Week to Wheelin 2017 Day 6: Trail Test

Jered Korfhage

Contributors: Ryan Foss

Photographers: Four Wheeler Network Staff

We spent 5 days building our Week to Wheelin’ ’07 Jeep JK, and on the 6th day, we took it to the trails. Before we left basecamp, we programmed our Superchips Trail Dash system with all the specs of our new Jeep, like the increased tire size (The Falken Wildpeak tires are 37 inches, a bit bigger than stock) and aftermarket gearing (5.13 in each differential). This made sure the system keeps us updated on the correct vehicle speed as we roll on the highway.

Our first stop was at the RTI (ramp travel index) ramp where we officially compared the Week to Wheelin’ JK to a stock two-door and a Rubicon four-door JK. Though we didn’t specifically build this Jeep to score a perfect 1000 on the ramp, it sure out-flexed both its competitors.

After airing down the tires at the trailhead, we got busy flexing out the new Rusty’s suspension system on a boulder-strewn wash, seeing just how far the new Jeep could go—and we were not disappointed.

Rick Péwé sat high and proud in the new Procar seats, elbow resting at the perfect height, halfway out the half-doors. Though he tried, he couldn’t quite get the Jeep stuck enough to require winching out with the ComeUp USA winch, but we’ll see plenty of mud in the near future, do not worry.

The first trail day was a success, just be sure to keep an eye on our events in the coming year for your chance to see the Week to Wheelin’ JK out in the wild!