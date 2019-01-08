21 New Parts for the Jeep Wrangler JL

There were certainly more than 21 new parts and accessories for the Jeep JL on the floors of the 2018 SEMA Show, and we could easily fill this entire issue with what we saw available for the new Jeep Wrangler in Las Vegas at SEMA this past November. However, since it was Vegas and we love blackjack, 21 seemed like the appropriate number. Here are nearly two dozen very interesting and consideration-worthy items to help get that Jeep JL Wrangler build going.

We’ve kept the information concise and tried to boil it down to the most important things about these new products. We highly recommend that you go to the companies’ websites and give them a call to drill down deeper into the details you need to make up your mind about which of these new parts and accessories are right for your build.

American Adventure Vehicles (AEV)

Hot-stamped boron steel is the big story when it comes to the new line of American Adventure Vehicles (AEV) bumpers for the Jeep Wrangler JL. It has helped make the new front bumper 20 pounds lighter than the AEV JK front bumper, and by the time you read this, that product’s material will be updated too. The AEV JL front bumper features a full-width or stubby configuration, different wing sections to match Rubicon or Sport/Sahara flares, 7-inch light holes and mounts, a skidplate with LED mounts, recovery and jack points, and a winch mount and hawse fairlead. Information: American Adventure Vehicles, 248/926-0256, aev-conversions.com

Baer Brakes

Bigger tires and wheels, as well as all the body armor, bumpers, and assorted mechanical and electrical accessories you’re going to add to your new Jeep JL, will require some brake system upgrades. To help in that department Baer developed its Jeep Wrangler JL Pro (front), SS4 (rear), and Pro+ (front and rear) brake upgrade kits. The Pro features a 13.5-inch front one-piece rotor, the SS4 rear has a 14-inch rotor, and both get six-piston calipers and work with most 17-inch wheels. The Pro+ kit works with most wheels 18 inches and larger, and it delivers 14-inch two-piece rotors and six-piston calipers front and rear. Information: Baer, Inc., 602/233-1411, baer.com

Bestop

Bestop busted out with just about everything you might want in the way of new goodies for the new Jeep JL: multiple styles of soft tops; its flip-back soft sunroof hardtop upgrade, Sunrider For Hardtop; and a laundry list of interior products for the new Wrangler. That’s all great, but what we were really happy about is that Bestop also carried over a product that gets little attention, but that we love. Two-piece soft doors are available for the CJ-7, YJ, TJ, JK, and now for the JL. They are made from the same material as the soft tops and designed for a snug fit. Information: Bestop, 800/845-3567, bestop.com

Currie Enterprises

A household name among Jeep enthusiasts, Currie Enterprises got it right with its RockJock Sport Edition and Pro Edition suspension packages for the four-door JLU. You get 4-inch dual-rate springs, Currie Johnny Joint lower control arms, Currie Johnny Joint front track bar, rear sway bar Heim endlinks, front and rear bumpstops, and all the hardware in the Sport package. Add Currie Johnny Joint upper control arms, Currie Johnny Joint rear track bar, and Currie Antirock front and rear sway bars to make up the Pro package. You get your own shocks. They also have numerous axle upgrades ready to go for the Jeep JL Wrangler. Information: Currie Enterprises, 714/528-6957, currieenterprises.com

Dana-Spicer

Dana can rock your Jeep JL world with its Ultimate Dana 44 AdvanTek front (minus the FAD) and rear replacement axles that are bolt-in replacement upgrades available in 4.56, 4.88, 5.13, and 5.38 ratios, with SAE 4340 chromoly axleshafts, thicker 1/4-inch steel mounting brackets, nodular-iron differential covers, thicker 9.5mm axletubes, and upgraded 1410 U-joints. P.S. They also have Ultimate Dana 60 front and rear axle replacement upgrades for the Jeep JL. Information: Dana-Spicer, 800/621-8084, dana.com

Dynatrac

Dynatrac’s ProRock 44 for the Jeep Wrangler JL offers significantly stronger axletubes and end forgings; the elimination of the Front-Axle Disconnect (FAD) system; new one-piece, U.S.-made, heat-treated chromoly axleshafts; new upper control-arm bushings installed, new OE ball joints, and a nodular-iron Dynatrac differential cover. Available first in the correct width for Sport and Sahara models, a wider version matching the OE Rubicon model width should be available very soon. Custom widths are also available. By the way, Dynatrac also has ProRock XD60s for JL front and rears, and ProRock 80s ready for JL rears. Information: Dynatrac Products, 714/596-4461, dynatrac.com

