Week to Wheelin 2017 Day 5 Recap #week2wheelin2017

Jered Korfhage

Contributors: Ryan Foss

As the sun set on the Golden Coast, we were putting the last bits and pieces onto our Week to Wheelin’ Jeep Wrangler. We started off Day 5 with the tires and wheels for our 2007 Jeep. Falken Tires was here helping us get the 37x12.50R17LT Wildpeak M/T rubbers beneath the rig. What good are tires if you don’t have smokin’ wheels to wrap them around? Our 17x9 Carroll Shelby wheels from Drake Off Road will give the Jeep that classic 5-spoke look we want for the roadster-themed build.

Falken Wildpeak M/T tires

When planning this build, we got to thinking—what are some of the most used items in the Jeep? Well, every time the rig is driven, be that to the coffee shop or the trail, we’re sitting in the seats. These seats also have to fit the build, so Procar’s red on black lowback seats were perfect— or else Rick Péwé wouldn’t agree to sit in them.

Thanks to Earl’s Hoses, we won’t mind going mirror-deep in a river, now that our axle breather tubes keep the Dynatrac axles vented, without letting in that pesky water.

As the cabin of the Jeep came together, we wired up the Trail Dash system from Superchips, while the rest of the team was under the rig hanging the new Cat-Back Exhaust system from Hooker Blackheart. The last item on the list was battening down the Rampage Products TrailView Tonneau Top.

That was a bit of a lie, the real last task was to twist the key in the ignition and see if the Jeep starts. Spoiler alert: it runs! A celebratory burnout was in order, ya know, to get the tires broken in before we hit the trails in the morning.

We want to again thank everyone who was a part of Week to Wheelin’ 2017, let’s do this again! Maybe next year?

Celabratory smoking of the tires