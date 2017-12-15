Click for Coverage
  • JP Magazine
  • Dirt Sports + Off-Road
  • 4-Wheel & Off-Road
  • Four Wheeler
  • Get A Print Subscription
  • Get A Digital Subscription
  • Gift Subscriptions
  • Subscriber Services
  • Back Issues
  • Personalized Covers
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter

PHOTO GALLERY (35)

X
View Full Image
Read the Article:

Week to Wheelin 2017 Day 5 Recap #week2wheelin2017

Posted in Project Vehicles on December 15, 2017
Share this
Jered Korfhage
Contributors: Ryan Foss

As the sun set on the Golden Coast, we were putting the last bits and pieces onto our   Week to Wheelin’ Jeep Wrangler. We started off Day 5 with the tires and wheels for our 2007 Jeep. Falken Tires was here helping us get the 37x12.50R17LT Wildpeak M/T rubbers beneath the rig. What good are tires if you don’t have smokin’ wheels to wrap them around? Our 17x9 Carroll Shelby wheels from Drake Off Road will give the Jeep that classic 5-spoke look we want for the roadster-themed build.

Falken Wildpeak M/T tires

When planning this build, we got to thinking—what are some of the most used items in the Jeep? Well, every time the rig is driven, be that to the coffee shop or the trail, we’re sitting in the seats. These seats also have to fit the build, so Procar’s red on black lowback seats were perfect— or else Rick Péwé wouldn’t agree to sit in them.

Thanks to Earl’s Hoses, we won’t mind going mirror-deep in a river, now that our axle breather tubes keep the Dynatrac axles vented, without letting in that pesky water.

As the cabin of the Jeep came together, we wired up the Trail Dash system from Superchips, while the rest of the team was under the rig hanging the new Cat-Back Exhaust system from Hooker Blackheart. The last item on the list was battening down the Rampage Products TrailView Tonneau Top.

That was a bit of a lie, the real last task was to twist the key in the ignition and see if the Jeep starts. Spoiler alert: it runs! A celebratory burnout was in order, ya know, to get the tires broken in before we hit the trails in the morning.

Before...
After!

We want to again thank everyone who was a part of Week to Wheelin’ 2017, let’s do this again! Maybe next year?

Celabratory smoking of the tires
PhotosView Slideshow
IMG 1299.JPG IMG 1300.JPG IMG 1301.JPG IMG 1302.JPG IMG 1303.JPG IMG 1304.JPG IMG 1305.JPG IMG 1306.JPG IMG 1307.JPG IMG 1308.JPG IMG 1309.JPG IMG 1310.JPG IMG 1312.JPG IMG 1313.JPG IMG 1314.JPG IMG 1315.JPG IMG 1316.JPG IMG 1317.JPG IMG 1318.JPG IMG 1319.JPG IMG 1320.JPG IMG 1321.JPG IMG 1322.JPG IMG 1323.JPG IMG 4089.JPG IMG 4090.JPG IMG 4091.JPG IMG 1335.JPG IMG 1336.PNG Stock Jeep Week to Wheelin

Sources

Dynatrac
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
714-421-4314
www.dynatrac.com
Falken Tire
Fontana, CA 92335
800-723-2553
http://www.falkentire.com
Earl's Performance Plumbing
Bowling Green, KY 42101
866-464-6553
www.Holley.com
Procar by Scat
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
310-370-5501
http://www.procarbyscat.com/
Rampage Products
Corona, CA 92883
951-277-4949
www.rampageproducts.com
Drake Automotive Group
Henderson, NV 89014
702-853-2069
www.drakeautomotivegroup.com
Superchips
Sanford, FL 32773
888-227-2447
http://www.superchips.com
Hooker BlackHeart Speed Exhaust
270-782-2900
www.hookerheaders.com

What's Trending

Connect With Us

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Magazine

Browse Articles By Vehicle

See Results

Related Articles

CLOSE X
BUYER'S GUIDE
SEE THE ALL NEW
NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
RESEARCH VEHICLE