Warn Is the Official Winch of Ultimate Adventure 2018

The off-road industry is as brutal as wheeling itself, and companies come and go on a regular basis. One enduring institution, though, is Warn Industries. Warn has been around since Arthur Warn invented the locking hub in 1948. The company has been on every Ultimate Adventure since we started bringing on official sponsors for the event in 2001. And even prior to that, Warn was on pretty much every vehicle that attended the first UA in 1999. For 2018, Corby Phillips and Fred Perry represented Warn in an LJ Wrangler with CJ front sheetmetal that Philips put together with Chris Durham in a matter of weeks.

At the nose of the Golden Eagle LJ is an iconic Warn 8274 upright winch. First designed 70 years ago, these winches are fast, powerful, and tough as nails. Warn winches can be found on the front of nearly every vehicle on our Petersen’s 4-Wheel & Off-Road Ultimate Adventure, and they are a mainstay on muddy and rocky trails around the globe. Warn has winches for every size vehicle and every budget, along with winch mounting solutions, hubs, armor, and recovery gear that won’t let you down when you need it most.