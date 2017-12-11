Click for Coverage
PHOTO GALLERY (21)

Welcome to Week to Wheelin' 2017: Day 1 #Week2Wheelin2017

Posted in Project Vehicles on December 11, 2017
Jered Korfhage

Welcome to Week to Wheelin’ 2017! Wake up and smell the Jeep parts. We have one week to bring this beaten ’07 JK from rotted-out raccoon paradise to mud slingin’ rock-wranglin’ trail-taming machine.

The Jeep up on the lift awaiting modification

We’re here on Day 1, laying out all of our parts, formulating a plan, and getting excited for what this ’07 Wrangler will look like by the end of the week. The entire crew is on deck turning wrenches and taking pictures as we start tearing into the Jeep.

Rick Péwé rousing the troops for the Week to Wheelin' version of a Driver's Meeting

Some of the parts laid out across the shop floor include:
New Dynatrac axles
37-inch Falken Wildpeak tires
Rusty’s suspension kit
Rusty’s rock sliders
Rusty’s bumpers
Rusty’s tire carrier
J.W. Speaker headlamps
ComeUp Gen2 Seal winch
EBC brakes
Rail Rocker system from Painless Wiring
Hood tie-downs from Drake Automotive
Procar seats
Vent hoses from Earl’s Hoses
TrailDash system from Superchips
Carroll Shelby wheels
Rampage soft top
Headers and exhaust from Hooker
Body lift from Energy Suspension

As far as we know now, the parts will go on as planned, but stay tuned to our Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and website for the gritty details of how the build plays out. Also, check out the behind the scenes look at Day 1 in the photo gallery below!

2017 Week to Wheelin' Day 1 Gallery

IMG 0159.JPG IMG 1197.JPG IMG 8623.JPG IMG 9679.JPG IMG 0263.JPG IMG 8559.JPG IMG 2154.JPG IMG 8256.JPG IMG 6472.JPG IMG 1205.JPG IMG 0286.JPG IMG 1217.JPG IMG 1218.JPG IMG 1220.JPG IMG 1222.JPG IMG 1223.JPG IMG 1226.JPG IMG 1227.JPG

