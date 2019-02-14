Cool New Products For Your Jeep

Boosted JL
ProCharger introduces the HO Intercooled System for the Jeep Wrangler JL 3.6L V-6. No permanent modifications are required for installation. You can swap supercharger pulleys for more or less power in a matter of minutes and change the serpentine belt without removing the supercharger or any accessories. The ProCharger HO Intercooled System features a shared-drive design and utilizes a P-1SC-1 supercharger. The kit comes standard with an air-to-air intercooler, and it is said to provide at least a 50 percent horsepower gain with just 7 psi on an otherwise stock 3.6L engine running premium pump gas. The self-contained oiling design requires no external oil lines, and every supercharger comes with a 1-year warranty, with an optional 3-year warranty available. The supercharger kit is available in satin, polished, or black finish options. Information: ProCharger, 913/338-2886, procharger.com
Light Wheel
Venomrex now offers VR-501 17x9 wheels for ’07-to-current Jeep JK and JL Wranglers. The extra-light weight of the new VR-501 wheels is said to increase the performance of the Jeep Wrangler JL and JK models by reducing unsprung mass, allowing for quicker acceleration and throttle response, while also providing increased braking performance. Each wheel is made using a Flow-Forged construction process. Venomrex VR-501 wheels are available in three different finishes, including Coal Black, Highland Bronze and Tungsten Graphite. All wheels come with a lifetime warranty against structural and manufacturer defects as well as a 2-year cosmetic warranty on the finish. Information: Venomrex, 800/601-7615, venomrex.com
Flex Lift
Rubicon Express introduces the new 3.5/4.5 Super-Flex suspension system for the ’18-’19 Jeep Wrangler JL. The new lift kit for the Jeep JL is said to provide off-road performance while giving the Rubicon model 3.5 inches of lift and the Sport/Sahara models 4.5 inches of lift. Each kit includes adjustable 4130 chromoly Super-Flex arms, an adjustable front track bar, a rear track bar bracket, and extreme-duty sway bar disconnects. The coil springs are said to be custom-tuned to improve ride, handling, and predictability, both on- and off-road. The bolt-in lower axle bumpstop extensions allow for up to 37-inch tires on all Wrangler trim levels. Alignment cams are included if further caster adjustment is needed. Like all Rubicon Express suspension systems, this new kit is engineered, designed, and manufactured right here in the USA and is backed by the Rubicon Express Lifetime Advantage Warranty. Information: Rubicon Express, 877/367-7824, rubiconexpress.com
Pro Scan
Harbor Freight Tools now offers the Zurich ZR-PRO professional OBD-II scanner. The new automotive diagnostic tool and tablet is said to be designed to give master mechanics the power of sophisticated diagnostics in a Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-capable Android tablet. It features a high-resolution camera; an 8-inch IPS touchscreen; and a dustproof, water-resistant, and impact-resistant case. The built-in DTC Code Search look-up function makes it easy to connect to the Internet for diagnostic help and repair information for additional fault codes. With the features of a full tablet, the ZR-PRO can save fault reports and print vehicle diagnostics reports. Each scanner comes with two styluses, a wall charger, a USB data cable, and a 14-inch extension for easy connection to hard-to-reach OBD-II ports. Information: Harbor Freight Tools, 800/444-3353, harborfreight.com
JK Clutch
Centerforce introduces the new Dual Friction clutch kit for the ’07-’11 Jeep Wrangler JK equipped with the 3.8L V-6. This new clutch kit is said to be a complete clutch and flywheel package that delivers increased torque capacity and improved low-speed crawl capability thanks to the high-inertia flywheel. Each clutch features segmented organic facings on both sides of the disc and Centerforce’s patented centrifugal weight system to hold up to 540 lb-ft of engine torque. In addition, Centerforce’s patented ball bearing pressure plate is said to help maintain a light pedal feel. The included 50-pound, 146-tooth, high-inertia billet steel flywheel helps to maintain steady engine RPM while crawling in low gear over uneven terrain. It’s also said to offset the fuel economy loss of large-diameter tires during highway cruising. Each Dual Friction clutch kit comes pre-assembled and includes the pressure plate, clutch disc, flywheel, pilot bearing, alignment tool, and ARP fasteners. Information: Centerforce, 928/771-8422, centerforce.com
Fast Shocks
