Skyjacker Is the Official Shock & Suspension of Ultimate Adventure 2018

Few companies can match the extensive catalog of suspension components of Skyjacker. From its Softride leaf springs for older Jeeps and trucks to coilover conversions for JK and JL Wranglers, Skyjacker covers all the bases. For the third year in a row, Skyjacker joined us on our Petersen’s 4-Wheel & Off-Road Ultimate Adventure to demonstrate that its products do more than just look good. They offer excellent fitment, durability, and performance on and off the road.

Skyjacker also has a full line of shocks, from the affordable Hydro 7000 closed-cell shock to the top-of-the-line M95 monotube shock absorber. Skyjacker has been producing suspension products for the 4x4 and off-road aftermarket for the past 40 years for everything from rockcrawling and mud bogging to daily driving.

In 2016 and 2017, Skyjacker president Lonnie “JR” McCurry Jr. brought Skyjacker’s Stars and Stripes–themed JK Unlimited on Ultimate Adventure. Since the company has been at the forefront of development for suspension products for the new Wrangler JL, we assumed that McCurry would drive a new Wrangler in 2018. Nope, he brought a stretched early Bronco that Skyjacker built for the SEMA Show with a rowdy stroker engine, 1-ton axles, and custom suspension using Skyjacker components.