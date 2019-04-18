New Jeep Products

New JL Lifts
Three new Skyjacker suspension systems can produce from 1 to 4 inches of lift. They feature replacement dual-rate coil springs for all corners. The coils’ primary spring rate is tuned for highway comfort and also for off-road suspension droop. The springs’ secondary rate only engages after compression exceeds the first rate to stabilize body roll. Other features include extended sway bar endlinks, bumpstop extensions, and a choice between longer monotube or twin-tube shocks to accommodate full articulation. The three lift levels are: 1–1 1/2 inches, 2–2 1/2 inches, and 3 1/2–4 inches. Each kit is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Information: Skyjacker, 318/388-0816, skyjacker.com
JL Lifted Coil Corrector
Daystar offers front Bow Correction Coil Isolators to fix front spring outward flex in some aftermarket suspension systems. Daystar’s engineering determined that using the OE front coil isolators with some aftermarket lift kits can cause the springs to flex outward, leading to premature wear. The isolators are designed to be direct replacements and to install quickly without specialized tools. Information: Daystar, 800/595-7659, daystarweb.com
JL HD Floor Mats
Rugged Ridge has applications of its All-Terrain Floor Liners for all JL models. Manufacturing uses injection molding for durability and a precise fit. The “deep tread” design with chevron pattern was created to channel away moisture. Mats can be ordered as front-only, rear-only, Unlimited front and rear, or as a complete Unlimited kit with front and rear mats plus one for the cargo area. All-Terrain Floor Liners are backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Information: Rugged Ridge, 770/614-6101, ruggedridge.com
Borah DualSports For JLs
AEV is now shipping its Borah DualSport wheel for JL Wranglers. Designed as a dual-purpose wheel, the Borah can be run in three different configurations: as a fully functional, DOT-compliant Beadlock Ring (check local restrictions) for running low tire pressure off-road; with a Protection Ring for street use as well as for off-road wheel protection; or with no ring for a simple, minimalist look. Onyx and Satin Black finishes are currently available, with other choices pending. Information: AEV, 248/926-0256, aev-conversions.com
Adjustable JL Sway Bar
A stiffer rear JL sway bar is now available from Hellwig. It is designed to improve handling and body roll, especially under the added weight of aftermarket accessories. Engineered for bolt-on installation using the factory endlinks, the bar has a 7/8-inch diameter and is forged from 4140 chromoly steel, which is heat-treated for additional durability. Finish is a hammertone powdercoat. Mounts feature durable polyurethane bushings, and the ends have two holes to allow tuning the bar to conditions. Information: Hellwig, 800/435-5944, hellwigproducts.com
Residual Pressure Valves
To fine-tune preload on disc-brake systems, Wilwood now offers a gold 4-psi Residual Pressure Valve. It joins the company’s existing 2-psi and 10-psi valves. Now Jeepers have more options for controlling vibration and suspension component flex due to excessive caliper piston retraction and pad knock-back. The 4-psi valve has an aluminum body with 1/8-inch-27 NPT female threads. It is available individually or packaged with 3/8-inch-24 IF adapter fittings for use with 3/16-inch brake lines. Information: Wilwood, 805/388-1188, wilwood.com
Air Locker Pressure Gauge
ARB Air Locker pneumatic pressure can now be monitored with Auto Meter mechanical pressure gauges. These gauges have a range of 0-150 psi and can assist in troubleshooting Air Locker system leaks. Gauges measure 2 1/16 inches in diameter and are available in three styles: Jeep-branded (shown), Ultra-Lite, and Traditional Chrome. Information: Auto Meter, 866/248-6356, autometer.com
High-Tech Laser Light
Touted as the first aftermarket light to use purely laser-chip technology, the Baja Designs XL Laser reportedly offers 3 1/2 times the illumination distance of comparably sized LED or HID lights. This is achieved by combining four laser chips and a tight 1.5-degree beam pattern with 2,000 lumens of light for a manufacturer-reported maximum range of more than a half-mile. Each XL Laser light draws 60 watts of power, and its laser chips are rated at a life expectancy of 2,000 hours. Other features include replaceable lenses, aircraft-grade aluminum housings, IP69K water resistance, IK10 impact testing, MIL-STD810G mil-spec durability, and built-in overvoltage protection. The XL Laser measures 4.43x3.65x4.43 inches and weighs less than 2 1/2 pounds. Information: Baja Designs, 800/422-5292, bajadesigns.com
JL Class III Receiver
Smittybilt offers a bolt-on Class III–rated 2-inch receiver hitch for new Wranglers. Specifications in two-door applications are 2,500 pounds gross trailer weight/250 pounds tongue weight; for four-doors the ratings are 3,500 pounds gross trailer weight/350 pounds tongue weight. The hitch is designed for bolt-on installation and is finished in black powdercoat. Grade 8 mounting hardware is included. Information: Smittybilt, 888/717-5797, smittybilt.com
Montana 4x4 Trail Guidebook
4x4 Routes of Southcentral Montana
is a new book that focuses on one region of that state’s vast 4x4 trails and related scenic overlooks, high mountain lakes, historical towns and mining sites, and camping locations. Authored by longtime 4x4 writers Willie and Jeanne Worthy, the book describes 4x4 routes using mile-to-mile, turn-to-turn points with landmarks, odometer readings, and GPS coordinates. It measures 8 1/2x11 inches, has a laminated cover, is spiral-bound, and is printed on heavy paper with waterproof ink. Two companion books covering Western and Southwestern Montana are also available. Information: Grizzly Gulch Publications, 406/825-4126, montana4x4trails.com
