Welcome to Week to Wheelin' 2017: Day 1 #Week2Wheelin2017

Welcome to Week to Wheelin’ 2017! Wake up and smell the Jeep parts. We have one week to bring this beaten ’07 JK from rotted-out raccoon paradise to mud slingin’ rock-wranglin’ trail-taming machine.

The Jeep up on the lift awaiting modification

We’re here on Day 1, laying out all of our parts, formulating a plan, and getting excited for what this ’07 Wrangler will look like by the end of the week. The entire crew is on deck turning wrenches and taking pictures as we start tearing into the Jeep.

Rick Péwé rousing the troops for the Week to Wheelin' version of a Driver's Meeting

Some of the parts laid out across the shop floor include:

New Dynatrac axles

37-inch Falken Wildpeak tires

Rusty’s suspension kit

Rusty’s rock sliders

Rusty’s bumpers

Rusty’s tire carrier

J.W. Speaker headlamps

ComeUp Gen2 Seal winch

EBC brakes

Rail Rocker system from Painless Wiring

Hood tie-downs from Drake Automotive

Procar seats

Vent hoses from Earl’s Hoses

TrailDash system from Superchips

Carroll Shelby wheels

Rampage soft top

Headers and exhaust from Hooker

Body lift from Energy Suspension



As far as we know now, the parts will go on as planned, but stay tuned to our Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and website for the gritty details of how the build plays out.