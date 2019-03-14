Rugged Radios Is the Official Communications of Ultimate Adventure 2018

After using Rugged Radios’ products on the Ultimate Adventure, it is hard to believe that we waited so many years to communicate with CB radios. When you’re in a caravan of two dozen vehicles it’s hard to even get through a stoplight together, much less stay grouped up when vehicles break down on the trail. Typically, when there is a mechanical problem on the UA one of the cronies will stay behind to help resolve the issue. Since no one actually knows where the next stop is, this makes it a challenge to meet back up with the rest of the group, particularly in remote locations with poor cell service.

All that hassle is a thing of the past since Rugged Radios joined the Petersen’s 4-Wheel & Off-Road Ultimate Adventure back in 2016. Now we can easily communicate from vehicle to vehicle with the company’s vehicle-mounted radios, hold a conversation in an open-top vehicle with Rugged Radio intercoms, and communicate from spotter to driver via Rugged Radios handheld radios. This year Rugged’s Mike Ruzicka road with Big Tire Garage’s Ian Johnson in his YJ Shop Truck. Built to withstand punishment in desert racing, Rugged Radios products are perfectly suited for recreational use as well. Once you use them you, too, will wonder how you ever lived without them.