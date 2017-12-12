Week to Wheelin’ 2017: Day 2 Recap — #Week2Wheelin2017

Earlier today, we promised we’d get a lot of the underbody work done on our Week to Wheelin’ Jeep Wrangler, consisting of Dynatrac axles, EBC brake components, and a Rusty’s Off-Road Products long-travel suspension kit. And at the end of our second day in the workshop, we’re glad to report that we’re still on track for an on-time departure for the trail.

And unlike so many other projects, we’re lucky to say we haven’t even really had too many unforeseen problems or challenges. We did have to drill through the frame to get the rear brackets fitted correctly, and rebuilding the front Dynatrack ProRock 44 front axle was a somewhat tedious affair, but at the end of the day, we closed up shop with our a long list of new underbody bits for our 2007 Wrangler.

That’s a testament to how well aftermarket parts are designed. The Rusty’s Off-Road Products 3.25-inch suspension kit went in without a hitch, and our EBC brakes look fantastic hung on the ends of the front and rear Dynatrac axles.

Tomorrow, we’ll turn our attention to the Wrangler’s electrical components, giving it a much-needed lighting upgrade, a winch, and some wiring improvements. We’ve been fortunate with smooth, painless installations thus far, so hopefully our luck won’t run out, at least not until after we’ve gotten the Week to Wheelin’ Jeep home safe from its inaugural trail run.