Forest of Jeeps

We'll admit it. Sometimes we get so caught up in legendary and almost mystical Jeeping locations that we overlook great places that are right next door. How many times have you driven for what seemed like days to some great trails, even though there was also serious wheelin' in your own backyard? For many of us living in Southern California, places like Baja or the Sierra Nevada (home of the Rubicon) offer a wide variety of extensive Jeep trail systems a day's drive away, and the vast expanse of the Mojave Desert is two to three hours from the house. However, even closer (and often overlooked) is Big Bear Valley. Not an hour from the hustle and bustle of the city is a land of thick forests; rocky Jeep trails; dirt roads; cool, clean air; abundant wildlife; and a beautiful lake surrounded by a welcoming community. We were there for the Inland Empire Four Wheelers' 22nd Annual Big Bear Forest Fest, and it just seems to get better every year. Always held on Father's Day weekend, it's a great way to celebrate with family, friends, and a few hundred Jeepers.

Dominated by the snow-fed lake, not surprisingly called Big Bear Lake, the valley sits at about 7,000 feet above sea level and is covered in pine trees, dotted with meadows, cut by streams and creeks, and surrounded by soaring peaks. It has been Southern California's favorite mountain recreation area since resident Kirk Phillips visited New York City, saw the world's first bus line, and was inspired once back home to create the world's second "bus line" from San Bernardino to Big Bear Valley in 1912 using White Motor Company trucks instead of buses. The valley began to experience increased visitation, and the hamlets of the Big Bear area grew to be a key mountain recreation and resort spot. The area now offers stores, markets, restaurants, fuel, hotels, and campgrounds, making it easy to find what you need. The Snow Valley Mountain Resort parking lot served as headquarters for the 2019 Big Bear Forest Fest, which is the size of two or three football fields, so there was plenty of room for vendors and campers. This was also the location for final registration, the morning trail lineup, and Saturday night's BBQ.

Frank E. Brown built the first dam in 1884 (it's now underwater, flooded by the lake as it filled to the new dam built in 1923) to provide a steady flow of water for farms below in the city of Redlands. The lake we see today measures about 7 by 2.5 miles. In 1845, a group led by Riverside rancher Benjamin Wilson wandered into the valley and gave what was then a mostly marshy expanse of water the name Big Bear Lake. The California gold rush also brought prospectors and settlers to Big Bear, and evidence of the area's long history remains in place names, old mines, and roads cut through the mountains. Those mountains and valleys are now laced with Jeep trails and dirt roads. The 22nd Annual Big Bear Forest Fest offered participants an opportunity to wheel on a wide range of club-guided trails, depending upon their vehicles and driving experience. The trails for each day of the three-day weekend were rated green, blue, or black (most difficult) for difficulty levels, and details about the trails and vehicle requirements allowed participants to make choices during early registration on the club's event website.

Long before that, the indigenous Serrano people occupied the valley, calling it "Yuhaviat," which translates to "Pine Place." It's the Jeep trails through the pines that draw us to the Inland Empire Four Wheelers' Big Bear Forest Fest. However, it's the whole package that makes it such a great event. A family-oriented club focused on the enjoyment and preservation of four-wheeling, the group organizes regular trail runs in the Southern California area, as well as some trips to Moab and the Rubicon. The Big Bear Forest Fest is the club's "really big deal," and it helps raise awareness and supports efforts to keep access to public lands open. This year's event saw 383 registrations (771 adults and 72 kids), and 600 tri-tip dinners were served during Saturday night's BBQ. We came for the challenging but fun trails and the camaraderie of this Jeep event—and yes, the tri-tip, too. If you're interested in Big Bear Forest Fest or any of the Inland Empire Four Wheelers' events, check out ie4w.com.

