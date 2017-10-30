Jeff Lind’s long love affair with old Jeeps dates back to just after high school graduation in 1965. The Somerset, Wisconsin, resident’s Jeep lifestyle really took off in the early ’70s when he purchased an unfinished project from a friend. Once Jeff finished it, he raced it in the 1975 Mint 400 off-road race. Breaking after just two laps was not the ending to the story Jeff wanted, but he gave it his all, and at the end of the day he headed home with his head held high. He made some changes to the rig and returned in ’77 to place 4th in the Class 4 Modified division, and that felt much better. Jeff continued to race Jeepsters in the Mint until 1985 when his day job began to require his complete attention.

Fast-forward to today. “Since racing, I have always been on the lookout for a Jeepster,” Jeff told us. “But it had to be in such bad condition I wouldn’t feel guilty making a good trail machine out of it instead of restoring it.” He always wanted to incorporate some of the things he learned while building race Jeeps into a trail rider, and in 2005 he found one such vehicle in Sandpoint, Idaho.

The Jeepster was built to look as original as possible on the outside, while also having all the latest equipment to make it perform. Some of those modifications, alterations, and constructions presented real problems during the build. One such challenge was to incorporate sliders without them being obvious. The rocker panels were rusted away, so 2x3-inch rectangular tubing was set at an angle into the rocker panels. Jeff used 3/16-inch-wall steel tubing welded to an additional tube spanning two body mounts to help focus blows from the terrain up through the body mounts, not to the suspension.

The suspension was another item he pondered long and hard over. Did he want to keep the stock appearance or go with the advantages of the newer type of coil spring suspension? Jeff chose to stay with the leaf springs front and rear, but made some modifications that aren’t readily visible unless you crawl under it. He installed four airbags, and each wheel is independently controlled. Jeff can raise the belly of the Jeep 3 to 4 inches. He can also raise either side for an off-camber/side-hill situation, or either end for a steep climb or descent.

Why This Jeep

All Jeep enthusiasts check out other Jeeps, but they don’t always stop to admire them. This Jeepster was an exception to that rule. The red, white, and blue color scheme screams Americana. Its modern conveniences have been tastefully integrated into this classic, and make it a force to be reckoned with on the trail. It’s truly old school and way cool.

Hard Facts

Vehicle: 1967 Jeep Jeepster Convertible

Engine: 5.7L GMC TBI 350 V-8

Transmission: GM 4L60E 4-speed automatic

Transfer Case: Atlas 4 speed

Suspension: Airbag-assisted leaf springs with Doetsch shocks

Axles: Dana 44, Moser axleshafts, 4.88 gears, ARB Air Locker (front); Dana 44 narrowed and centered, full floating, Summers Brothers axleshafts, 4.88 gears, ARB Air Locker (rear)

Tires: Mickey Thompson Classic III 17x9-in chrome

Wheels: 315/70R17 BFG A/T

