Week to Wheelin' 2017 - Day 4 #Week2Wheelin2017

Mike Grasso

It’s day four here at the Week to Wheelin’ garage and our 2007 Jeep Wrangler JK sport is only a day away from a lifetime of crawling, muddin, hill climbs and sandy washes. Our team has been slaving away under this thing for the past three days and it’s coming together quite nicely. Here’s an outline of what we plan on getting done on our JK today.

Drake Off Road provided a pile of cool parts for the JK, including a fire extinguisher mount, JK racing inspired non locking quick release hood hold downs, a black fuel door, regular and four wheel drive shift knobs,a dash console tray and a hood mount rail system made out of hard-anodized billet machined extruded aluminum. The hood mount is part of an accessory system that’s designed to mount lights, hi-jack lifts, digital camera mounts and more. Drake also provided the Shelby edition wheels in a classic cast aluminum 5 spoke design with painted black finish, branded with the iconic Shelby name.

We’ll install the Rampage Products Trailview Tonneau Top that folds back with one hand from inside the Jeep. It can be converted to an open safari extended brief for an open air feel, and it has a rain tight rear window, the tonneau cover zips into rear window and can be easily removed, and it’s made out of 30 oz premium sailcloth creates quieter ride. The top fits factory steel doors and OE upper windows, and comes with a three year warranty.

The front brakes from EBC Brakes will be mounted today and feature wide slots that help the brakes run up to 200 degrees cooler. We’re also gong to mount up our lightbar from J.W. Speaker to the front bumper. Then we’ll install the Mopar official half doors painted by LGE-CTS Motorsports in San Dimas California. And finally we’ll be installing our Procar by SCAT seats, which sport a vintage look thanks a retro style and vertical stitching, while maintaining modern day comfort with injection molded foam and adjustable incline and recline.