Parts Rack: Cool New Products For Your 4x4

More Turbo Power, Less Heat
The Lava Wastegate Shield thermal barrier from Heatshield Products is designed to improve turbo performance and offer more consistent operation of the wastegate valve. An increase in power, better exhaust efficiency, and a reduction in underhood heat are also on tap. The shield does this by protecting the turbocharger wastegate and its internal components from excessive heat exposure, and it does so in a special way—a proprietary volcanic rock–based material that has a heat rating of 1,200 degrees F, while the inner layer is the proprietary Inferno Mat, so overall you’re looking at the ability to withstand constant temps of 1,800 degrees F and intermittent temps of 2,200 degrees F. You probably won’t even have to remove the turbo to install this. Info: Heatshield Products, 844/723-2665, heatshieldproducts.com
GM Transmission Cooling
An all-new transmission cooler from Mishimoto is available as a direct-fit swap for ’14-newer Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500s with the V-8. To get that cooling down pat, it features stacked-plate construction, which also adds durability. Another bonus is that you gain an additional 0.65 quarts of transmission fluid and more than 3,000 square inches of cooling surface area. For an easier installation, Mishimoto includes aluminum adapter lines and CNC-machined brackets as well as a thermal bypass valve delete that allows fluid flow to the cooler all the time for vehicles in hot climates. There’s an ambient air temp sensor relocation bracket for the 2014 models. Info: Mishimoto, 877/466-4744, mishimoto.com
Run for Cover
Coverking created a tonneau cover for the ’07-’18 Jeep Wrangler JK, JL, and their Unlimited counterparts. It’s designed to protect your gear while the top’s off, but it is removable when not needed. It’s made of the company’s Rhinohide fabric, which resists abrasions and tears while also being puncture resistant. The tonneau attaches to the Wrangler in a couple locations: the back of the rear seat, with heavy-duty wraps around the headrests; by tucking into the rear window retaining grooves coupled with the OE top’s retaining bolts to secure to the deck of the rear quarter-panels; and via wrapping around the rollbar. It also utilizes a wide flap that fits over the tailgate, which retains easy access to the back of the Jeep. Info: Coverking, 800/268-3754, coverking.com/jeep
Lifting the New Ranger
ICON Vehicle Dynamics has wasted no time—the company already built a complete suspension for the all-new ’19 Ford Ranger. Two layouts with unique upper control arm options are available, says ICON, offering up to a 35 percent increase in front wheel travel over factory specs and the ability to fit bigger, beefier tires. The kit also has new 2.5 Series front coilovers and 2.0 Aluminum Series rear shocks that have been specially tuned and are rebuildable and revalvable. The height-adjustable coilovers offer from 0 to 3 1/2 inches of lift up front. The kit is a direct bolt-in for both two- and four-wheel-drive Rangers. Info: ICON Vehicle Dynamics, 951/689-4266, iconvehicledynamics.com
Budget Bumpers
The Spartan Series of bumpers from Rugged Ridge have two key words in particular associated with them that’ll grab your attention: budget-friendly. Their other features are pretty cool, too: They’re stock replacements for the ’18-’19 Jeep Wrangler JL and have high-strength steel plates with fold-and-weld construction. There’s also a satin-black powdercoat for protection. The bolt-on bumpers come with standard ends or high-clearance ends, and there’s a winch mounting plate on each bumper. Plus, everything’s compatible with factory towing equipment.
Info: Rugged Ridge, 770/614-6101, ruggedridge.com
Looks Good, Sounds Better
DEI’s sound-deadening kit for the ’18-up Jeep Wrangler JL four-door not only insulates the interior from extreme heat and cold, but it also makes for better interior sound quality. You can get it in original finish (black, gray, or white) or with a leather look (black or gray). The marine-grade foam resists mold and mildew, and the whole shebang has been CNC-machined to make for a factory-like fit. Don’t like complicated installations? This is just about peeling, positioning, and placing—easy peasy. The nine-piece kit can also be had with a matching four-piece side-window kit. Don’t despair if you have a two-door JL—a kit is coming later in 2019. Info: DEI, 800/264-9472, designengineering.com
Throwback to Flattie
Now you can give your Wrangler a flatfender look, thanks to MCE’s new fenders for the Jeep YJ/TJ/LJ/JK. In addition to the new style, the fenders give you the capability of fitting bigger tires, and both factory and narrow widths are available. The plastic is UV-stable, flexible for impact, and won’t crack or sag, according to MCE. Installation for the JK involves replacing the stock fender, and the stock inner fender can be kept or replaced with MCE aluminum inner fenders. The YJ/TJ/LJ fronts install over the trimmed stock fenders, so the inner fenders and accessories stay put. Info: MCE Fenders, 206/859-9020, mcefenders.com