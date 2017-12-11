Week To Wheelin' 2017: Day 1 Recap #Week2Wheelin2017

We’re wrapping up Day 1 of our Week to Wheelin’ 2017 Jeep JK project and things are starting to really come together. Today we pulled a bunch of old parts off the 2007 Jeep JK and started prepping the rig for its new digs.

The team pulled both front and rear axles, all the suspension and steering parts, headlights, fenders and bumpers and a slew of odds and ends. Throughout the day the guys installed new bushings all around from Energy Suspension, and Rusty’s Off-Road body armor including fender flares, rocker plates and front and rear bumpers.

The rig really is looking swell, and we’re right on track to getting this thing dialed by the end of the week. For all you JK folks out there, this build is a great opportunity for you to check out how a well-built JK comes together. Rarely do regular customers get the chance to get up underneath their rig while it’s being built to see how every piece of their new off-road vehicle is being installed. Our daily recap videos give you the opportunity to see a sweet build from the ground up, so stay tuned for the rest of the week and be ready to see an epic transformation as we take this little old Jeep from weak to Wheelin.