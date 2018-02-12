Jeep Shots From Around the World—Readers Submit Their Jeep Photos

See all 9 photos See all 9 photos

She’s a Jeeper, She’s a Keeper! Dustin and Reba Ronning from Brighton, Colorado, submitted Reba’s 1952 CJ-3A. Reba learned to drive this Jeep on her grandfather’s sheep ranch in California when she was a youngster. Several years later, Reba and her then-fiancé Dustin would rescue it from her dad’s woodshed to use as the getaway vehicle on their wedding day. The 3A still has the original L134 Go-Devil engine, T90 three-speed transmission, and T18 transfer case. It has taken the Ronnings on adventures through the Sierras, the trails near Seattle, and has followed them to Colorado, where it is taking their three young children on their first off-road adventure. We love to see a cherished Jeep that has been in a family for decades being enjoyed by many generations.

See all 9 photos See all 9 photos

Sometimes Life Gets in the Way Sometimes life gets in the way of Jeeping, but Victor Gasior of Bartlett, Tennessee, kept that love for Jeeps tucked away inside—until those obligations of adulthood were satisfied enough to get back to his passion for off-road adventure and the Jeep lifestyle. Having grown up as a “Jeep kid,” his early Jeep ownership consisted of several CJ-5 models. Fast-forward. He now has a 2004 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. He told us he purchased it with an unknown 4-inch lift, but has been steadily fixing and upgrading it to make it exactly the way he wants it. He tucked the tummy slightly for better clearance, runs the stock Dana 44 axles with 4.10 gears and lockers, and mounted up 35-inch BFG All-Terrain T/A tires.

See all 9 photos See all 9 photos

From Show to Trail, This Comanche Shines Drew Newman of Manchester, Tennessee, wanted something different for his daily driver. He also wanted a reliable off-road rig, so he built this 1990 Jeep Comanche truck to fulfill all his wants and needs. Drew said it started off as a “rusty, white 2-wheel drive.” He has transformed it into this Anvil Grey trail-dominating beast that has won a few show ’n’ shine awards as well. Equipped with a 4.0L, five-speed transmission and a TeraLow 4:1 transfer case, it has plenty of “crawl” on the trail and enough get up and go for daily commutes. The CavFab 3 Link suspension with 8-inch Iron Rock Off Road springs provides clearance for the 35x12.50x15 Cooper SST Pro tires on Pro Comp Series 31 wheels. The axles house 4.88 gears and Eaton ELockers on both ends. Rounding out the exterior is the ARB front bumper and a JcrOffroad rear bumper. These are only a fraction of all the cool mods and upgrades on this sweet MJ.

See all 9 photos See all 9 photos

We Like Rock Rash Too Colorado Springs resident Mike Borum looks at rock rash as a badge of honor, a job well done, and another trail conquered. He says his 2006 LJ Rubicon has plenty of it, along with some tears in the soft top that he will never fix on his “purpose-built” Jeep. He has tackled some of the toughest trails that Colorado and Utah have to offer. He’s also ventured to the Chili Challenge and the South Dakota Territory Challenge—and conquered them all. His Jeep, known as “Yellowjacket,” was purchased new in 2006. Mike has upgraded the rear axle to a Pro Rock Dana 60; the Dana 44 front has been beefed a bit with RCV axleshafts. Both have 5.13 Yukon gears and Yukon Grizzly lockers inside. A TeraFlex LCG suspension and a 1-inch body lift provide room for the 38-inch Goodyear MT/Rs on Spyderlock beadlock wheels. Thanks for sharing it, Mike!

See all 9 photos See all 9 photos

See all 9 photos See all 9 photos

Family Franken-Jeep We love Jeep rescue stories, and we love them even more when it’s a family project. Brian Myers of Franklin, Tennessee, didn’t give a lot of information about his Jeep, but he did say he found his 1954 M38-A1 rotting in a field three years ago. He tells us that it still has the F134 engine with the T90 transmission and T18 transfer case. The lucky bonus was the Saturn overdrive unit. He is doing all the work on this Jeep with the assistance of his shop helpers: three future Jeep fans in the making. Brian says that it is finally mechanically sound enough that he can wheel it a little, and he is debating on how much to do to it cosmetically. This is his first Jeep, and we want to thank him for rescuing it and sharing it with us.

See all 9 photos See all 9 photos

Arizona Daily Driver TJ Rob Weisenbaugh from Arizona submitted his daily driven 1997 Jeep TJ; he only gave us limited information, but did share the meat and potatoes of his build. The suspension is a Rough Country 6-inch long-arm kit with Rock Krawler springs and Bilstein 5100 shocks. The Dana 30 front axle has chromoly shafts, 4.10 gears, Grizzly locker, and an Artec truss. The current rear axle is the Dana 35 with 4.10 gears, chromoly shafts, and a Detroit Locker. Future plans are to upgrade that to a Chrysler 8.8. The 35x12.50x15 Cooper Discoverer tires are pushed down the road by the stock 4.0L engine and five-speed transmission. The hood has been cowled to keep it cooler during those scorching Arizona summer wheeling trips. Smittybilt bumpers and a Smittybilt 9500 winch finish off the exterior.

See all 9 photos See all 9 photos