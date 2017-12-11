Welcome to Week to Wheelin' 2017: Day 1 #Week2Wheelin2017

Welcome to Week to Wheelin' 2017: Day 1 #Week2Wheelin2017Posted in Project Vehicles on December 11, 2017
Welcome to Week to Wheelin’ 2017! Wake up and smell the Jeep parts. We have one week to bring this beaten ’07 JK from rotted-out raccoon paradise to mud slingin’ rock-wranglin’ trail-taming machine.
We’re here on Day 1, laying out all of our parts, formulating a plan, and getting excited for what this ’07 Wrangler will look like by the end of the week. The entire crew is on deck turning wrenches and taking pictures as we start tearing into the Jeep.
Some of the parts laid out across the shop floor include:
New Dynatrac axles
37-inch Falken Wildpeak tires
Rusty’s suspension kit
Rusty’s rock sliders
Rusty’s bumpers
Rusty’s tire carrier
J.W. Speaker headlamps
ComeUp Gen2 Seal winch
EBC brakes
Rail Rocker system from Painless Wiring
Hood tie-downs from Drake Automotive
Procar seats
Vent hoses from Earl’s Hoses
TrailDash system from Superchips
Carroll Shelby wheels
Rampage soft top
Headers and exhaust from Hooker
Body lift from Energy Suspension
As far as we know now, the parts will go on as planned, but stay tuned to our Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and website for the gritty details of how the build plays out. Also, check out the behind the scenes look at Day 1 in the photo gallery below!