TeraFlex introduces the new Falcon Series 2.1 Monotube, Series 3.3 Piggyback, and Series 3.3 Fast Adjust Piggyback performance shock absorbers for the ’18-to-current Jeep JL Wrangler models. Each Falcon Shock is said to be engineered and tuned to meet the unique requirements of the Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited. Shock features include Volume Optimized Damping (VOD) with a digressive linear valve. The valve restricts oil flow as the piston compresses and rebounds, creating a damping effect. Other features include corner-specific applications, offset lower eyelets for clearance, rear roost guards, induction-hardened chrome-plated shafts, hard-anodized billet pistons, one-piece Teflon bronze piston wear band with O-ring, inline OGS (oil/gas separator), and Red Line full synthetic shock oil. The Series 3.3 Fast Adjust Piggyback shock absorbers come with three-position Fast Adjust Knobs that change damping settings from soft to firm, while the middle setting incorporates an eight-position Micro Adjust Dial for more precise tuning between soft and firm. Information: TeraFlex, 801/713-3314, teraflex.com
Locked Console
Tuffy Security Products now offers the Model 348 Security Console Insert for the Jeep Wrangler JL. The insert is said to be designed to fit neatly inside the stock center console without drilling or removing the console itself. Full use of the armrest, interior tray, optional light, and lid are retained. Each Model 348 is made from welded 16-gauge steel with a textured powdercoating. The Model 348 also features a lid support to keep the lid open while accessing the contents. The Pry-Guard locking system includes a 10-tumbler double-bitted security key. A finger pull on the lid allows for easy access. Information: Tuffy Security Products, 800/348-8339, tuffyproducts.com
Bigger Biters
Mickey Thompson introduces the new Deegan 38 all-terrain tires. The Sidebiters on nine Deegan 38 all-terrain sizes are now 50 percent deeper and up to 50 percent longer. In addition to the new, larger Sidebiters, Deegan 38 all-terrains tires are also said to have a larger open-void tread pattern, a proprietary compound, and a durable construction uniquely suited to today’s pickups and SUVs. The new features are said to include a silica-reinforced tread compound and siping for all-weather performance as well as cut/chip resistance and longevity; a high-tensile, two-ply body cord for increased durability with reduced weight and improved ride; variable draft angles and tread edge chamfers that reduce stone retention; angled shoulder scallops and two-pitch Sidebiters for off-road traction; and tread element side bars for stability and responsiveness. The Deegan 38 all-terrain tires are now available in 35 sizes for wheels from 15 to 22 inches in diameter. Mickey Thompson offers a 55,000-mile limited treadwear warranty on LT sizes and a 60,000-mile limited treadwear warranty on SUV sizes. Information: Mickey Thompson, 330/928-9092, mickeythompsontires.com
TJ Paint Protection
MEK Magnet now offers magnetic Jeep Armor for the Jeep Wrangler TJ. MEK Magnet Jeep Armor is said to be designed to protect the vehicle paint against the scrapes and scratches that come with trail riding and off-road adventures. The heavy-duty, 13-piece magnetic kits shield the vehicle on both sides and are made from a multilayer, cast-vinyl–wrapped 30-mil flexible magnet. MEK Magnet Jeep Armor is fade resistant and remains in place during rough weather, difficult trails, and even hand car washes. The Jeep Armor installs in minutes for customizable and commitment-free protection. It is available in The Patriot and Black Flag designs. Coming soon, buyers will be able to upload their own images, logos, and graphics for a totally custom look. Information: MEK Magnet, mekmagnet.com
Foldout Shade
Rhino-Rack introduces the Batwing Compact Awning. It’s said to be packed with all of the same popular features of the original Batwing Awning, but it’s redesigned to fit small to medium vehicles while giving you that same protection from the elements. It’s made from ultra-durable, water- and mold-resistant, lightweight material and creates 270 degrees of shade. It features a maximum UPF 50+ sun protection rating. The Batwing Compact Awning comes with fully integrated aluminum black powdercoated legs that unclip from the storage position and drop into place. The legs also feature molded fittings to accommodate two pegs directly through the base to offer further stability in gusty conditions. The whole Batwing Compact Awning bundle is stored in a heavy-duty black UV-resistant bag with an integrated pocket for the pegs and rope so that you never leave home without either. Information: Rhino-Rack, 303/706-9700, rhinorack.com