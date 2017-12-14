Week to Wheelin' - Day 4 Recap #WEEK2WHEELIN2017

Mike Grasso

Boy oh boy, only one more day of work until we get to drive our Week to Wheelin’ Jeep JK. We’re all excited for tomorrow to finish up the rig and get all the final details dialed-in, and then on Saturday we get to take it out and hit the trails. Our team was hard at work today getting parts on the Jeep and making sure everything fit as it should.

We installed new Mopar half doors painted by LGE-CTS Motorsports in San Dimas, California, and a killer new top by Rampage Products. The company’s Trailview Tonneau Top folds back with one hand from inside the Jeep and can be converted to an open-safari extended brief for an open-air feel. It fits our new OEM doors perfectly. Inside the JK we opted for some cool retro-styled seats from Procar by SCAT, they’re black with a bight red center insert stitched vertically for that vintage look.

Drake Off Road gave us a whole bundle of cool new parts and accessories for the Jeep. Every trail rig needs a Drake fire extinguisher mount, and we replaced the regular and four-wheel-drive shift knobs with cool new Drake knobs and added a Drake dash console tray. They also provided an epic hood mount rail system made out of hard-anodized, billet-machined, extruded aluminum. The hood mount is part of an accessory system that’s designed to mount lights, hi-jack lifts, digital camera mounts, and more. JK racing-inspired, non-locking, quick-release hood hold downs and a black fuel door add a little extra rugged flair. The Shelby-edition wheels in a classic cast aluminum 5-spoke design with painted black finish, branded with the iconic Shelby name, also came from our friends at Drake.

We mounted up the new EBC front brakes that feature wide slots, which help the brakes run up to 200 degrees F cooler, so this baby has some serious stopping power. And finally, we installed the new J.W. Speaker lightbar to the Rusty’s front bumper for extra visibility at night. Stay tuned, because tomorrow on Fourwheeler.com you’ll be able to see the completed Jp Week to Wheelin’ JK in all its glory.