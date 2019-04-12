Whoops! Ain’t Nobody Got Time for Flats!

Photographers: Cameron Hotchkiss

The difference between a big deal and no big deal is how prepared you are for the situation, no matter what the details are. Off Road Power Products’ Cooper Rasmussen has been coming on our Ultimate Adventure for years now, and during that time he has broken axles, cracked radiators, and burnt up transmissions. By comparison, a flat tire is no big deal. Cooper’s custom regular-cab, shortbed Ram 2500 (aka Howitzer) weighs every bit of 7,000 pounds, so the proper air pressure to provide enough traction on the trail while avoiding pinch flats against the rim is a relatively fine line. Fortunately, Cooper had a Pro Eagle floor jack with him that made the tire change quick and painless.