DynoMax

Looking for an exhaust system? DynoMax Performance Exhaust showed us its axle-back dual-exit performance exhaust system for the latest Jeep Wrangler JL model. Based on the stainless steel DynoMax Super Turbo muffler (with a cover of polished, 304-grade stainless steel), the kit includes 2 1/2-inch stainless steel mandrel-bent pipe and a pair of 6-inch stainless steel slant-cut tips. The bolt-on exhaust system comes with all hardware, hangers, and clamps, plus highly detailed, step-by-step instructions. Information: DynoMax, 734/384-7806, dynomax.com

Energy Suspension

With a somewhat different approach (and that’s in a good way) to the Jeep JL suspension upgrade frenzy seen at the 2018 SEMA Show, Energy Suspension was displaying its new Rock-Flex suspension product line for the new Wrangler. You get 1 1/2- to 2-inch lift adjustable coil spring spacers, adjustable progressive stackable bumpstops, replacement control-arm bushings, and front LCA caster correction bushings. The kit replaces all OE rubber with Energy’s Hyper-Flex performance polyurethane parts, allows for correct geometry throughout suspension cycle, and also allows for the use of longer travel shocks with the factory springs. Information: Energy Suspension, 888/913-6374, energysuspension.com

EVO Manufacturing

The EVO MFG 2.5 JL Enforcer Lift Suspension System lifts the new Jeep Wrangler JL 2 1/2 inches and was designed to maintain compliant spring rate and smooth ride quality. Options for shock choices include retaining factory shocks and full wheel travel with shock extensions (EXT kits) or without shock extensions to allow for aftermarket 2/2 1/2-inch-lift shocks. These kits come with Plush Ride Lift springs specifically tuned for each corner, and are said to fit up to 37-inch tires on the Rubicon or 35s on the Sahara and Sport/S. No drilling or cutting (optional rear shock extensions require one minor drill) is required for installation. Factory wheels are compatible on all EVO MFG JL 2.5 Enforcer kits. Information: EVO Manufacturing, 714/879-8913, evomfg.com

G2 Axle & Gear

G2 Axle & Gear’s Core 44 direct bolt-in upgrade for the Jeep JL features the company’s unique centersection said to help prevent gear deflection, a larger 3-inch outside diameter, 5/16-inch-wall axletubes, forged chromoly ends with twice the material of the factory C-ends, 1/4-inch-thick steel brackets, heavy-duty all-metal ball joints, and chromoly axleshafts with 1480 series U-joints. The company also makes an air-operated selectable locker with a manual override for its new JL Core 44 axle. A wide range of gear sets and axleshaft options are available. Information: G2 Axle & Gear, 800/776-0787, g2axle.com

J.W. Speaker

The Evo J3 Heated LED Headlight with built-in turn signal for the Jeep JL from J.W. Speaker is the ultimate Jeep headlight and features the company’s SmartHeat heated-lens technology—perfect for those winters when frost builds up on the headlights. It’s the first street-legal and DOT-approved plug-and-play headlight with a built-in turn signal, and it features customizable startup sequences that can be controlled through the J-Link mobile app. Information: J.W. Speaker, 800/558-7288, jwspeaker.com

MetalCloak

MetalCloak’s 2.5”/3.5” Game-Changer Mid Arm Suspension Systems with 6Paks for the new Jeep JL Wrangler are claimed to provide the most travel and articulation for a bolt-on lift of this lift range. The kits come complete and include patented 6Pak Long Travel Shocks (15-inch travel), MetalCloak’s dual-rate coils, Duroflex control arms with the company’s Duroflex joint made with DuPont Kevlar, and front and rear solid chromoly track bars with the Durotrak bushings. Installation is easy and can be done in your home garage with the proper tools. Information: MetalCloak, 916/631-8071, metalcloak.com

Mountain Off-Road Enterprises (M.O.R.E.)

