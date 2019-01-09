Click for Coverage
Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
  • JP Magazine
  • Dirt Sports + Off-Road
  • 4-Wheel & Off-Road
  • Four Wheeler
  • Get A Print Subscription
  • Get A Digital Subscription
  • Gift Subscriptions
  • Subscriber Services
  • Back Issues
  • Personalized Covers

PHOTO GALLERY (3)

X
View Full Image
Read the Article:

Whoops! Snap, Crackle, Pop

Posted in Ultimate Adventure: 2018 on January 9, 2019
Share this
Harry Wagner Contributor

No one can ever accuse Diesel Power Products’ Cooper Rasmussen of holding back on our Ultimate Adventure. This guy is larger than life, just like his regular cab, shortbed Ram 2500 diesel pickup. In 2017 the leverage from the huge tires spun the axletubes in the front housing, but Cooper came back in 2018 with a completely redesigned front suspension. On the first day of UA 2018 at Rocky Mountain Terrain Park in Maine, axle woes struck yet again. This time Cooper was trying to drag fellow UA crony Dave Chappelle up a steep, loose, rocky hillclimb when the front ring and pinion let go. Dave had the opportunity repay the favor by swapping a new ring-and-pinion into the front of the Ram the next day at Jim Bennett’s shop in Bethel, Maine.

PhotosView Slideshow
01 ultimate adventure whoops diesel power products 02 ultimate adventure whoops diesel power products

Event Sponsors

What's Trending

Connect With Us

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Magazine

Browse Articles By Vehicle

See Results