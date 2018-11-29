Cool New Products For Your Jeep

JL Traction
Torq-Masters Industries introduces the TL-13327 Torq Locker for the ’18 Jeep Wrangler JL third-generation Dana front axles. The Torq Locker is said to be the most advanced, strongest, highest-quality drop-in automatic locking differential on the planet. To back this up, Torq-Masters Industries offers a 4-year warranty on the Torq Locker with no tire size restriction, horsepower limits, or other loopholes. Each Torq Locker is 100 percent made in the USA with 100 percent USA raw materials. There are no air lines to leak, compressors to fail, cables to adjust, or electrical gremlins to worry about. The Torq Locker is a mechanical, automatic locker. It replaces the stock spider gears in the differential and is said to be the easiest locker on the market to install. It has no spacers and no dowel pins and is made of heat-treated 9310 steel alloy. Information: Torq-Masters, 585/723-1489, torqmasters.com
Porta-Power
Midland now offers the PPG1000, a portable power station that provides electricity without the need for noisy generator motors or exhaust from burning fuel. The PPG1000 is a 1,000-watt invertor with a built-in lithium-ion battery. The entire assembly is integrated into a waterproof and dustproof IP67-rated, impact-resistant case. It weighs in at 27 pounds and can power a 5-watt smartphone and tablet for up to 157 hours. The PPG1000 features 924Wh battery capacity, two GFCI AC outlets, two USB ports, two USB-C ports, and a 12V DC port. The unit can be charged through an AC wall outlet, 12V car outlet, or via an optional solar panel. An LED light strip in the lid helps you see the front panel at night. Information: Midland, 816/241-8500, midlandusa.com
Six-Piston Stopper
Wilwood introduces the new All-Terrain AT6 six-piston off-road racing brake calipers. The All-Terrain AT6 caliper is said to be designed, engineered, and purpose-built to endure the rigors of off-road racing. It’s also said to combine the latest technologies in manufacturing materials and processes. The caliper body is made from forged aluminum and hard-anodized throughout to promote long wear and abrasion protection. Each caliper is stuffed with stainless steel pistons or optional Thermlock pistons for high-efficiency heat management, durability, and corrosion resistance. Brake pad compounds are available for virtually every application. The AT6 calipers are also available in a red or black powdercoat finish. Information: Wilwood, 805/388-1188, wilwood.com
Jack Bracket
Rugged Ridge now offers new hood-mounted off-road jack holders for the ’97-’06 Jeep Wrangler TJ/LJ models. The brackets attach to the hood hinges of the Jeep. This placement is said to allow for unrestricted jack retrieval without exiting the vehicle, unlike bumper-mounted holders. Each bracket is manufactured of high-strength extruded aluminum for its lightweight and weight-bearing capabilities. They are then treated to a textured black powdercoat for corrosion protection. The jack is held in place with large thumbscrews. Every bracket kit comes complete with the brackets, a pair of thumbscrews, and gaskets to protect the paint and zinc-finished installation hardware. Information: Rugged Ridge, 770/614-6101, ruggedridge.com
Skull Shift
Looking to add some skeletons to the inside of your Jeep? Schmuckatelli may be able to help you. The company introduces the new Rose Skull shift knob. It’s made from solid oil-rubbed bronze, utilizing the classic lost wax casting method. Each shift knob includes a universal threaded insert system to fit most popular shift levers. Every Rose Skull shift knob is made right here in the USA. Information: Schmuckatelli Co., 310/803-9432, scskulls.com
Back-half JK
Motobilt now offers the new Jeep JK and JK Unlimited back-half kit. The kit replaces the entire back half of the factory JK frame from below the doors to the rear bumper. Three main factors considered in the design were to make room for coilover shocks, a rear mounted fuel cell, and offer the ability to mount a true four-link rear suspension. The new framerails are positioned 5 inches inward above the axle centerline, creating room for coilovers or dual shocks. Two of the factory body mounts over the axle are removed and four frame crossmembers are removed, providing room for more axle travel upward to help get a lower center of gravity. All frame plates are made from 3/16-inch-thick steel, which is said to offer a much stronger mounting point for suspension link brackets than the weak factory framerails. An optional aluminum fuel cell with a 3/16-inch-thick steel skidplate and a crossmember to attach four-link mounts will be available soon. Information: Motobilt, 334/219-2333, motobilt.com
Body Up
Zone Offroad introduces the new 1.25-inch body lift for the ’18-to-current Jeep Wrangler JL. It is designed for stock or lifted JL models to give you that little extra tire clearance without breaking the bank or altering the ride quality. Installation is said to be a breeze and can be completed in the driveway within a few hours using standard tools. The kit is designed to work on both two-door and four-door models. It includes 10 crushproof body blocks and class 10.9 mounting hardware. Zinc-coated thick washers, thread-locker, and step-by-step instructions are also included to complete the install. As with all Zone Offroad kits, the JL body lift kit comes with the Factory Protection Plus guarantee for peace of mind out on the trail. This includes Zone’s limited lifetime warranty and a 5-year 60,000-mile drivetrain warranty at no additional cost. Information: Zone Offroad, 888/998-9663, zoneoffroad.com
Cordless Inflator
Slime now offers the Cordless Inflator. The inflator is said to be designed from the ground up to be the easiest, most convenient inflator ever. The unit is about the same size as a cordless drill for handheld portability and comes with a built-in digital display for reading the pressure. The Cordless Inflator also features Inflate-Right technology, which lets you set the desired psi before connecting it to your tire. When the inflator reaches the pre-set psi, it automatically stops. The rechargeable battery has a USB charging port to charge other electrical devices when needed. The inflator can be used to fill truck and car tires and well as to inflate sports and other outdoor equipment. Information: Slime, 888/457-5463, slime.com
Sound Control
Heatshield Products introduces the new and improved db Skin 2.0. The liquid acoustic barrier material is said to significantly reduce unwanted interior noise and harmonics. This new version is also said to feature a chip- and abrasion-resistant water-based formula for a more durable finish. It can function as a topcoat or it can be coated with paint or bedliner material, making it useable both inside and underneath the Jeep. It can be applied either directly to metal or to a primered/painted surface via spray, brush, or roller, and it will bond to sheetmetal, wood, plastic, and fiberglass surfaces. The product is said to dampen vibration in a multitude of substrates/panels over a 10- to 40-KHz frequency range. When db Skin 2.0 cures, it creates an impedance mismatch, which nearly doubles the effectiveness. Information: Heatshield Products, 844/723-2665, heatshieldproducts.com
JL Speedo Correction
JKS has teamed up with Superchips to bring the J-Cal/Flashcal programmer to reality. The unit is said to offer a ton of benefits specially designed for the ’18-to-current Jeep Wrangler JL and Wrangler Unlimited JL. It gives you the ability to correct the speedometer for changes in tire size and gear ratios, make adjustments to TPMS, adjust lighting and signal operation, read/clear diagnostic codes, and more. The module plugs into your OBD-II port and is customizable to your Jeep’s specific settings. The factory settings are stored on the module allowing you to revert back to stock at any time. Information: JKS Products, 517/278-1226, jksmfg.com