Week to Wheelin’ 2017: Day 2 — #Week2Wheelin2017

Brett T. Evans

We turned our wrenches toward this long-neglected trail project in earnest yesterday, removing the axles and body parts to make space for the new goodies. New bushings and body mounts from Energy Suspension went on first, followed by Rusty’s Off-Road Products fender flares, rocker plates, bumpers, and a spare tire carrier.

For Day 2 of Week to Wheelin', we’ve got a few items on the docket, namely our planned updates to the suspension, brakes, and axles. We’ll start with the Rusty’s Off-Road Products 3.25-inch long-travel suspension kit, which should provide plenty of clearance for our adventures. Then, we’ll move on to the Dynatrac drivetrain goodies: a ProRock XD60 semi-float rear axle and a rebuild job on the existing ProRock 44 front axle.

Finally, we plan on finishing the day by installing EBC stoppers, starting with GD brake rotors, which feature dimple drilling and wide-aperture slots to keep them cool when slowing our trail rig. Extra Duty brake pads, also from EBC, are made from a first-of-its-kind friction material that provides impressive performance in a wide range of conditions. The company claims they were engineered specifically for off-road and towing applications.

We were able to stay on schedule for yesterday’s planned build, so with any luck, we’ll keep up with our imaginations today as well. Hopefully, by the end of the day we’ll be showing you a JK with some serious hardware under the skin.