Off Road Design is the Official Transfer Case of Ultimate Adventure 2018

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution to gearing on Ultimate Adventure. We cover everything from mud to rocks to sand to pavement. Some terrain requires huge wheelspeed while others necessitates the precision of a deep crawl ratio. Fortunately, Offroad Design’s Magnum Box and Doubler transfer case options offer gearing to suit any situation. Want low RPMs on the freeway to conserve fuel? Check. Need low gearing for technical wheeling? Not a problem. Offroad Design has you covered no matter what you’re building and you can be sure it’s the strongest setup imaginable because Stephen and James Watson flog the Molly out of every part they design before it’s released for sale.

Offroad Design’s products are primarily designed in and around fullsize trucks with huge tires and goofy-high horsepower numbers, so they have no problem surviving in lighter buggies, Jeep, or import buils. They make not only transfer case gearing for Chevys, Fords, and Dodges, but also suspension and steering components as well. Whether you have an older truck already equipped with solid axles or are looking to swap a solid axle under a new fuel-injected truck, Offroad Design has everything you need and the knowledge and experience to get you the right parts the first time.