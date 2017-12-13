Week to Wheelin' - Day 3 Recap #WEEK2WHEELIN2017

Mike Grasso

It’s the end of day 3 at our custom shop here in Southern California, and the Week 2 Wheelin’ Jeep Wrangler is starting to look like a trail rig again. Yesterday we made some serious progress with the axles and underbody, but today we’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel thanks to the talented team of mechanics and off-road parts specialists contributing to the build.

First order of business was removing the hood and doors, and then the real work began. After the suspension was dialed in and tightened up, the Rusty’s inner fenders were installed to complete the wheelwell body armor. The Dynatrac ProRock 44 front and 60 rear axles were linked up as well and all the fluids were topped off. Then the new J.W. Speaker LED Model 8700 Evolution J2 7-inch headlamps were set into place and wired in easily with just the click of a clip. And we slid in some plug and play 239 J2 series 3.5-inch round LED front turn signal lights and 279 J series LED light blade taillights, also from J.W.

The team measured for the driveshafts and set the pinion angle to prep for final assembly. We had some extra help from our friends at Come Up USA today as well, they showed up to make sure the installation and wiring of our Seal Gen2 9.5 RSI 9,500 pound winch went smoothly, and it did. To keep the Jeep still while winching out other vehicles and add stopping power we installed EBC front brakes.

Finally at the end of the day the team mounted up our Trail Rocker Overhead kit, and hooked up the Painless Performance Products Trail Rocker winch control add-on. Now all our accessory switches are all mounted together in a convenient and easy to access unit. Check in with us tomorrow morning for our AM preview of what we plan on getting done day four of our Week 2 Wheelin’ Jeep JK Build.