These guys whipped up an entire axle-to-axle skidplate system for the new Jeep JL that will help keep you from damaging the vital underbelly components when wheelin’ your new Wrangler. The 1/4-inch-thick M.O.R.E. Jeep JL Aluminum Oil Pan/Transmission Skid Plate covers the most vulnerable and unprotected part of the stock Jeep JL powertrain. The Jeep JL Aluminum Transfer Case Skid Plate also has a 1/4-inch thickness and shields an area that also has no factory armor. Its Jeep JL Aluminum Gas Tank Skid Plate is made from 14-gauge steel and delivers some extra protection from trail hazards. Information: Mountain Off-Road Enterprises, 877/533-7229, mountainoffroad.com

Rampage Products

Already a major player in the Jeep accessory market, Rampage has expanded its offerings for the new Jeep Wrangler JL. The new Rampage TrailCrawler front and rear bumpers are made of aircraft-grade aluminum with a 3/16-inch inner steel frame for added strength. The high and tight cut features maximum clearance with a low-profile design. The front Stubby has a 1 1/2-inch welded stinger, integrated winch plate, and 4-inch receptacles for OE or aftermarket lights. Information: Rampage Products: 800/241-7219, rampageproducts.com

Rancho

Hold your horses. This is not your father’s Rancho. What we mean is that things have changed, and part of that is the engineering that went into the new Rancho Crawler short-arm 3 1/2-inch (Rubicon Unlimited) and 4 1/2-inch (Non-Rubicon Unlimited) suspension systems for Jeep Wrangler JL. It won the New Product Award in the Off-Road/4-Wheel Drive Product category at SEMA and is claimed to fit up to a 37-inch tire. The new Jeep JL systems feature progressive-rate coils, adjustable Rancho control arms with Rancho’s new D2 synthetic high-articulation bushings, heavy-duty front and rear track bars with D2 bushings, and JL-specific Rancho RS5000X and RS9000XL shocks with Dynamic Rebound Spring technology (internal tuned spring) for improved control. Information: Rancho, 734/384-7806, gorancho.com

Rubicon Express

Suspension upgrades are likely the first thing you’ll do to that new Jeep JL Wrangler, and Rubicon Express has got you covered there. Its new Jeep JL 3 1/2-inch Rubicon/4 1/2-inch Sport & Sahara Super-Flex suspension kits come with or without shocks. You choose either Rubicon Express 2 1/2-inch monotube shocks or 2-inch twin-tube shocks, or find your own shocks. Highlights include fully adjustable control arms, adjustable front track bar, rear track bar bracket, and snap-ring front sway bar disconnects. It’s a nice kit with chromoly control arms and PT MEG bushings. Made in the USA, it's also FMVSS 126 certified. Information: Rubicon Express, 866/533-7706, rubiconexpress.com

Rugged Ridge

You can pretty much outfit your entire rig in Rugged Ridge parts, as the company makes just about everything you need. However, our favorites from the new line of Jeep JL parts were the tube doors. They have a firm and positive latch and adjustable hinges that rid them of the rattling that most tube doors make, use larger tubing than many competitors, and have a pistol grip–style door handle that is easy to grab and operate. Front and rear doors are offered, and front doors can be ordered with mirrors. Information: Rugged Ridge, 770/614-6101, ruggedridge.com

Skyjacker Suspensions

Skyjacker’s JL 2.5 Spacer Kit (pictured) and JL Dual Rate Long Travel Kit offer the Jeep JL owner two ways to go up. The Skyjacker JL Spacer Kit includes 2 1/2-inch metal spacers for the front and 2-inch metal spacers for the rear, bumpstop spacers for the front and rear, and extended sway bar endlinks. This spacer kit is FMVSS 126 tested and proven fully compliant. The Skyjacker JL Long Travel Kit offers a full suspension system upgrade with dual-rate coils—the first rate allows for long travel during articulation, while the second comes into play during extreme compression. Information: Skyjacker Suspensions, 318/388-0816, skyjacker.com

Steer Smarts

You’ll also need some serious steering upgrades for that new Jeep Wrangler JL, and Steer Smarts can help with its new Jeep JL YETI XD Tie Rod with “reverse-pin” design to prevent it from flopping or rocking, 30mm 1 1/2-ton ball joints, and high-strength 1/4-inch-wall 4130 chromoly tubing adjusters. The YETI XD Adjustable Front and Rear Track Bars correct geometry, are forged from 2-inch steel, and are fully adjustable on the vehicle. Steer Smart’s YETI XD Draglink also features “reverse-pin” design, 30mm 1 1/2-ton ball joints, and the adjuster is also high-strength 1/4-inch-wall 4130 chromoly tubing. Information: Steer Smarts, 734/748-5603, steersmarts.com

Superlift (Black Diamond) Suspension

Those of you who have been around a while will remember the name Black Diamond. Superlift has relaunched its premium suspension system line with all-new products for a handful of trucks and 4x4s, but more importantly, it offers a serious kit for the Jeep JL incorporating King reservoir coilover shocks and heavier plate steel and tubing to create the ultimate suspension to tackle extreme off-road environments. Information: Superlift Suspension, 800/551-4955, superlift.com

Warn Bumpers