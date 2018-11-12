All Jeep Breeds Are Welcome Here

In a perfect world, the show you’ve been preparing for since last year would go off without a hitch. The sun would be shining, the birds would be singing, and traffic would part like the Red Sea did for Moses. Let’s face it—we don’t live in a perfect world. We live in a world where Murphy’s Law reigns supreme. We live in a world where time slips away and last-minute fixes are the norm, causing you to scramble around the night before a big show trying to get your masterpiece ready to show the world. Should you be lucky enough to have all your ducks line up in a nice little row, there is one force that is out of our control—Mother Nature.

We might have had a little rain on July 21-22 at the 23rd Annual All Breeds Jeep Show in York, Pennsylvania, but it would take a lot more than that to stop the tradition of one of the longest-running Jeep shows on the East Coast. With so much to offer, it’s no surprise the show is still going strong. A show ’n’ shine, LTI ramp, swap meet, and a whopping $20,000 in prizes are just a few reasons to be there. There were nearly 100 Jeep-related vendors to talk to and food vendors galore. It took several days and over 100 truckloads of rock and soil to create an obstacle course playground consisting of a bridge, some challenging boulders, and thanks to the rain, lots and lots of mud.

PA Jeeps was founded in 1992 by a group of friends, and their event quickly became one of the must-see shows for Jeep fans of all kinds. Thanks to this show, money has been raised and donated to many charities, with this year’s proceeds going to Mr. Sandy’s Homeless Veterans Center in York, Pennsylvania. For those of you who couldn’t make the show, here is a glimpse of the many Jeeps and activities participants enjoyed. If you want to see some cool Jeeps, play on a fun obstacle course, and just have an all-around good time, this show is not one to miss in 2019. For more information, check out the PA Jeeps website at pajeeps.org.

