Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Bright Brackets
KC HiLites has introduced its A-pillar/windshield mount light kits for the ’18-’19 Jeep Wrangler JL. They are designed for a no-drill, 100 percent bolt-on installation. You can choose from a variety of KC light kits and beam patterns to select the optimum visibility on- or off-road for your needs. All KC HiLites Jeep Wrangler JL light kits include a pair of A-pillar/windshield brackets, lights, wiring harness, and an illuminated LED light switch for a complete, out-of-the-box lighting solution. The brackets are made from steel and come powdercoated black. They attach to OE bolt locations with the included stainless steel mounting hardware. Information: KC HiLites, 928-635-2607, kchilites.com
High-Approach Bumper
Smittybilt now offers the Gen2 XRC/SRC bumpers for the new Jeep Wrangler JL. These stubby bumpers are said to provide increased clearance and have raised corners allowing for more aggressive approach angles in extreme conditions, making them perfect for running oversized tires. Each bumper is made from 3/16-inch cold-rolled steel plate and 2-inch 0.120-wall steel tubing—all coated with a light textured black finish. The front bumpers feature integrated light mounts, room to accommodate up to a 12,000-pound winch, and D-ring and jack point mounts welded on the inside and out for strength in recovery situations. Front bumpers offer full skidplate protection and rear bumpers include a Class III hitch and auxiliary backup light cutouts with 6-inch LED lights. Information: Smittybilt, 888/717-5797, smittybilt.com
Lock Up
Tuffy Security Products has expanded its line of Jeep Wrangler JL products to include the Model 349, a heavy-duty, high-security tailgate lockbox. The new lockbox mounts directly to the interior of the Jeep JL tailgate using the tailgate rail mounts, offering added secure storage for gear. It’s made from welded 16-gauge steel and comes equipped with two removable shelves for smaller items. The door folds down to create a work table that supports up to 40 pounds. The lockbox measures 6 inches deep, 33.6 inches wide, and 14.5 inches tall, which provides more than 2,700 ci of secure storage. It works with or without the OEM hardtop and comes with a weather-resistant lid. Information: Tuffy Security Products, 800/348-8339, tuffyproducts.com
Camp Cook
GCI introduces the Master Cook Station for the camping Jeeper. Designed with what the company calls Slimfold Technology, the Master Cook Station’s one-piece design sets up and breaks down easily. It goes from 22x70x68.3 inches set up to 22x34.8x5.9 inches folded, weighs 22.7 pounds, and has a carry handle. With an aluminum countertop, lower rack for storage, four plastic side tables, telescopic lantern pole, and soft-shell sink with a drain that collapses when the unit is folded up, it’s perfect for the camping Jeeper. The side table offers beverage holders, stem glass holders, and hooks that can be used as a paper towel holder or to hang cooking utensils. The frame is powdercoated steel and the countertop is made from heat-resistant aluminum. It folds flat and includes a carry handle for transporting to and from the fun. Information: GCI Outdoor, 860/345-9595, gcioutdoor.com
CJ Injection
Holley now offers the Sniper EFI BBD for the ’71-’86 Jeep CJ with the 258ci six-cylinder engine. It’s a bolt-on BBD carburetor replacement that is said to support up to 350 hp, deliver a steady supply of fuel when operating at extreme angles on the trail, and provides all the tactical accuracy of EFI. A throttle-body–mounted ECU makes installation easier than other EFI kits. Just four wiring connections are required—battery positive, battery negative, switched ignition, and RPM. No laptop or computer expertise is required. A built-in calibration wizard takes care of tuning once you answer a few questions about your engine using the high-resolution, full-color touchscreen. Information: Holley, 866/464-6553, holley.com
Simple-Shift JK
B&M introduces the new extended transfer case shift handle for all ’07-’18 Jeep Wrangler JK models. The extended handle is said to allow for easy reach and operation when shifting in and out of transfer case gear ranges. The extended length also provides additional leverage, which reduces the effort required to shift. The handle is manufactured from machined billet aluminum and 4340 steel, replacing the weaker plastic OE shift lever. It comes with a black E-coat finish and includes a black shift knob. The new shifter is a direct replacement for the factory shift lever. More ergonomic bends are said to provide improved shifting comfort. Information: B&M, 707/544-4761, bmracing.com
Digital Air Down
Currie now offers the EZ-Deflator Pro, the next generation of tire deflator. The new deflator features include an illuminated digital gauge, an extended tip for use on beadlock wheels, and a mode button, which illuminates a light on the back so you can find your valve stem at night. The EZ-Deflator Pro is said to give you the ability to quickly deflate large tires to very low pressures with accuracy. Each deflator comes in a foam-lined plastic storage case to protect it from damage and the elements. Information: Currie Enterprises, 714/528-6957, currieenterprises.com
Wavy Fan
Flex-A-Lite introduces the Flex-Wave electric fan. The new design is said to be more efficient, quieter, and provide greater airflow than traditional S-blade and straight-blade fan designs. The Flex-Wave fan is said to move up to 20 percent more airflow than Flex-A-Lite Trimline fans and up to 25 percent more airflow than comparable electric fans from the competitors. Using computational fluid dynamics software, Flex-A-Lite engineers developed a blade consisting of an aerodynamic profile flowing through a sine-wave path. The design was then prototyped and tested in a wind tunnel to verify increased airflow and improved efficiency. The Flex-Wave electric fan is available in 12-, 14.25-, and 16-inch diameters with airflow ranging from 1,325 cfm to 2,660 cfm. Information: Flex-A-Lite, 800/851-1510, flex-a-lite.com
All-In-One Welder
Miller Electric now offers the new Multimatic 220 AC/DC all-in-one multiprocess welder. The Multimatic 220 AC/DC is capable of MIG, flux core, DC TIG and DC stick welding, as well as AC TIG welding. It can TIG-weld from 24-gauge to 1/4-inch-thick aluminum. QuickTech technology automatically determines the correct polarity and switches to the right process when the operator hits the trigger or taps the foot control. This technology also allows a MIG gun and TIG torch to be connected at the same time. In addition, the Multimatic 220 AC/DC features two shielding gas connections, so both MIG and TIG gases can be attached simultaneously. The Auto-Set Elite feature automatically adjusts weld parameters for each process. The Multimatic 220 AC/DC weighs 56 pounds and features the Multi-Voltage Plug, which allows users to plug the welder into a 120V or 240V power receptacle. Information: Miller Electric, 920/734-9821, millerwelds.com
Bass Bum
Alpine Electronics introduces the PSS-23WRA, a new aftermarket powered sound system upgrade for the ’18 four-door Jeep Wrangler JL. The PSS-23WRA is said to boost the overall performance of the factory sound system for an increase in bass with refined music characteristics, even with the vehicle’s top off. It’s designed for Wrangler models that do not have the optional factory Alpine premium sound system. The Alpine 300-watt system consists of the PWE-S8–powered subwoofer, KTP-445U four-channel ultra-compact power pack amplifier, SPR-10TW 2-inch component tweeters, and a remote bass knob. The subwoofer and amplifier are positioned under the front passenger seat using the included Wrangler-specific bracket. Installation accessories such as tweeter adapters, a wiring harness, and a T-harness for connection to the vehicle are included. Information: Alpine Electronics, 800/257-4631, alpine-usa.com