-matched rock ring bolts. The Compression is said to have been engineered to maximize caliper clearance and optimize wheel position for unhindered suspension travel and steering function, while the backspacing and wheel offset dimensions have been developed to reduce scrub radius for improved all-around handling and ride quality. All Icon Alloys Compression wheels have been strength tested to yield a 2,750-pound load rating. Information: Icon Alloys, 951/689-4266, iconvehicledynamics.com
JK Sway Selection
G2 Axle & Gear introduces the new Core Dual Rate Sway Bar System (DRS) for the ’07-’18 Jeep Wrangler JK. The Core DRS is a pneumatically controlled sway bar system that can be disengaged and reengaged on the fly with a flip of a switch from the comfort of the cab. When engaged, two torsion bars work together to provide more stable on-road handling. When disengaged, the primary torsion bar is disconnected, leaving the lighter spring rate torsion bar to provide minimal stability and more suspension articulation. It’s said to be designed to work with existing onboard air compressor systems and it defaults to the engaged position as a safety precaution. It features a sealed, maintenance-free CNC-machined 6061 aluminum body, a hardened 4140 steel locking assembly, 1.25-inch hardened sway bar shafts, and multiple endlink mounts for adjustability. Information: G2 Axle & Gear, 310/900-2687, g2axle.com
Bluetooth ’Coms
Rugged Radios now offers the all-new RRP696 Bluetooth intercom with enhanced music controls, which gives you the ability to shuffle through your music playlist while wheeling. It’s based on the RRP660 Plus intercom, but the new RRP696 offers wireless music streaming from any Bluetooth device. You simply pair your device with the RRP696 intercom and everyone in the Jeep will hear the music through their connected headset or helmet. You can change the volume and skip or repeat tracks with the front-facing touch membrane controls, giving you the ability to keep your Bluetooth device secured and out of the way from dirt and debris. The RRP696 includes Voice Operated Control, which is used to adjust microphone sensitivity to cut out loud background noises. It will also lower the music volume when someone begins talking and resume once the conversation has ended. Information: Rugged Radios, 888/541-7223, ruggedradios.com
Cat Seat
Corbeau introduces the all-new Trailcat reclining seat. It features low thigh bolsters to make it easier to get in and out of lifted Jeeps. At the same time, the kidney bolsters are still aggressive enough to hold you in place and eliminate body shifting while driving. The Trailcat comes in two different stitch patterns, including a diamond stitch, allowing you to select the pattern that best matches the look you’re after for your interior. You can also select between white or black stitching. Other features include injection molded foam, strategically placed bolsters, and harness belt capability. The Trailcat is said to fit up to a 40-inch waist. Information: Corbeau, 801/255-3737, corbeau.com
Bruiser Bumper
Poison Spyder now offers the Bruiser front bumper for the ’18-to-current Jeep JL. The Bruiser is a low-profile, high-clearance bumper featuring a recessed winch mounting plate that provides unrestricted airflow to the radiator and a lower center of gravity. An optional bottom skidplate is available. The bumper is made from 3/16-inch plate steel and attaches directly to the frame for strength. Other features include maximum approach angle, recovery shackle tabs, recessed mounts for LED lights, and a semi-gloss black finish with SpyderShell Armor Coat. Information: Poison Spyder, 951/849-5911, poisonspyder.com
Full-Travel JL
MetalCloak introduces a complete line of bolt-on lift suspension packages for the Jeep Wrangler JL. Highlights include dual-rate coils; gold zinc–protected, self-centering adjustable control arms with Duroflex joints; solid chromoly front and rear track bars with Durotrak joints; and shocks that have been specifically tuned for the JL. Shock choices are Rocksport twin-tube or the compact long-travel JL 6pak shocks. Kits are also available with no shocks. Information: MetalCloak, 916/631-8071, metalcloak.com
Flex Power
Sunflare now offers a flexible, ultra-thin, and lightweight solar panel for Alu-Cab rooftop tents. The 200W/36V Sunflare solar module can be adhered to the Alu-Cab Expedition Gen 3 tent and power a refrigerator, phone, laptop, portable speakers, lights, and more. The Sunflare modules are flexible and adhesive-backed, so they can be curved to fit any surface. For durability, the top sheet is a combination ETFE/PET material, which is said to have nearly the same optical and moisture barrier performance of a common rigid silicon panel with a glass front sheet, without the weight and fragility. The Sunflare module is also said to perform better in low-light and shaded conditions, capturing approximately 10 percent more energy from dawn to dusk than comparable models. Information: Sunflare, sunflaresolar.com