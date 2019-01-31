Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Bead Lockdown
Pro Comp introduces the new Series 75 Trilogy race beadlock wheel. It is said to be engineered to be a full 27 percent stronger than Pro Comp’s previous competition wheel. The wheel features eight spokes and a completely redesigned bead ring, which has doubled in thickness and is forged from T-6061 aircraft-grade aluminum. The beadlock ring is held in place by fully countersunk Grade 8 bolts, which are protected from rocks, impacts, and abuse. Nord-Lock wedge-locking washers ensure that the ring hardware stays properly torqued. The new ring uses a specialized 45-degree diamond knurl pattern and the bead area of the wheel features Pro Comp’s Infini-Grip figure eight pattern. The Trilogy race beadlock wheel is available in 17x9 with a Satin Black or Super Machined finish in popular 5-, 6-, and 8-lug bolt patterns. Information: Pro Comp, 800/776-0767, procompusa.com
Electrical Shootout
Advanced Accessory Concepts now offers the Trigger Six Shooter, Trigger 4 Plus, and brackets for Jeep JK and new JL Wrangler models. The related accessories include cable extensions and connector sets are also available. The remote mounts provide a variety of placement options for light switches and other electronic controls, while the underhood brackets are said to simplify the installation process by creating a way to rigidly mount the controller near the vehicle battery. It can be controlled via a free mobile Bluetooth app with built-in battery monitoring. Each kit includes an RF remote, harnesses, and mounting hardware. The switches are backlit when hardwired. All Trigger modules include a waterproof controller housing and a three-year manufacturer’s warranty. Information: Advanced Accessory Concepts, 951/339-1460, aacbrands.com
Jump It
MyCharge introduces the rechargeable 6600-mAh AdventureJumpStart portable charger. The 6,600-mAh battery is said to be ideal for jump-starting your own car, truck, boat, or ATV. It features a 200-amp sustained jump-start current and a peak 400-amp jump-start current, giving you the power you need to jump-start nearly any vehicle. The AdventureJumpStart includes detachable jumper cables. The 6600-mAh portable battery also charges phones, tablets, and other USB devices. It can be easily recharged via a micro-USB cable. The AdventureJumpStart measures 4.4x2.6x1.0 inches and weighs in at 1.2 pounds. The USB port delivers an output of 3.1 amps. Each MyCharge AdventureJumpStart comes complete with a charger, recharge cable, detachable jumper cables, and a quick-start guide. Information: MyCharge, mycharge.com
Adjustable Sleep Sack
Kammok now offers the Thylacine high-performance sleeping bag designed for elevated camping. The Thylacine is said to be one of the most technically advanced sleep systems on the market, offering complete versatility and adaptability as needs and environment change. It allows users to go from 20 to 0 degrees F in just 60 seconds. The Thylacine is fully customizable, featuring a functional design, lightweight fabric, and durable hardware. The Variable Warmth Technology allows the warmth of the bag to be adjusted through a system of insulated liners. Additionally, the Thylacine can be tailored directly to the body with the CustomFit adjustments. Cinch straps keep the bag snug, which is said to eliminate cold spots and maximize warmth in the backcountry. Information: Kammok, 888/815-5162, kammok.com
JL Stepping Protection
Rampage products introduces the TrailCrawler Steps for the ’18-and-up Jeep JL Wrangler Unlimited. The TrailCrawler Steps are rock sliders and stepping platforms all wrapped into one. They are made from 1.75-inch, 0.120-wall steel tubing and feature a black powdercoated finish for corrosion resistance. The one-piece design is said to attach directly to the OEM rock slider mounting locations for a no-drill, bolt-on installation. TrailCrawler Steps are backed by a limited warranty. Information: Rampage Products, 800/328-2409, rampageproducts.com
New Lifts
Alloy USA now offers a new line of suspension lift kits for all Jeep Wrangler models, including the ’87-’95 Wrangler YJ, ’97-’06 Wrangler TJ, ’07-’18 Wrangler JK, and the all-new ’18-to-current Wrangler JL. The lift kits are said to include all of the necessary components to perform a full suspension lift including coil or leaf springs, control arms, brackets, hardware, and shock absorbers where applicable. Lift height options range from 1.5 to 4 inches. Every lift kit is backed by a five-year limited warranty. Information: Alloy USA, 770/614-6101, alloyusa.com
USA-Made Gears
Eaton introduces a full line of aftermarket ring-and-pinion sets in street and competition configurations. They can be ordered with an optional isotropic Super Finish process, which is said to coat the gears with a highly polished surface engineered to reduce friction, improve wear resistance, increase oil retention, and eliminate the need for break-in. The ring-and-pinion gearsets are available in a wide range of ratios for popular Chrysler, Dana, Ford, and General Motors axles. All Eaton ring-and-pinion gears are made in the USA and feature CNC-cut teeth and rolled splines. Street series gearsets are made from high-quality 8620 or 4320 steel. Competition series gearsets are made from high-quality 9310 steel for higher impact resistance. The optional Super Finish is available on all Eaton ring-and-pinion gear sets. Information: Eaton Performance, 800/328-3850, eatonpartsonline.com
Slippery Synthetic
Red Line Synthetic Oil now offers high-performance motor oils in a variety of popular viscosities. The fully synthetic formula is recommended for vehicles outside of the manufacturer’s warranty period and for enthusiasts who demand the highest quality and best performance on the street, on the track, and on the dirt. Red Line’s high-performance motor oils are said to maintain a more consistent viscosity over a wide range of temperatures and drain intervals of 15,000 miles or one year. Information: Red Line Synthetic Oil, 800/624-7958, redlineoil.com
Anti-Disconnect Axle
Dynatrac introduces the new ProRock 44 axle for the front of the ’18-to-current Jeep Wrangler JL. The JL ProRock 44 eliminates the OEM front-axle disconnect and it’s constructed from all US-made materials and labor, including the heat-treated chromoly inner axleshafts. The new housing provides best-in-class ground clearance and features significantly stronger axletubes and end forgings. The JL ProRock 44 is designed to accept lockers and ring-and-pinion gearsets designed for the Jeep JK. Each axle ships with new upper control-arm bushings installed and new OEM ball joints. The new axle housing also includes a rock-proof nodular-iron differential cover. ProRock 44s for the JL are available in the correct width for Sport and Sahara models. A wider version, matching the OE Rubicon model width, will be available soon. Custom widths are also available. Information: Dynatrac, 714/596-4461, dynatrac.com