The final day has arrived. We’re all super excited to put the finishing touches on our Week to Wheelin’ Jeep Wrangler JK and get it out on the trail. Yesterday the mechanics got nearly everything done and even the hood, Mopar half doors and Procar by SCAT seats are fully prepped to slide into place. The brackets for the Rampage Products Trailview Tonneau Top have also been installed so at the end of the day we just have to slip it into place. All of the major components of our build are finished up except for a few things, so lets get into ’em.

First on the list today is the Superchips TrailDash 2 cabin performance programmer and monitor combo for JK Wranglers with a full-color high-resolution 5-inch display. The TrailDash can offer tunes with potential gains of up to 30 hp and 30 lb-ft of torque, and will display a correct speedometer for tires from 26 to 42 inches. The system is designed to be hooked up to a backup camera and can also perform a series of computerized electronic tasks such as adjusting the idle, releasing sway bar locks, and adjusting the shift firmness. This device also offers multiple performance power levels that include those intended for 87 through 93 octane fuel. There’s a setting to conserve fuel and a setting called Crawl designed for off-road conditions. The system also offers a transmission tune for 2007 through 2010 JKs, so we’ll be able to give it a try.

We’ll also be installing the exhaust and headers from Hooker Blackheart. This exhaust is designed to maximize the ground clearance for optimum off-road capability, and it’s going to sound killer. Performance headers and exhaust don’t just make a nice sound—usually they increase power, and often they’ll increase the efficiency of the vehicle, allowing the motor to make use of fuel more effectively. Also under the hood, we’ll be installing some new vent hoses from Earl’s Hoses, because new hoses are going to help our motor operate more fluidly.

Finally to get our rig rollin’ we’ll be installing the Falken Wildpeak M/T tires, which feature a killer tread pattern that’ll be sure to grab on rocks, cut through mud and snow, and paddle us through the sand with ease. Tune in tonight to see the final Week to Wheelin’ build video, and tomorrow to check out a video of our first trail day in the Week to Wheelin’ JK.